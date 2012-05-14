FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Garanti DPRs Finance (Turkiye Garanti Bankasi) Rts

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
OVERVIEW	
	
     -- Garanti Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co.'s (Turkiye Garanti 	
Bankasi) note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S. 	
dollar-, euro-, and British pound sterling-denominated diversified payment 	
rights consisting of SWIFT MT100 category payment order messages that Turkiye 	
Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Garanti) receives as a result of its international 	
financial operations.	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on 16 of Garanti Diversified Payment Rights 	
Finance Co.'s series and our SPURs on eight series.	
     -- The affirmations follow our review of the ratings and SPURs under our 	
recently revised financial future flow criteria. 	
     -- The ratings and SPURs reflect our view of Garanti's ability to 	
generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the 	
transactions' supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign 	
interference risk using our updated approach to rating financial future flow 	
transactions.  	
	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today affirmed its ratings on 16 series of notes issued by Garanti Diversified 	
Payment Rights Finance Co.'s (Turkiye Garanti Bankasi). We also affirmed our 	
Standard & Poor's underlying ratings (SPURS) on eight of the series (see list).	
	
The note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S. dollar-, 	
euro-, and British pound sterling-denominated diversified payment rights 	
consisting of Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications 	
(SWIFT) MT100 category payment order messages. These payment order messages 	
are products of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi's (Garanti's) international financial 	
operations.	
	
Today's affirmations follow our review of the ratings and SPURs under our 	
recently revised financial future flow criteria (for more information, see 	
"Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions," 	
published Nov. 14, 2011).   	
	
Our 'AA-' ratings on the series 2005-C and 2005-D notes are based on the full 	
financial guarantee insurance policies that Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. 	
('AA-' financial enhancement rating) and Assured Guaranty Corp. ('AA-' 	
financial enhancement rating) provide. 	
	
Our 'BBB' ratings and the respective corresponding SPURs on the other 14 	
series address the likelihood of the full and timely payment of debt service 	
without full financial guarantee insurance policies.   	
	
The 'BBB' ratings and SPURs reflect our view of:  	
     -- Garanti's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that 	
are being securitized; 	
     -- The transactions' supportive structural features; and 	
     -- Our view of Turkey's sovereign interference risk. 	
	
The supportive structural features include the strong credit enhancement 	
through overcollateralization and the strong transaction-adjusted bank 	
liquidity. The transactions also benefit from cash-sharing mechanisms, early 	
amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign interference 	
through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated depository 	
banks. Moreover, the transactions each benefit from a true sale of the assets 	
to an offshore special-purpose vehicle.  	
	
Garanti Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co.'s performance remains very 	
strong, with a 94.23x debt service coverage ratio as of April 2012.	
	
We will continue to surveil our ratings and SPURs on the transactions and 	
revise them as necessary to reflect any changes in the transactions' 	
underlying credit quality.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available here	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Research Update: Outlooks On Six Turkish Financial Institutions 	
Revised To Stable After Sovereign Outlook Revision; Ratings Affirmed, 	
published May 4, 2012.	
     -- Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions, 	
published Nov. 14, 2011.	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Scenario Analysis:  Emerging Market Financial Future Flow 	
Securitizations Should Weather Upsets, Both at Home and Abroad, published Aug. 	
5, 2008.	
     -- The Three Building Blocks of an Emerging Markets Future Flow 	
Transaction Rating, published Nov. 16, 2004.	
 	
RATINGS/SPURs AFFIRMED	
	
Transaction             Series          Rating/SPUR	
                                                     	
Garanti Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co. 	
                        2005-A          BBB/BBB	
                        2005-B          BBB/BBB            	
                        2005-C          AA-/BBB 	
                        2005-D          AA-/BBB	
                        2005-E          BBB 	
                        2005-F          BBB/BBB     	
                        2005-G          BBB 	
                        2005-I          BBB 	
                        2006-B          BBB	
                        2006-D          BBB	
                        2007-A          BBB/BBB	
                        2007-B          BBB/BBB 	
                        2007-C          BBB/BBB	
                        2007-D          BBB 	
                        2009-A          BBB 	
                        2010-A          BBB	
	
SPUR-Standard & Poor's underlying rating.	
	
 (Reporting By Hilary Russ)

