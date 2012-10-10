FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: FASB change effects on U.S. non-profit health care ratios
October 10, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: FASB change effects on U.S. non-profit health care ratios

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in a new report that
a new Financial Accounting Standards Board rule will change some U.S.
Not-For-Profit Health Care Medians, it will not affect Standard & Poor's view of
the various obligors it rates.

The report, "How U.S. Not-For-Profit Health Providers' Financial Ratios Will 
Change Under The New Bad Debt Accounting Rules," includes pre- and post-rule 
comparisons of various ratios Standard & Poor's considers in the rating 
process.

While not all obligors we rate will have the same variance in new, we don't 
expect this accounting rule change in and of itself to affect ratings.




The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
