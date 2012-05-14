FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms R.R. Donnelley ratings
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms R.R. Donnelley ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

May 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company's (RRD)
 Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is 	
Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.	
	
The ratings reflect the company's intention to reduce absolute levels of debt. 	
Given RRD's cash flow generation, Fitch believes that the company can meet its 	
pension funding requirements and reduce debt balances in order to get closer to 	
the lower end of RRD's stated leverage target of 2.5 times (x)-3.0x, which Fitch	
believes is appropriate for the ratings at this time. As with ratings on any 	
business facing secular challenges, Fitch may continue to tighten the targeted 	
leverage metric for a given rating category as business risk increases.	
	
Fitch believes that debt reduction will need to be a primary use of free cash 	
flow (FCF) going forward in order to maintain current ratings. Given the secular	
challenges facing the company, deleveraging will primarily be driven through 	
debt level reductions. There is no tolerance in the ratings for material share 	
buy backs and/or increases in the current dividend level. 	
	
There is limited headroom within the ratings for the company to under perform 	
Fitch expectations. The company has guided to flat to slight revenue growth and 	
approximately $300 million in FCF (after dividends). Fitch believes this is 	
achievable. Revenue declines in the low to mid single digits over the next two 	
quarters could result in a Negative Outlook. Fitch believes that continued 	
revenue declines in the low to mid single digits would pressure cash flows and 	
slow down absolute debt reduction. 	
	
The ratings also reflect:	
	
--RRD's scale and diverse product offering as the largest commercial printer in 	
the U.S. and worldwide. The U.S. commercial printing market size is 	
approximately $150 billion, and RRD has less than a 5% market share. RRD is one 	
of few well-capitalized competitors in this highly fragmented and sizeable 	
industry. The significant addressable market share that RRD could capture from 	
rivals may provide some offset to secular pressures.	
	
--In Fitch's view, more than 50% of RRD's revenues face some degree of secular 	
headwinds (catalogs, magazines, books, directories, variable, commercial and 	
financial print). Certain sub-segments may not recover or exhibit positive 	
growth characteristics going forward. Fitch believes that continued pricing and 	
volume pressure, will challenge RRD's ability to drive GDP-level organic revenue	
growth. Fitch's base case model assumes that pressures in the Books and 	
Directories segment accelerate and revenues in this business line declines in 	
the mid teens starting in 2013.	
	
Rating Drivers:	
	
--Given the secular challenges facing the company's business, Fitch does not 	
expect any positive rating momentum in the near term.	
	
--Increased share buyback activity or revenue declines in the low to mid single 	
digits, whether due to secular/cyclical issues, would pressure the ratings.	
	
Liquidity:	
	
Fitch calculates RRD's FCF (after dividends) for the last 12 months ended March 	
31, 2012 at $455 million. Fitch expects FCF to be approximately $300 million in 	
2012. RRD's pension was $1 billion underfunded at the end of 2011.  The company 	
intends to contribute $215 million to its pension funds in 2012. The 2012 	
contribution is reflected in Fitch's FCF expectations.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, liquidity was supported by $415 million in cash ($370 	
million located outside of the U.S.) and $1.2 billion available under its $1.75 	
billion revolver that matures in December 2013. 	
	
As of March 31, 2012, there is approximately $327 million in revolver debt 	
balance outstanding, reflecting seasonal working capital balances and borrowing 	
used to fund the January 2012 $160 million maturity. After the revolver balance 	
has been repaid, Fitch expects the company to continue to reduce debt through 	
repurchases of notes in the open market or via tender offers. 	
	
RRD's next bond maturity is its $258 million 4.95% notes due in April 2014, $300	
million 5.5% notes due in May 2015 and its $347 million 8.6% notes due in August	
2016. 	
	
Leverage: 	
	
As of March 31, 2012, the company had total debt of $3.8 billion. 	
	
The company calculates leverage at 3.0x as of March 31, 2012, excluding 	
restructuring cost. Given the secular issues facing RRD, Fitch will no longer 	
adjust EBITDA for restructuring charges, resulting in an unadjusted gross 	
leverage ratio of 3.2x. Fitch believes restructuring charges will be an ongoing 	
expense. While current leverage is high for the rating, Fitch expects leverage 	
to be below 3.0x before year end.	
	
Covenants:	
	
Fitch notes that liens are not permitted under the existing bonds, unless a pari	
passu lien is granted to the notes. There is also a general lien basket that 	
limits liens (and sale-leaseback transactions) to 15% of net tangible assets 	
(there is a 10% limit for the notes maturing in 2021, 2029, and 2031). 	
	
While the company's credit facility contains a 4.0x maximum leverage covenant, 	
current bondholders do not benefit from any material unsecured debt or unsecured	
subsidiary guarantee restrictive covenants. Fitch notes that in the event that 	
the credit facility became guaranteed by the operating subsidiaries of RRD 	
(noting that the revolver does not expire until Dec. 17, 2013), Fitch would 	
expect to notch down the unsecured notes, reflecting this subordination.	
	
Fitch has affirmed R.R. Donnelley's ratings as follows: 	
	
--IDR at 'BB+'; 	
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BB+';	
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BB+'.	
	
Fitch has also withdrawn the following ratings:	
--Short-term IDR, 'B';	
--Commercial paper, 'B'.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.