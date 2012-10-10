FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Quintiles Transnational loan 'BB-'
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Quintiles Transnational loan 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Oct 10 - Overview
     -- Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based contract services provider 
Quintiles Transnational Corp. is issuing $175 million in incremental term debt 
to fund a shareholder distribution.
     -- We are assigning the new term loan our 'BB-' issue-level rating with a 
'4' recovery rating (the same as the existing loan).
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating 
on operating subsidiary Quintiles Transnational Corp., the 'BB-' issue-level 
rating and '4' recovery rating on that entity's existing senior secured debt, 
and the 'B' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating on the holding 
company's term loan.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company 
will operate with debt to EBITDA of less than 5x and that growing EBITDA and 
continued free cash flow generation will result in adjusted leverage that will 
decline to the high 4x range by year end.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Quintiles 
Transnational Corp.'s proposed $175 million incremental term loan due 2018 its 
'BB-' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our 
expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 
payment default. The company will use proceeds from the loan, along with $75 
million of cash, to pay a $246 million shareholder distribution and fees 
associated with the term loan.

At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on 
operating subsidiary Quintiles Transnational Corp., our 'BB-' issue-level 
rating and '4' recovery rating (30% to 50% recovery expectation) on that 
entity's existing senior secured debt, and our 'B' issue-level rating and '6' 
recovery rating (0% to 10% recovery expectation) on the holding company's term 
loan.

Rationale
The ratings on Quintiles Transnational Corp. reflect the company's 
"aggressive" financial policy, characterized by pro forma lease-adjusted debt 
to EBITDA slightly above 5x and a shareholder-friendly financial policy that 
has resulted in two debt-financed dividends this year. The ratings also 
reflect Quintiles' "satisfactory" business risk profile, supported by the 
company's industry-leading market position in the growing contract research 
(CRO) industry.

Quintiles' aggressive financial risk profile reflects a financial policy that 
uses excess cash and debt capacity for dividends. Pro forma debt to EBITDA as 
of June 30, 2012, was 5.1x, reflecting the addition of $475 million of new 
debt this year (including $175 million from this transaction) to fund 
shareholder distributions. Although we believe EBITDA growth will result in 
declining debt leverage over time, we believe Quintiles will use its growing 
excess debt capacity for additional dividends and will maintain leverage in 
the 4x to 5x range over the longer term.

Based on our expectation that the company can sustain first-half operating 
trends in the second half of the year, we believe that leverage will decline 
from just over 5x, pro forma the transaction, to the high-4x range by year 
end. We expect funds from operations to debt to remain in the low to mid 
teens, pro forma the debt issuance.

Quintiles' position as the largest CRO providing services to the 
pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is a crucial factor supporting the 
satisfactory business risk profile. We expect industry conditions to continue 
to improve, which we believe will result in mid- to high-single-digit revenue 
and EBITDA growth in 2013. We believe that Quintiles can sustain this level of 
organic growth over the intermediate term based on our expectation of 
increased outsourcing by larger pharmaceutical companies, modest increases in 
research and development (R&D) budgets as pharmaceutical and biotechnology 
companies seek to refill product pipelines, and our belief that an increasing 
amount of drug approvals will come from smaller pharmaceutical and 
biotechnology companies. These smaller companies often lack the infrastructure 
to perform certain clinical development services internally. At the same time, 
we expect Quintiles to benefit from an ongoing trend among large 
pharmaceutical companies toward forming strategic partnerships with a smaller 
number of large, global CROs. Over time, we expect that this will shift some 
market share from the smaller CROs to the largest global players like 
Quintiles.

The company offers an array of services within its two key segments--the 
clinical development and consulting segment and the commercial solutions 
segment--giving it some revenue diversity. However, Quintiles still depends on 
pharmaceutical industry R&D spending. While Quintiles' scale and focus on the 
late-stage segment of the market is a mitigating factor, contract cancelations 
remain a risk because sponsors (or, in some cases, regulators) can cancel 
trials with very little notice.

Liquidity
We view Quintiles' liquidity as "strong." Sources of cash are likely to exceed 
mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 months. Our assessment of Quintiles' 
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
     -- Our expectation that liquidity sources will exceed uses by at least 
1.5x over the next 12 months.
     -- If EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to continue 
exceeding uses.
     -- With its ample cash balance and revolver availability, we believe 
Quintiles can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events.
     -- We expect the company to generate cash flows sufficient to handle its 
obligations under its debt burden. Quintiles faces no significant debt 
maturities over the next several years.
     -- Capital expenditures, working capital needs, and tuck-in acquisitions 
are all expected to be comfortably supported by existing liquidity.
 
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report to be 
published following this report on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Quintiles reflects our expectation that it will 
maintain its market-leading position in an industry that we expect to have 
solid long-term growth prospects. While adjusted debt to EBITDA increases to 
just over 5x with the new debt issuance, we expect debt leverage to be below 
5x by year end due to EBITDA growth. We also expect funds from operations to 
total debt to be sustained in the low teens.

Despite our belief that Quintiles will generate meaningful cash flow over the 
next year, we expect that the company will direct its cash flow toward growth 
objectives and further shareholder dividends. If the company demonstrates a 
commitment to directing free cash flow toward repaying debt and reduces 
leverage to around 3.5x, we could raise the rating. However, we view this as 
unlikely under the current ownership structure.

We could lower the rating if the company adopts a more aggressive financial 
policy, resulting in debt financed dividends that increase leverage to above 
5x on a sustained basis. We would also consider a lower rating if the industry 
were to reenter a steep downturn and Quintiles suffered a significant 
operating shortfall that causes EBITDA to decline and debt leverage to rise 
above 5x.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
 
Ratings List
 
Ratings Affirmed

Quintiles Transnational Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      
 Senior Secured                         BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      4

Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.
 Senior Secured                         B
   Recovery Rating                      6

New Rating

Quintiles Transnational Corp.
 $175M sr secd loan due 2018            BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      4                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.