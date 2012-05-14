FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
May 14, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates TRM Holdings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners is acquiring U.S. gift 	
retailer Things Remembered for $295 million, excluding fees and expenses.	
     -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to TRM 	
Holdings Corp., the parent of Things Remembered.	
     -- We are also assigning a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating and a 	
preliminary '3' recovery rating to the proposed $147 million credit facility 	
issued by Things Remembered.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the company's niche 	
position in the retail gift industry will support sales and earnings growth, 	
leading to modest credit measures improvement in the near-to-intermediate term.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'B' corporate credit rating to Ohio-based TRM Holdings Corp., the parent of 	
Things Remembered Inc. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to Things 	
Remembered Inc.'s $147 million senior secured credit facility, which consists 	
of a $30 million revolver and a $117 million term loan. The preliminary 	
recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful 	
(50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.   	
	
Private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners will use the proceeds from the 	
proposed debt, along with a $30 million mezzanine note (unrated) and about 	
$163 million of an equity contribution to fund the $295 million purchase of 	
Things Remembered from Bruckmann, Rosser, Sherrill & Co. and GB Merchant 	
Partners. 	
	
Rationale	
The preliminary ratings on Things Remembered reflect our assessment of the 	
company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and a business risk profile 	
as "vulnerable." Pro forma for the transaction, debt to EBITDA was about 5.2x 	
at Jan. 28, 2012, and EBITDA coverage of interest is in the low-2x area. 	
Although we anticipate modest earnings growth to propel modest improvement of 	
these measures over the near term, we believe the company will remain 	
substantially leveraged, with total debt in the high-4x area by the end of 	
fiscal 2012.  	
	
We assess the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," reflecting its 	
small scale in the highly fragmented and competitive retail gift industry. In 	
our view, the company's narrow product focus and discretionary nature of its 	
product offering, as well as the availability of substitutes, makes its 	
operations susceptible to volatility. Still, the company has successfully 	
established a niche position in the industry and is a major personalized gift 	
retailer in the U.S., with essentially no other significant competitor with 	
physical retail presence in the highly fragmented and narrow personalized gift 	
segment. We believe, however, that the company's direct segment faces more 	
intense competition from many small online players. 	
	
Things Remembered's operating performance is susceptible to economic 	
conditions and the company faced sales pressure in recent years due to the 	
economic slowdown, with same-store sales declining 2.9% and 2.7% in 2008 and 	
2009, respectively. However, sales traction rebounded, with same-store sales 	
increasing in the low-single-digit percent over the past ten consecutive 	
quarters. The company's EBITDA margin also widened to about 15.6% at the end 	
of 2011 from about 13.4% a year earlier as a result of sales leverage, 	
improved efficiencies, and increasing revenue from gift personalization. We 	
anticipate additional benefits from an improving economy to continue to drive 	
profitability gains for the company. 	
	
Our projections for Things Remembered during 2012 include the following 	
assumptions:	
     -- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent range during 2012, 	
reflecting low-single-digit percent same-store sales growth and incremental 	
sales from the new stores;	
     -- EBITDA margin increasing to about 16.1% as a result of sales leverage, 	
and continuous modest growth of gift personalization which delivers 100% gross 	
margin;	
     -- Capital spending at about 2011 levels to support the opening of about 	
20 new stores; and	
     -- Positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation for the company.	
	
Liquidity	
The company's liquidity is "adequate," in our view. We anticipate Things 	
Remembered will be able to withstand adverse market circumstances over the 	
next 12 months while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. 	
	
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect coverage of uses by sources in excess of 1.2x or more over 	
the next 12 months.	
     -- We also expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in 	
EBITDA	
     -- We believe that covenant compliance will survive an unanticipated 15% 	
drop in EBITDA.	
     -- There are no near-term debt maturities.	
	
Pro forma for the transaction, liquidity sources consist of a $30 million 	
revolver of which the company will likely borrow less than $5 million at the 	
time of closing to fund its working capital needs. We anticipate the 	
outstanding balance to be repaid within a couple of months. The revolver 	
matures in 2017, the company's term loan is due in 2018, and the mezzanine 	
notes mature six months after the term loan matures.	
	
The company's cash flow is vulnerable to profitability pressures and the 	
company's FOCF was negative during 2008 and 2009. Better profitability led to 	
positive FOCF in the past two years. We anticipate the company being FOCF 	
positive during 2012. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on TRM, to be 	
published separately on RatingsDirect.  	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that the company's niche 	
position in the gift retail industry and improving profitability to result in 	
credit measures that remain in line with our assessment of its business and 	
financial risk profiles.	
	
We could lower the ratings if operating performance and credit protection 	
measures deteriorate, leading to leverage increasing to over 6x or coverage of 	
interest of less than 2x. This would likely be precipitated by intensified 	
competitive pressures and/or an weaker-than-expected economic recovery forcing 	
customers to curb their discretionary spending. This could occur if EBITDA 	
declines about 13% from fiscal 2011 level and debt remains constant at pro 	
forma level. 	
	
Although not likely in the near term, we could consider a higher rating if 	
profitability gains, along with modest debt reduction, lead to leverage 	
decreasing toward 4x. This could occur if revenues grow at about 5%-6%, gross 	
margin remains relatively flat, and the company makes modest debt reduction as 	
mandated by the credit agreement excess cash flow sweep. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 	
2008 	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
	
TRM Holdings Corporation	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B(prelim)/Stable/--        	
	
Things Remembered Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  $30 mil revolver                      B(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      3(prelim)	
  $117 mil term loan                    B(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      3(prelim)	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

