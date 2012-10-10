FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts 3 ratings on GMAC Commercial Mortgage 2001-C1
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts 3 ratings on GMAC Commercial Mortgage 2001-C1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We lowered our ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage 
pass-through certificates from GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s 
series 2001-C1, a U.S. CMBS transaction due to current and potential interest 
shortfalls. 
     -- We lowered our rating on class F to 'D (sf)' because we expect the 
accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable 
future.
     -- The ratings actions primarily reflect approximately $1.1 million of 
previous advances intended to be recovered from the trust by the master 
servicer.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through 
certificates from GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 2001-C1 
due to current and potential interest shortfalls (see list).

We downgraded class F to 'D (sf)' to reflect accumulated interest shortfalls 
outstanding four months, primarily due to ASER amounts ($50,957) related to 
one ($10.0 million, 13.0%) of the seven assets ($73.5 million; 95.4%) that are 
currently with the special servicer, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC 
(Berkadia); interest not advanced of $294,950 associated with the Bridgewater 
Place and the Providence Office Center assets, which have been deemed 
nonrecoverable by Berkadia; and special servicing fees ($15,415). The master 
servicer, Berkadia, has informed us that it intends to recover a total of $1.1 
million in outstanding advances from the trust related to property protection 
advances (PPA) made on behalf of the Bridgewater Place specially service 
asset. Berkadia expects to recover the $1.1 million over the next six months, 
which will potentially cause interest shortfalls up to and including the class 
D certificate. 

We lowered our ratings on class D and E because we expect these classes to be 
susceptible to future interest shortfalls, resulting primarily from the 
recovery of the previous PPA made by Berkadia. Class E has already experienced 
an interest shortfall in the prior month.  

As of the Sept. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, ARAs totaling $31.2 
million were in effect for four of the seven specially serviced assets. The 
reported monthly interest shortfalls totaled $378,976 and affected all bonds 
subordinate to and including the class E certificates. Including the above 
mentioned recoveries by Berkadia, we estimated the potential interest 
shortfalls for the next six months to be approximately $439,908, which will 
likely affect all bonds subordinate to and including class D.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available at 
"RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, Feb. 23, 2006
 
 
RATINGS LOWERED


GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc. 
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2001-C1
                                             Reported
           Rating             Credit     interest shortfalls
Class  To          From     enhcmt(%)    Current  Accumulated
D      CCC- (sf)   BBB+ (sf)    98.98          0            0
E      CCC- (sf)   B+ (sf)      76.56     46,734        46,734
F      D (sf)      CCC- (sf)    59.74     80,948       146,382

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.