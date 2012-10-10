FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts LCP Proudreed Plc notes
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts LCP Proudreed Plc notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded LCP Proudreed Plc's class A and B
commercial mortgage-backed floating rate notes due 2016 and affirmed the two
junior tranches as follows: 

GBP239.3 class A (XS0233008936) downgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook 
Negative 

GBP32.2m class B (XS0233010163) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook 
Negative 

GBP36.8m class C (XS0233010676) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable

GBP9.2m class D (XS0233011054) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative 
from Stable 

Despite relatively stable collateral performance, Fitch's view of the ongoing 
weakness in regional/secondary commercial real estate market (assets of which 
largely secure the loans in this CMBS), as evidenced by widening yield spreads 
and uncertainty over future refinancing prospects, together with the top-heavy 
capital structure, forms the basis for the downgrades and Negative Outlooks. 

The borrowers are covenanted to maintain a maximum loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 
70% at each loan calculation date starting in November 2012. A covenant breach 
can be cured either by partial loan (and by extension, note) redemption or by 
providing additional collateral as security for the bondholders. While current 
reported LTVs are only slightly above the covenant level, Fitch estimates the 
leverage to be well in excess of 80%. With new updated valuations due within 12 
months, the borrowers' commitment to meeting the LTV covenant is likely to be 
tested. 

In the event of a covenant breach, and in lieu of borrower intervention, excess 
rental income will be trapped and utilised to reduce borrower indebtedness. 
Strong income performance (interest cover is 3.84x and 3.57x for LCP and 
Proudreed, respectively) still provides good potential for the loans to de-lever
to a level which will protect the class D notes against losses.

The transaction is a securitisation of two commercial mortgage loans originated 
in the UK by HSBC Bank plc ('AA'/Negative/'F1+'), which closed in 21 December 
2005. The loans are secured against 120 commercial properties located across 
England, comprising retail (32%), industrial (34%), office (3%), and shopping 
centre properties (31%). 

A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.