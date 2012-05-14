TEXT-S&P rates Consolidated Communications Inc

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S. rural local exchange carrier Consolidated Communications is acquiring overbuilder and incumbent cable-TV operator SureWest for $341 million, of which 50% will be in the form of equity, plus refinancing of $200 million of SureWest debt. -- The company is issuing $350 million of unsecured notes to partially fund the transaction. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company, upgrading the secured credit facility to 'BB-' from 'B+', and assigning a 'B-' rating to the proposed unsecured notes offering. -- The stable outlook reflects the relative predictability of the company's overall base of business, at least through mid-2013. Rating Action On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to rural local exchange carrier (RLEC) Consolidated Communications Inc.'s proposed $350 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. The '6' recovery rating indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also raised the issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facility, which consists of a $50 million revolving credit facility due 2016, a $409.1 million term loan due 2017, and a $470.9 million term loan due in 2014, to 'BB-' from 'B+' and revised the recovery rating to '2' from '3'. The '2' recovery rating indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery. The higher recovery rating on the secured credit facility, which includes an aggregate of $880 million in term loans and a $50 million revolving credit, is due to the addition of the SureWest business as collateral. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Mattoon, Ill.-based parent company Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating affirmation reflects our belief that the acquisition of overbuilder and incumbent cable-TV operator SureWest (unrated) will not materially change Consolidated's "weak" business risk profile, which includes our expectations for relatively flat overall revenue levels due to pro forma voice access-line declines of about 6% in 2012, coupled with modest growth in video and data revenues. Likewise, we expect its "aggressive" financial risk profile to remain largely unaltered. Consolidated Communications is a midsized RLEC providing a wide range of communications services to residential and business customers in Illinois, Texas, and Pennsylvania. It is acquiring SureWest, which serves markets in California and Kansas in a transaction requiring about $170 million of cash, plus refinancing of $200 million of SureWest debt. The combined company will serve about 100,000 video subscribers, around 426,000 voice access lines, and 213,000 data customers. The combined company's EBITDA margin for 2011 was about 37% and we expect the margin to remain around this level over the next few years. We believe that heightened costs of aggressively marketing and provisioning video and broadband services, especially in the SureWest territories, coupled with lower Universal Service Fund (USF) funds and access revenues, will at least partially offset achieved operating synergies from SureWest, which the company is targeting at $25 million. Resultant leverage is expected to be nearly 5x for 2012, including distributions received from wireless partnerships, and is not likely to improve over the next few years, given flat to modestly declining margin assumptions. Moreover, near-term discretionary cash flows will be negative and longer term only modestly positive, due to the company's targeted dividend payout for the pro forma company of about $60 million annually. To mitigate the effect of line losses, over the past few years, the company has upgraded its network to expand its digital subscriber-line (DSL) and Internet protocol (IP) TV services. It will continue to deploy fiber in its region, as well as expanding facilities in the SureWest footprint. Residential video service has good growth potential, given the relatively limited current penetration of addressable homes of this service of about 19% as of Dec. 31, 2011, on a pro forma basis. Growth in the IPTV subscriber base also provides the company competitive winback opportunities. However, due to its small scale, even with the SureWest acquisition, we expect that it will continue to have relatively high customer provisioning and programming costs. With the acquisition of SureWest, Consolidated has also reduced its reliance on composite state and federal USF sources. These represented 12% of revenues for 2011, and will drop to about 8% of revenues on a pro forma basis. Given the FCC's October 2011 order on USF, we expect these revenues will continue to decline. While the company will also continue to lose access revenues due to the FCC intercarrier compensation rules adopted in the same order, we also expect Consolidated to also obtain some cost savings from lower access fees to other carriers. Liquidity The company's near-term liquidity is "less than adequate" due to its limited cushion of around 12% currently, under its total maximum leverage test of 5.25x. However, given its relatively stable cash flow and lack of major debt maturities until 2014, and with the addition of the SureWest operations, Consolidated should be able to meet this covenant with at least 15% EBITDA cushion on an ongoing basis. Therefore, once the company reaches the 15% EBITDA cushion after the acquisition, we are likely to revise our liquidity assessment to "adequate" if we believe Consolidated will maintain this minimum cushion. Sources of liquidity consist of about $52 million in cash and $50 million available under its revolving credit facility, pro forma for the SureWest transaction. We also expect pro forma funds from operation to be at least $150 million annually. We expect capital expenditures to be elevated, and represent on average about 15% of revenues over the next few years as the company aggressively targets growth in its IPTV customers, as well as growing fiber to the home, and expanding its IP capability to serve business customers. While Consolidated's pro forma dividend will be sizable, at about $60 million, it has some discretion to curtail dividends to bolster liquidity. However, we do not expect the company to use this flexibility unless it is under financial stress. If net debt leverage exceeds 5.1x, the dividend must be suspended according to the terms of the credit facility. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Consolidated, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. The relative predictability of the company's overall base of business provides stability for the rating at least through mid-2013, and the purchase of SureWest provides some good growth potential in the video services market. However, if the combined company's line losses materially accelerate from current levels, we could lower the rating, particularly if this results in leverage rising above the low-5x area. In addition, lower dividend distributions from the wireless partnerships could lead to leverage exceeding the low-5x area, which could result in a downgrade. These factors could also impair the company's ability to meet its leverage covenant. While unlikely in the near term, if Consolidated's IPTV efforts, including deployments in the SureWest markets, contribute to significantly lower access-line losses despite economic pressures, we could raise the rating, especially if this contributes to improvement in leverage to the 3x area. Senior Secured BB- B+ Recovery Rating 2 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)