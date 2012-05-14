FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates AerCap Aviation Solutions notes
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates AerCap Aviation Solutions notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BB+' issue rating to AerCap Aviation Solutions B.V.'s notes maturing in
2017, a rule 144A offering with registration rights. AerCap Aviation Solution's
parent, AerCap Holdings N.V. (BBB-/Stable/--), guarantees the notes. The company
will use proceeds to invest in aircraft and repay debt. The issue rating is one
notch below the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating because of the large percentage
of secured debt in AerCap's capital structure--secured debt and securitizations
equal about two-thirds of its total assets. 	
	
The rating on AerCap Holdings N.V. reflects its position as a major provider 	
of aircraft operating leases, ownership of new-technology aircraft with 	
relatively stable asset values, and our expectation that the company will 	
maintain a relatively consistent financial profile through 2013, despite the 	
addition of 38 aircraft over that period. We expect funds from operations 	
(FFO) to debt to remain about 10%, acceptable for an aircraft leasing company. 	
Inherent risks of cyclical demand and lease rates for aircraft, as well as a 	
substantial percentage of encumbered assets, limit the credit rating. We 	
characterize AerCap's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial 	
risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our 	
criteria.	
	
The outlook is stable. We expect AerCap's financial profile to remain 	
relatively consistent through 2013, despite incremental debt to fund the 	
addition of a substantial number of committed aircraft deliveries over that 	
period, with potential further acquisitions through sale/leasebacks. We could 	
raise ratings if aircraft lease rates improved significantly from current 	
levels because of stronger demand, resulting in FFO to debt increasing to the 	
mid-teens percent area for a sustained period. We could lower ratings if lease 	
rates deteriorated, causing FFO to debt to decline to the high-single-digit 	
percent area for a sustained period, or if the company's access to capital 	
became constrained (which could occur if Europe's sovereign debt problems 	
expand into a global financial crisis).	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
AerCap Holdings N.V.	
 Corporate credit rating             BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
AerCap Aviation Solutions B.V.	
 New notes due 2017                  BB+

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.