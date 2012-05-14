TEXT-S&P cuts Chartis Taiwan Insurance

May 14 - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We no longer consider Chartis Taiwan Insurance to be “strategically important” to Chartis group’s long-term strategy.

-- We are lowering our local currency counterparty credit rating on Chartis Taiwan Insurance to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'.

-- The downgrade reflects the removal of the one-notch group support we have previously factored into our rating. Rating Action On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its local currency counterparty credit rating on Chartis Taiwan Insurance Co. Ltd. to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the Greater China scale rating on the company to ‘cnA+’ from ‘cnAA’. In addition, we lowered the financial strength rating on Chartis Taiwan Insurance to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'. Rationale We lowered the ratings on Chartis Taiwan Insurance as we no longer consider Chartis Taiwan Insurance to be a strategically important subsidiary of the Chartis group. Therefore, we have removed the one-notch group support factored into our rating. The ‘BBB+’ rating reflects the stand-alone credit profile on Chartis Taiwan Insurance. In our definition of a strategically important subsidiary, group management should appear to have a commitment toward the unit. We have revised our opinion on this element of the criteria to Chartis Taiwan Insurance and now consider the company as nonstrategic. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Chartis Taiwan Insurance’s overall financial profile will remain supportive of its rating level. We expect the company to maintain a strong capitalization and liquidity profile. However, we believe Chartis Taiwan Insurance’s smaller business scale is likely to constrain the insurer’s overall business diversification and market franchise. The company’s current stand-alone credit profile is constrained by its moderate competitive position in the local market and volatile operating results. We may raise the ratings on Chartis Taiwan Insurance if the company’s market position and operating performance show an improving trend and it maintains its capitalization. We may lower the ratings if the company’s operating performance and market position deteriorate significantly. Related Criteria And Research

To From Chartis Taiwan Insurance Co. Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Stable/-- Greater China credit scale rating cnA+ cnAA