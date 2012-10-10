FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 10, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms BI-LO LLC ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. based grocery store operator, BI-LO LLC, is issuing $140 million 
of senior secured notes, an add-on to an existing $285 million issue, the 
proceeds of which will be used to fund a dividend to equity holders, and pay 
fees associated the transaction.
     -- Operating trends at Winn-Dixie and BI-LO supermarkets have been better 
than we expected, so we increased our forecast of the company's profitability.
     -- We are affirming the ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit 
rating and 'B-' issue level rating and a '5' recovery rating to the company's 
senior secured notes.
     -- The outlook is stable, which incorporates our expectation of profit 
growth at the company as a result of sales growth at both banners and costs 
savings resulting from the integration of Winn-Dixie Stores Inc.  

Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 
including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on the Jacksonville, 
Fla.-based-BI-LO LLC. The outlook is stable. We are also affirming the 'B-' 
issue level rating and '5' recovery rating on the company's senior secured 
note issuance due 2019, to which the company is looking to add an additional 
$140 million. $285 million is currently outstanding. The '5' recovery rating 
indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery of principal in the 
event of default. 

Rationale
The rating reflects better operating trends at BI-LO LLC and Winn-Dixie Stores 
Inc. than we expected. These trends have resulted in credit metrics that are 
similar to those earlier in the year, despite the higher debt. 
The rating on BI-LO reflects our view of the company's business risk profile 
as "weak," which we revised from "vulnerable." This revision reflects our 
expectation that the positive trends at BI-LO's supermarkets will continue and 
that management will improve the operations at Winn-Dixie by reducing costs 
and making price investments to gain market share and grow sales. The business 
risk assessment also incorporates the company's participation in the intensely 
competitive supermarket industry, and the still relatively weak operating 
metrics of the recently combined company relative to many industry peers. We 
view the company's financial risk as "highly leveraged," based on forecasted 
credit ratios, the company's limited asset protection, and the very aggressive 
financial policies of the private equity sponsor. 

The company's operating performance has been better than we anticipated, 
marked by comparable-store sales increases in the low- to mid-single-digit 
range and expanding operating margins. As a result, we have increased our 
expected EBITDA forecast by about 10%. With the increased debt to fund the 
dividend payment, our current forecast of the company's credit ratios is not 
materially different compared with those in March of this year, when BI-LO 
closed on the acquisition of Winn-Dixie. Since then, management has begun to 
use similar operating strategies at Winn-Dixie that BI-LO has used over the 
past few years, which entails managing in-store costs more acutely and 
employing more competitive pricing strategies. We expect a similar performance 
trend for the remainder of 2012, and outline the specifics below: 
     -- Low- to mid-single-digit comparable-store sales increases at both 
concepts.
     -- No meaningful change in stores or square footage this year; thus 
companywide revenue growth should be near comparable-store sales growth.
     -- Moderate margin improvement, though cost-cutting and management 
efforts may be partly offset by gross margin investments at Winn-Dixie. 
     -- Some benefits from the reduction of duplicative functions, as a result 
of combining the two companies.
     -- Thus, pro forma EBITDA growth will be in the 15% area.

With higher debt to fund the transaction, we expect pro forma credit ratios at 
the end of 2012 as outlined below:
     -- Operating lease-adjusted debt leverage of about 5.1x at the end of 
2012. 
     -- Pro forma EBITDA coverage of approximately 2.5x for the year.
     -- Funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be near 16% over that period.

The leverage and coverage ratios are in line with indicative ratios of "highly 
leveraged" financial risk profiles, while FFO to debt are commensurate with 
indicative ratios of "aggressive" financial risk profiles. However, we view 
the company's financial policies as "very aggressive," which is an important 
factor in assessing the overall financial risk profile. 

BI-LO has grown sales better than most industry competitors over the past few 
years, which we believe is a result of its pricing initiatives, the roll-out 
of its fuelperks! program, and relatively good market presence. More recently, 
Winn-Dixie has rolled out its fuelperks! program and has made technological 
investments that should help its inventory management, aiding its sales and 
operating performance, in our view. This should continue in the next year. 

Better pricing strategies could lead to further sales gains. Therefore, we 
believe the combined company may have the opportunity to exceed our 
performance expectations with greater-than-anticipated sales growth. 
Conversely, the biggest threat to our performance expectations is that price 
competition may intensify in the industry as a result of sustained high 
unemployment and rising gasoline prices. Both BI-LO and Winn-Dixie would then 
be unable to pass along higher food costs to consumers, and there would be 
greater margin contraction than we currently expect, leading to lower profits. 

Liquidity
We view BI-LO's liquidity as "adequate," and we expect its sources of 
liquidity to exceed uses over the next 24 months by a ratio of at least 1.2x. 
Sources of liquidity primarily include available revolver borrowings on the 
company's revolving credit facility and funds from operations. Liquidity uses 
include capital spending and working capital needs. We also forecast the 
company will generate meaningful free cash flow, and, given expected capital 
spending levels, we believe that beginning in 2013, the company can convert 
between 25% and 35% of EBITDA to free cash flow 

Relevant aspects of BI-LO's liquidity include:
Cash sources to exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
Net sources to remain positive over the next 12 months, even if EBITDA 
declines 15%.
The company has no meaningful maintenance financial covenants.
It has sound relationships with the banks, in our view.

Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on BI-LO LLC, 
to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. This incorporates our expectation that the company will 
improve credit metrics, with profit growth for the remainder of the year. We 
would consider a higher rating if management successfully implements its 
strategic operational initiatives at Winn-Dixie while BI-LO continues with is 
positive operating trends, and the combined company improves debt leverage to 
the mid-4x area and FFO to debt to approximately 18%. This could occur in 
2013, if the company meets our 2012 expectations and grows EBITDA by roughly 
8% and reduces debt by about $120 million. However, we currently view the 
company's financial policy as "very aggressive," given its private ownership. 
Consideration for a higher rating will likely require a reassessment of the 
company's financial policy as well as expectations for sustained improvement 
in credit protection measures. 

Conversely, we would consider a lower rating if debt leverage rises to the 
mid-6x area, which could occur with a 25% decline of EBITDA from our 
forecasted levels. This could in turn occur with only 2% sales growth and 
about 60 basis points of EBITDA margin contraction at the combined company.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

BI-LO LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                       B/Stable/--
 $425 Mil. Sr Secured Notes Due 2019           B-
  Recovery Rating                              5

