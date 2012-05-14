FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Kaiser Aluminum and proposed notes

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

May 14 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based aluminum products manufacturer Kaiser Aluminum Corp. plans 	
to issue $200 million senior unsecured notes due 2020.	
     -- We are assigning a 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Kaiser Aluminum 	
Corp.	
     -- We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery 	
rating to the proposed $200 million senior unsecured notes.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Kaiser's 	
profitability will improve in 2012 as a result of better end-market demand, 	
particularly for the aerospace and high strength segment.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating to Foothill Ranch, Calif.-based Kaiser Aluminum Corp. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' (the same as the corporate credit 	
rating) issue-level rating to Kaiser Aluminum Corp.'s proposed $200 million 	
senior unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating on the proposed notes is 	
'3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the 	
event of payment default.	
	
The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed notes issuance for general 	
corporate purposes as well as to pay related fees and expenses.	
 	
Rationale	
The corporate credit rating on Kaiser Aluminum Corp. reflects our view of the 	
company's "weak" business risk and "significant" financial risk. Our "weak" 	
business risk assessment is based on the company's relatively small size and 	
scope, exposure to the highly competitive and cyclical aluminum products 	
industry, and relatively thin operating margins. These weaknesses are offset 	
by its focus on niche downstream markets with improving industry fundamentals, 	
a relatively conservative financial policy, and "strong" liquidity. 	
	
Our baseline scenario anticipates that Kaiser's profitability will improve in 	
2012 as a result of steady end-market demand as the domestic economy gradually 	
strengthens. We expect the company's aerospace and automotive segments, which 	
constitute a majority of value-added revenue, to benefit from positive market 	
dynamics in each of those segments. These include the high backlog of airplane 	
builds, which Standard & Poor's estimates at six to seven years and which 	
should translate into growing orders and increased unit sales of light 	
vehicles. Standard & Poor's economists estimate unit sales of light vehicles 	
will grow 12% and 5% in 2012 and 2013, respectively.	
	
As a result, we expect Kaiser's revenues to grow 10% or more in 2012 and 2013, 	
given our assumption for a modest increase in shipments and stronger pricing 	
in key end markets. We also estimate that the company will generate between 	
$150 million and $200 million in EBITDA during both years. We expect funds 	
from operations (FFO) to debt of 40% to 50% each year, and debt to EBITDA of 	
between 2x and 2.5x, metrics we would consider to be relatively good for the 	
rating, considering our view of the company's weak business risk profile. 	
However, Kaiser's revenues and profitability are tied to the cyclical aluminum 	
products industry, and thus, results can be volatile. Risks to our forecast 	
include a global economic recession that could lead to a downturn in aerospace 	
and automotive production.	
	
Kaiser Aluminum Corp.'s primary line of business is the production of 	
semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products for global markets. Kaiser focuses 	
on highly engineered products for the aerospace and high strength, general 	
engineering, automotive, and other industrial end market applications, 	
including rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products. The company operates 	
11 production facilities in the U.S. and one in Canada; many of Kaiser's 	
competitors are larger and more geographically diverse. 	
	
Kaiser manages the risk of fluctuations in the price of primary aluminum 	
through a combination of pricing policies, internal hedging, and financial 	
derivatives. The company's three pricing mechanisms include spot price, in 	
which customers pay a product price that incorporates the spot price of 	
primary aluminum in effect at the time of shipment; index-based price, in 	
which customers pay a product price that incorporates an index-based price for 	
primary aluminum; and firm price, in which customers pay a previously agreed 	
upon fixed price. In both spot and index-based pricing, Kaiser is able to pass 	
metal price risk to the customer; in firm pricing, Kaiser uses back-to-back 	
hedge contracts such that the company attempts to remain neutral to metal 	
prices, which reduces volatility in profitability.	
 	
Liquidity	
In our view, Kaiser Aluminum Corp.'s liquidity position is strong. Our view of 	
the company's liquidity profile includes:	
     -- An expectation that liquidity sources (including the company's $300 	
million asset-based revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at 	
least 1.5x over the next one to two years.	
     -- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, 	
even if EBITDA were to decline by up to 30%.	
     -- An expectation that the company would continue to exceed the 	
availability threshold under its credit facility, even with a 30% drop in 	
EBITDA.	
 	
Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate that the company will have about 	
$300 million of cash on its balance sheet, as well as close to full 	
availability on its $300 million revolving credit facility due 2016. 	
Availability under the ABL facility is subject to a borrowing base of eligible 	
accounts receivables and inventory, which will fluctuate throughout the year 	
due to seasonal working capital changes. We do not think the company will 	
encounter any financial covenant issues based on our operating assumptions, as 	
a fixed-charge covenant is applied only if availability under the credit 	
facilities falls below $30 million. Given our projections, we do not expect 	
Kaiser to trigger the fixed-charge covenant.	
	
We expect working capital to be a modest use of cash in 2012 and 2013, and for 	
the company to generate between $50 million and $100 million in free operating 	
cash flow each year, given capital expenditures of $60 million to $70 million 	
to fund plant expansions. The nearest debt maturity does not occur until 2015, 	
when its $175 million convertible notes mature. 	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For a complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Kaiser 	
Aluminum Corp., to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this 	
report.	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Kaiser's profitability will 	
improve in 2012 as a result of better end-market demand, particularly for the 	
aerospace and high strength segment, as well as due to a gradually improving 	
domestic economy. We expect Kaiser to generate between $150 million and $200 	
million in EBITDA in 2012, resulting in debt to EBITDA of between 2x and 2.5x, 	
and FFO to debt of 40% to 50%. We also expect liquidity to remain strong to 	
finance organic expansion and any acquisitions the company may pursue. 	
Although the credit metrics we expect will be good for our view of its 	
significant financial risk profile, Kaiser's revenues and profitability are 	
tied to the cyclical aluminum products industry, and thus, results can be 	
volatile.	
	
We would consider a negative rating action if debt to EBITDA exceeds 4x on a 	
sustained basis as a result of a deterioration in operating performance over 	
the next several quarters. This could occur if a global economic recession 	
were to lead to a drop-off in demand for airplanes and automotives, such that 	
year-over-year revenues and margins declined 100 basis points over 2011 	
levels, given increased levels of debt. We could also take a negative rating 	
action if Kaiser were to increase leverage to pursue an acquisition or 	
shareholder-friendly action, such as a special dividend or share repurchases. 	
	
A positive rating action is less likely in the near term, given our view of 	
the company's weak business risk and its relatively small size and scope. 	
However, one could occur over time, if the company were to increase its size 	
and geographic and end-market diversity to be more in line with a "fair" 	
business risk assessment.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American Metals And Mining Companies, Strongest 	
To Weakest, April 13, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals 	
Industry, June 22, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
New Rating; Outlook Action	
                                        To               	
Kaiser Aluminum Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--     	
	
New Rating	
	
Kaiser Aluminum Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  US$200 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020     BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      3

