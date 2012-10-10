FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P puts Corpbanca, Inversiones CorpGroup on watch negative
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P puts Corpbanca, Inversiones CorpGroup on watch negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- On Oct. 9, 2012, Chile-based bank Corpbanca announced the
agreement of its parent company, Inversiones CorpGroup Interhold, to acquire
Colombia-based Helm Bank. 
     -- We are placing our 'BBB+' ratings on Corpbanca and 'BB' rating on 
Inversiones CorpGroup Interhold on CreditWatch with negative implications 
reflecting the potential impact of the increased exposure to Colombia. 
     -- We will evaluate the acquisition's impact on Corpbanca's anchor 
stand-alone credit profile, capital charges, risk adjusted capital ratios, and 
the resulting capital structure. 
     -- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listings after completion of 
regulatory approvals in Chile and Colombia. 

Rationale
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB+' ratings 
on Corpbanca and 'BB' rating on Inversiones CorpGroup Interhold S.A. on 
CreditWatch with negative implications.

The rating action followed the announcement of the agreement to acquire 100% 
of Helm Bank for $1.28 billion. The acquisition would occur through 
Corpbanca's subsidiary, Banco CorpBanca Colombia, and will be financed with an 
equity issuance of about $1 billion and own resources. Corpbanca will 
subscribe about $285 million of this equity issuance, Helm Corp. about $440 
million, and other investors the remaining portion. Following the acquisition, 
Banco Corpbanca Colombia would become the fifth-largest bank in Colombia with 
a market share of about 7% in terms of loans and deposits and an asset base of 
$11.8 billion. Corpbanca will own 64% of merged operations in Colombia.

To complete capital infusions at Banco CorpBanca Colombia and to finance its 
expansion in the Chilean market, Corpbanca would make an equity issuance for 
$600 million and issue subordinated notes. International Finance Corp. will 
subscribe part of this equity issuance, as recently announced.

Our ratings on Corpbanca reflect its "adequate" (as our criteria define it) 
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, 
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, and our view of a "moderate" 
likelihood of government support, given Corpbanca's moderate systemic 
importance to the Republic of Chile (foreign currency: A+/Positive/A-1; local 
currency: AA/Positive/A-1+) and our assessment of the government as 
"supportive" of the country's banking system.

Our ratings on Inversiones CorpGroup Interhold reflect its heavy reliance on 
dividends from indirect subsidiary Corpbanca, high debt levels, and aggressive 
business expansion. The group's good position in the Chilean banking and 
insurance sectors, and Corpbanca's good earnings capacity are partly 
mitigating factors.

Inversiones CorpGroup Interhold indirectly owns 45.9% of Corpbanca. A diverse 
group of investors, including local stock brokerage firms and local pension 
funds, holds the remaining stake in Corpbanca. 

CreditWatch
The CreditWatch listings reflect the acquisition's potential impact on both 
Corpbanca and Inversiones CorpGroup Interhold. We will evaluate the impact on 
Corpbanca's anchor stand-alone credit profile, capital charges, and 
risk-adjusted capital ratios due to higher exposure to Colombia (which faces 
higher economic risks than Chile) and resulting capital structure after the 
acquisition. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing after completion of 
regulatory approvals in Chile and Colombia.


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 
17, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings On CreditWatch
                             To                  From
Corpbanca
  Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2  BBB+/Stable/A-2
  Senior Unsecured           BBB+/Watch Neg      BBB+

Inversiones CorpGroup Interhold Ltda.
  Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/--     BB/Stable/--
  Senior Secured             BB/Watch Neg        BB



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.