TEXT-Fitch say higher provisions for Spanish banks to spark new mergers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 14 - A significant increase in enforced loan impairment provisions by Spanish banks is likely to trigger more consolidation between the mid-sized and small banks. The government has incentivised banks to merge by giving them a longer time to comply with the larger provisions, whereas other banks must increase their provisions by year end. On Friday, the Spanish government announced a raft of rule changes that require banks to transfer foreclosed commercial real estate loans to a third-party and increase their provisioning for performing loans to 30% from 7%. The latter will require around EUR30bn in additional capital for the system as a whole and the former could trigger a more rapid decline in Spanish property prices. The increase in reserves, including the increased requirement in February 2012 is only approximately 20% and 43% of Santander and BBVA’s consolidated pre-impairment operating profits, so these banks should not have difficulty complying with the rules before the end of the year. However, for some smaller banks the additional reserve requirement is nearly three times their operating profit. These banks are likely to look for mergers to give them more time to increase their provisions or will need to seek contingent convertible securities from the state’s Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB). In addition to the time extension, there is also an accounting benefit for merging banks by allowing for the generation of revaluation reserves. All banks still have to report independent valuations on their asset portfolios. This will push them to increase their reserves as quickly as possible because, in addition to provisions, these marks are likely to be considerably below current estimates. Data from repossessions in residential mortgage-backed securities transactions show that banks typically marked repossessed properties down by 25% before sale, but the price achieved was nearly 50% lower than the original loan valuation. A second leg of the new regulation forces banks to transfer all foreclosed commercial real estate loans that are significantly reserved, to a separate company, which would then sell the assets quickly. This provides banks with a stimulus to sell property at lower prices, and could push property prices down. Banks must present their plans for meeting this new provisioning requirement to the Bank of Spain by 11 June. FROB will supply any shortfall in capital through contingent convertibles that will pay 10% interest and have a maximum maturity of five years. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)