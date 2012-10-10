FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Ares Capital Corp notes 'BBB'
October 10, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Ares Capital Corp notes 'BBB'

Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB' to Ares Capital
Corporation's (Ares) $230 million issuance of 4.75% unsecured
convertible notes. The notes will mature in January 2018.

Fitch does not believe there will be a material impact on the company's leverage
levels as a result of the issuance, as proceeds will largely be used to repay 
borrowings on secured credit facilities.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

Ares currently has a Stable Rating Outlook, which reflects Fitch's expectation 
for continued consistency in core operating performance, and the maintenance of 
strong liquidity, relatively conservative balance sheet leverage, and solid cash
earnings coverage of the dividend. 

Negative rating actions would be driven by an extended increase in leverage 
above the targeted range, resulting from increased borrowings or material 
unrealized depreciation, and/or a meaningful increase in the proportion of 
equity holdings without a commensurate decline in leverage. A spike in 
non-accrual levels and weaker cash income dividend coverage would also be viewed
unfavorably from a ratings perspective.

Fitch believes the potential for positive rating actions is relatively limited 
at the present time, given significant market volatility, but positive rating 
momentum could develop from a continuation of demonstrated access to the debt 
and equity markets, to ensure adequate funding flexibility, and the deployment 
of capital into investments with attractive risk-adjusted return prospects, 
which yield consistent earnings growth, stable asset quality, and strong 
dividend coverage. 

Headquartered in New York, NY, Ares is an externally managed business 
development company, organized on April 16, 2004. As of June 30, 2012 the 
company had investments in 144 portfolio companies amounting to approximately 
$5.5 billion. 

Fitch has assigned the following rating:

Ares Capital Corporation:
--$230 million Unsecured Convertible Notes 'BBB'.

Existing ratings for Ares are as follows:   

Ares Capital Corporation
--Long-term IDR of 'BBB';
--Senior Secured Debt of 'BBB'; 
--Senior Unsecured Debt of 'BBB'.

Allied Capital Corporation
--Senior Unsecured Debt of 'BBB'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

