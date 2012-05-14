FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Molycorp preliminary rating
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Molycorp preliminary rating

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

May 14 -    (The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Molycorp Inc., a U.S.-based miner and processor of rare earth 	
elements, is planning to issue $650 million in senior secured notes to fund a 	
portion of its acquisition of Neo Material Technologies Inc.	
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to the 	
company and a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to 	
Molycorp's proposed notes.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that demand and pricing 	
for rare earth elements will remain high enough to allow the company to 	
complete the build out of its mine and that it will complete the Neo Material 	
acquisition with proceeds from the offering and existing cash resources.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'B' corporate credit rating to Colorado-based Molycorp Inc. The rating outlook 	
is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating (the same 	
as the corporate credit rating), to the company's proposed $650 million senior 	
secured notes due 2020. The preliminary recovery rating on these notes is '3', 	
indicating our expectation that lenders can expect average (50% to 70%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default. The ratings are based on 	
preliminary terms and conditions. The notes are being sold pursuant to Rule 	
144A with registration rights. 	
	
Molycorp will use proceeds from the proposed notes to finance a portion of the 	
acquisition of Neo Materials Inc., a Toronto-based producer and processor of 	
permanent magnet powders, rare earths, and other metals and for general 	
corporate purposes. Pending the completion of the Neo acquisition, the 	
proceeds will be deposited into an escrow account.	
	
Rationale	
Molycorp is a miner, processor, and producer of rare earth elements, which are 	
a group of 17 elements generally found together in the earth's crust that are 	
used in a variety of high tech applications. The rating and outlook reflect 	
what we consider to be the combination of its "vulnerable" business risk 	
profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. In our view, the company's 	
vulnerable business risk stems from exposure to volatile pricing, the pricing 	
and supply uncertainties resulting from China's control of most of the supply 	
of global rare earth elements, the execution risks inherent in starting up a 	
mining operation and integrating the Neo Materials acquisition, and reliance 	
on a single mine to drive future performance. Our view of the business risk 	
also takes into consideration the company's relatively large reserve base and 	
the growing demand for certain of these elements, which the risk of new 	
entrants and the potential reengineering of products to lower dependence on 	
rare earths somewhat offset. In our view, the vulnerable financial risk 	
profile reflects the company's lack of operating history, high capital 	
spending needs, what we would consider relatively high debt levels 	
(considering the start up and integration risks facing its business), and, in 	
our assessment, the company's "less than adequate" liquidity, which could 	
cause the company to slow its mine development plans, resulting in 	
lower-than-expected cash flow.   	
	
Molycorp is aggressively pursuing a strategy to become one of the world's most 	
integrated producers of rare earth products, including oxides, metals, alloys, 	
and magnets used in high tech, defense, clean energy, and water treatment 	
technology. It is reopening the Mountain Pass mine, which had been inactive 	
for a decade, although the company continued to process ore from existing 	
stockpiles. This site has a significant reserve base (more than 20 years at 	
full production) and the potential to expand reserves on the current site. The 	
mine is slated to resume production by the end of 2012 at an expected rate of 	
20,000 metric tons per year of rare earth oxides (REO) and up to 40,000 metric 	
tons per year in 2013 when we expect the second phase of its expansion to be 	
completed. We estimate that the combined company's capital expenditures will 	
total about $700 million in 2012, including spending to complete both phases 	
of this project. The company has the majority of its 2012 output contracted at 	
market-based prices with average terms of three to five years.	
	
In addition to reopening the mine, the company has made a number of 	
acquisitions in the past year or so to expand its processing capabilities, 	
including operations in Estonia and the U.S., and has recently announced that 	
it is acquiring Toronto-based Neo Materials, producer and processor of 	
permanent magnet powders, rare earths, and other metals. The Neo acquisition 	
expands Molycorp's direct exposure to China, the largest rare earth-consuming 	
nation. The transaction expands production capabilities to include Neo's 	
magnet powder portfolio used to produce neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) bonded 	
rare earth magnets, which are in high demand for use in a variety of 	
applications including hard disk drives, wind turbines, and drive motors for 	
electric vehicles. It also expands Molycorp's rare metals portfolio to include 	
gallium, rhenium, and indium, which are used in advanced electronics, 	
photovoltaic, aerospace, catalytic converters, and lighting. In our view, 	
integrating this acquisition--a company that is larger than Molycorp and whose 	
major operations are in China--could pose major challenges for management, 	
particularly as it is simultaneously ramping up the Mountain Pass operation. 	
	
China controls the supply of rare earths; it produces about 95% and consumes 	
about 70% of rare earths used globally. Beginning in 2010, China began to 	
severely limit exports, partially reflecting depleting supply and 	
environmental concerns as well as putting further pressure on users of rare 	
earths to site their operations in China. These restrictions resulted in 	
skyrocketing prices in 2011, creating a market characterized by speculation 	
and users of rare earths scrambling to ensure supply. Although prices have 	
since moderated, they seem to have stabilized at levels significantly higher 	
than historical levels. 	
	
However, in our view, China's control of supply creates pricing risk, since it 	
could release supply under political duress (the U.S. filed a recent World 	
Trade Organization case), lowering speculative demand and easing supply 	
shortages. Moreover, over the longer term, high prices could encourage new 	
entrants or cause end users to reengineer products, thus creating oversupply. 	
However, based on Molycorp's assessment, only one other new entrant has a mine 	
that is close to production and, in our view, developing, permitting, and 	
financing a new mine could take several years and--for some 	
applications--there are no suitable substitutes. As a result, we anticipate 	
that pricing will be volatile, based on perceptions of China's policies, but 	
should on average be high enough for the company to generate free cash flow 	
once the mine is complete.	
	
Both Molycorp and Neo Materials lack a history of strong operating results. 	
The Mountain Pass mine has only recently resumed production and has been 	
processing ore from prior mining activities. Given strong prices in 2011, 	
Molycorp posted about $182 million in EBITDA, which was in stark contrast with 	
EBITDA losses from 2008 through 2010. Neo Material's results also improved in 	
2011, with EBITDA increasing to about $299 million compared with an average of 	
about $65 million per year during the prior five years. In light of this lack 	
of operating history, we feel that the total debt level contemplated, totaling 	
about $865 million, is somewhat aggressive. In addition, the proposed 	
financing increases fixed cash outflows in a period of heavy capital spending 	
and operating challenges. 	
	
We expect the combined company to generate between $350 million and $400 	
million of EBITDA in 2012, which would result in debt to EBITDA between 2x and 	
3x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt between 25% and 30%, which we 	
would consider strong for the rating. However, in our view, delays and cost 	
overruns related to the completion of the Mountain Pass mine or 	
higher-than-expected costs, lower prices, or difficulties in integrating Neo 	
Materials could dramatically weaken these ratios.	
	
Liquidity	
We view the company's liquidity position as less than adequate. Key aspects of 	
our liquidity assessment reflect the following expectations: 	
     -- We estimate that by year-end 2012 liquidity will likely fall to below 	
$100 million;	
     -- Liquidity sources will exceed uses by less than 1.2x in 2012;	
     -- In our view, because of the importance of completion of the mine to 	
future performance, the company is unlikely to materially scale back its 	
capital program in the coming year or so, even if industry conditions show 	
signs of weakening, and therefore the company would be unlikely to absorb 	
low-probability adversities; and 	
     -- The company has limited bank relationships and would likely have to 	
rely on share issuance, which may not be available if market conditions 	
weaken, to fund cash shortfalls. 	
	
The company is relying on external financing as it builds out its business. We 	
expect combined cash flow from operations to be between $225 million and $300 	
million in 2012. We expect capital spending to be about $700 million and the 	
Neo Materials acquisition and associated costs approximate $1.2 billion (net 	
of equity consideration). To fund the capital and acquisition spending, the 	
company is planning to use balance sheet cash (including the proceeds from an 	
already completed privately placed equity offering) and proceeds from the 	
proposed bond issuance. This leaves minimal cash cushion to finance a cash 	
shortfall, in our view.  	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Molycorp to be 	
published after this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. Although market conditions for the company's products 	
remain relatively strong, which should allow the company to complete the 	
reopening of its mine and begin to generate cash flow in 2013, the company is 	
subject to commodity price fluctuations, execution risks and operating risks 	
inherent in reopening the mine, and integration risks associated with the Neo 	
Materials acquisition. 	
	
We could raise the ratings if the company completed its growth platform and 	
gained sufficient operating traction to improve liquidity and demonstrate the 	
sustainability of its business and did not add significant leverage to do so.	
	
We could lower the ratings if the company ran into delays, cost overruns, or 	
operating difficulties in opening and operating the Mountain Pass operation, 	
causing weak liquidity and deterioration in credit metrics. 	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 	
Industry, June 23, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating; Outlook Action	
	
Molycorp Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                        B (prelim)/Stable/--        	
 $650 million senior secured notes due 2020     B (prelim)                  	
   Recovery Rating                              3

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.