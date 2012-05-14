FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 14, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Republic Services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB'
issue-level rating to Phoenix, Ariz.-based Republic Services Inc.'s proposed
offering of $750 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022. The existing
ratings on Republic, including the 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term
corporate credit ratings, remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.	
	
The rating assigned to the notes is the same as Standard & Poor's rating on 	
Republic's existing senior unsecured debt. Standard & Poor's expects that the 	
company will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance to fund the company's 	
redemption of $750 million in principal of 6.875% senior notes maturing June 	
2017 and for general corporate purposes.	
	
The ratings on Republic reflect the company's "strong" business risk profile, 	
characterized by its solidly entrenched market position and good profitability 	
in the generally stable solid waste services industry, along with its 	
"significant" financial risk profile under our criteria, highlighted by $8.4 	
billion of adjusted debt and a funds from operations to debt ratio of 26% as 	
of March 31, 2012.	
	
Republic is the second-largest solid waste management company in the U.S. and 	
generated revenues of $8.2 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. The 	
company serves more than 13 million customers in 39 states and Puerto Rico. 	
	
For the corporate credit rating rationale on Republic, please see our summary 	
analysis published on April 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Republic Services Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                    BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
Republic Services Inc.	
 $750 Mil. Senior Unsec. Notes Due 2022    BBB

