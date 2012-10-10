FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 10, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms RAC Finance (Holdings)

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.K.-based roadside assistance provider RAC Finance (Holdings) Ltd. 
(RAC) is adding a new GBP260 million term loan C facility to its capital 
structure.
     -- The proceeds of this new facility, plus GBP30 million of cash on the 
balance sheet, will be used to repay GBP290 million of existing shareholder 
loans. The existing term loan B facility will remain in place.
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on RAC, 
reflecting our assumption that the group will raise its new GBP260 million term 
loan C facility.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that, even taking a 
conservative view of future growth prospects, the RAC should be able to 
maintain the financial flexibility necessary to service its highly leveraged 
debt structure. 

Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term 
corporate credit rating on RAC Finance (Holdings) Ltd. (RAC) at 'B+'. The 
outlook is stable.

In addition, we affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on the RAC's existing senior 
secured debt facilities, in line with the corporate credit rating on the 
group. We revised our recovery rating on these facilities downward to '4' from 
'3', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in an event of 
payment default.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to the RAC's proposed new 
GBP260 million term loan C, subject to the group raising the loan successfully. 
The recovery rating on the loan is also '4'.

Rationale
The affirmation follows the RAC's proposal to add a new GBP260 million term loan
C facility to its capital structure. The proceeds of this new facility, plus 
GBP30 million of cash on the balance sheet, will be used to repay GBP290 million
of existing shareholder loans. The existing term loan B facility will remain 
in place.

The affirmation reflects our view that the RAC is effectively swapping a 
portion of its existing shareholder loans for bank debt. As we already 
considered the existing shareholder loans as debt under our criteria, the 
group's financial risk profile remains in the "highly leveraged" category, 
despite the change in its capital structure. The remaining shareholder loans 
will continue to accrue payment-in-kind interest at a rate of 12% per year. 

We continue to assess the group's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting 
its low-risk, membership-based, operating model; national scale; and strong 
U.K. brand recognition. The group has relatively limited exposure to 
macroeconomic cycles and benefits from significant barriers to entry. The 
"fair" business risk profile also reflects the RAC's limited geographic 
diversification, since it generates almost all its revenues in the U.K. 

We anticipate that the RAC's membership-based operating model for its 
individual membership business will continue to exhibit limited cyclicality, 
given that more than three-quarters of customers renew their policies 
annually. The corporate partnership business, which accounts for about 40% of 
annual sales, won several new contracts in 2011, which largely offset business 
lost in 2009. We anticipate that the RAC's insurance broking business will 
begin to generate stronger results as it matures and increases in scale.

In our base-case operating scenario, we anticipate that the RAC will achieve 
revenue growth of about 5% to just above GBP460 million in the financial year 
ending Dec. 31, 2012 (financial 2012). The group has been developing and 
strengthening its sales force, which should support organic revenue growth. 

We anticipate that, in the year to Dec. 31, 2012, the RAC's Standard & 
Poor's-adjusted EBITDA will increase to just above GBP125 million, from about 
GBP95 million in financial 2011. Management has successfully delivered against 
ambitious internal efficiency and cost-cutting targets in the current 
financial year.

The RAC remains strongly cash flow-generative. We forecast that the group will 
generate stable funds from operations (FFO) of just less than GBP90 million in 
financial 2012 and adjusted FFO to debt of about 10% (just less than 14% 
excluding shareholder loans). The group can reduce its leverage quickly at a 
senior level, as it demonstrated by making significant early repayments 
against the GBP520 million term loan B facility it took out when it separated 
from the Aviva Group in September 2011.

Liquidity
 We assess RAC's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We anticipate
that
 liquidity sources, including adjusted FFO, will be in excess of our 1.2x 
guidance in financial 2012 for an "adequate" liquidity position.

We forecast that liquidity sources will be about GBP165 million in financial 
2012, including:
     -- About GBP45 million of cash (this excludes about GBP20 million of 
restricted cash and cash used in day-to-day operations).
     -- GBP25 million under an undrawn committed RCF maturing in 2017.
     -- Just less than GBP90 million of FFO.
     -- Modest inflows from improvements in working capital.

Over the same period, we estimate that the RAC's liquidity needs will be about 
GBP40 million, including:
     -- Capex in the region of GBP10 million-GBP15 million.
     -- Based on the RAC's history of unscheduled debt repayments, our 
assumption of repayments of GBP30 million.

The RAC has negligible annual debt repayments before 2017. Following the 
group's refinancing in 2011, we consider that headroom under the proposed 
covenants is likely to remain "adequate" in the near-to-medium term (that is, 
sufficient for forecasted EBITDA to decline by 15% without the group breaching 
covenant tests, as per our criteria).

Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the RAC's senior debt facilities is 'B+', in line with the 
corporate credit rating. The senior debt facilities comprise: a GBP25 million 
RCF; a GBP30 million capex and restructuring facility (currently GBP20 million 
drawn); a GBP520 million term loan B facility (GBP410 million currently 
outstanding); and the GBP260 million new term loan C. The recovery rating on the
senior facilities is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default.

The downward revision of the recovery rating on the existing facilities 
reflects our view that the addition of GBP260 million term loan C has reduced 
the recovery prospects for the various senior secured debtholders.

The recovery rating is underpinned by unconditional guarantees from all 
material subsidiaries (representing at least 80% of EBITDA and gross assets), 
and by our favorable view of the U.K. jurisdiction from a creditor 
perspective. At the same time, the recovery rating is constrained because 
there are limited freehold assets; most of the assets pledged are intangible; 
and the security package for the senior facilities only includes a pledge on 
the nonregulated assets of operating subsidiaries RAC Financial Services and 
RAC Motoring Services, which are modest in value.

The senior debt facilities incorporate reset financial covenants and only 
modest debt incurrence baskets.

To determine recovery prospects, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. 
Our default scenario assumes that greater competitive pressures could result 
in the loss of key corporate contracts, which, combined with potentially 
higher costs, could put revenues under pressure and lead to a default in 2015. 

Given the strength of the RAC's brand and substantial customer portfolio, we 
value the group on a going-concern basis. We primarily use a market multiple 
approach, with an EBITDA multiple of 5.5x at the point of default, based on 
our analysis of peers with similar business risk profiles. On this basis, we 
determine a stressed enterprise value of about GBP365 million at our simulated 
point of default. After deducting GBP20 million of enforcement costs, this 
leaves about GBP345 million for the senior secured debtholders. Including 
prepetition interest, the senior secured facilities amount to about GBP755 
million, which translates into meaningful recovery in the 30%-50% range. 

Outlook
 The stable outlook reflects our opinion that, even taking a conservative view
 of future growth prospects, the RAC should be able to maintain the financial 
flexibility necessary to service its highly leveraged debt structure. This 
reflects the group's solid operating track record, positive free cash flow 
generation, and our view of the stability of its individual membership 
business model. The outlook also reflects the absence of near-term refinancing 
challenges, provided that the group maintains adequate headroom under its 
financial covenants.

We could lower the rating if the group failed to maintain adjusted FFO to debt 
above 7% (adjusted for leases and the shareholder loans). 

We see a positive rating action as unlikely in the near-to-medium term, 
because the RAC has a highly leveraged capital structure. 

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Revised Downward

RAC Finance (Holdings) Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B+/Stable/--

RAC Finance (Holdings) Ltd.
 Senior Secured Debt                    B+                 B+
   Recovery Rating                      4                  3

New Ratings

RAC Finance (Holdings) Ltd.
 Senior Secured Debt                    B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
