TEXT-S&P cuts Pharmaceutical Product Development to 'B'
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Pharmaceutical Product Development to 'B'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- Wilmington, N.C.-based contract research organization (CRO) 
Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD) is issuing $500 million in notes 
that, together with $115 million in cash, the company will use to fund a 
sponsor dividend.
     -- Pro forma the transaction, we expect leverage (including our standard 
analytical adjustments) to increase to above 7x, a departure from our prior 
expectation that leverage would decline below 6x this year.
     -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+', the 
rating on the senior secured credit facilities to 'B+', and the rating on the 
existing senior notes to 'B-'. The '2' recovery rating on the senior secured 
credit facilities and the '5' recovery rating on the senior notes are 
unchanged.
     -- At the same time, we are assigning PPD's proposed $500 million PIK 
option notes a 'CCC+' rating with a recovery rating of '6'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PPD will continue to 
benefit from growing demand, but that sponsor ownership will result in 
financial policy that directs free cash flow to growth opportunities and 
shareholders, rather than to debt repayment.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on contract research organization Pharmaceutical Product 
Development LLC to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.

In addition, we lowered our issue-level ratings on the company's existing debt 
by one notch in conjunction with the downgrade. We lowered our rating on the 
senior secured credit facility to 'B+'. The recovery rating on this debt is 
unchanged at '2', reflecting our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) 
recovery in the event of payment default. We also lowered our rating on the 
senior notes to 'B-'. The recovery rating on this debt is unchanged at '5', 
reflecting our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a 
payment default.

At the same time, we assigned the company's proposed $500 million holding 
company PIK option notes a 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of 
'6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation).

Rationale
The rating downgrade follows the company's announcement that it will issue 
additional debt to fund a sponsor dividend less than one year following the 
2011 leveraged buyout. Pro forma leverage will increase from the low 6x range 
to more than 7x, versus our prior expectation that leverage would decrease to 
below 6x by year end from EBITDA growth.

The ratings on PPD reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk 
profile and "fair" business risk profile, according to Standard & Poor's 
Ratings Services' criteria. Our assessment of a highly leveraged financial 
risk profile incorporates our belief that leverage, which increases to over 7x 
pro forma the new debt issuance, will remain above 6x over the next two years. 
It also reflects our expectation that funds from operations to total debt will 
be sustained in the high single digits, consistent with a highly leveraged 
financial risk profile.

On a year-to-date basis, PPD's low-double-digit revenue growth has exceeded 
our mid- to high-single-digit estimates, and EBITDA margins have been in line 
with our expectations. Based on year-to-date trends and strong first-half net 
authorizations, we believe PPD will generate low-double-digit revenue growth 
this year, which incorporates our expectation of mid- to high-single-digit 
growth for the late-stage segment of the CRO industry and modest market share 
expansion by the largest CROs (including PPD). Based on high-single-digit 
increases in net authorizations in the first half of 2012, we expect that 2013 
revenue growth will be at least in the mid to high single digits. While we 
believe the company will realize some scale efficiencies as the business 
grows, we expect that these savings will be mostly offset by higher labor 
costs, resulting in flat EBITDA margins and funds from operations to total 
debt in the mid single digits over the next two years.

Our assessment of PPD's business risk profile as fair considers the cyclical 
nature of the CRO business and exposure to contract cancellation risk, which 
is only partly offset by PPD's position as one of the biggest players in a 
consolidating industry and its focus on more stable and predictable late-stage 
development work. PPD is the solid No. 2 player in late-stage clinical 
development services and is one of a relatively small number of CROs with a 
global footprint. We believe its scale and global presence will allow it to 
benefit disproportionally from industry growth as bigger pharmaceutical 
companies continue consolidating their development work with a small number of 
larger, global CRO partners. Based on our belief that outsourcing penetration 
will continue to grow, we expect demand for late-stage clinical testing to 
continue to grow at least at a low- to mid-single-digit pace over the next 
five years.

Liquidity
Our assessment of PPD's liquidity profile as adequate incorporates the 
following expectations and assumptions:
     -- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 
12 to 24 months.
     -- Sources of liquidity include access to an undrawn $175 million 
revolving credit facility, cash of over $200 million, and annual FFO of around 
$175 million.
     -- Uses of cash include annual capital expenditures of about $75 million, 
working capital usage, commitments to joint ventures, and an annual debt 
amortization payment of $14.5 million.
     -- We expect ample covenant cushions under a generous covenant test will 
allow for access to the company's revolver.
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 20%, liquidity will continue exceeding 
needs.
 
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on PPD to 
be published on RatingsDirect following this release.

Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on PPD reflects our expectation that mid- to 
high-single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth over the near term will result in 
some positive free cash flow, but that adjusted leverage will remain above 7x 
for the next several quarters following the new debt issuance. We could lower 
the rating if an event jeopardized operating company liquidity and prompted 
the holding company to elect their PIK option. Given the company's cash 
balances and revolver availability, we think such a liquidity scenario would 
involve an unforeseen problem with quality or contract execution, resulting in 
contract losses and a diminished ability to compete for new work.

Our leverage expectations reflect our belief that sponsor ownership will 
continue to shape an aggressive financial policy, where cash flow is 
prioritized toward shareholder return, as opposed to permanent debt repayment. 
In addition, we do not expect to see a rapid near-term improvement in credit 
metrics, and we believe that any improvement over the longer term would be 
temporary. As a result, upgrade consideration is unlikely.
 
Ratings List

Downgraded
                                          To                 From
Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                  B/Stable/--        B+/Stable/--
 Senior Secured                           B+                 BB-
   Recovery Rating                        2
 Senior Unsecured                         B-                 B
   Recovery Rating                        5

New Rating

Jaguar Holding Company I
 $500M sr PIK toggle nts due 2017         CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                        6                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.