Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed RBS Citizen's Financial Group's (CFG) ratings. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Today's rating action on CFG was taken in conjunction with Fitch's Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) review. As part of this review, Fitch affirmed the Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc's (RBSG) IDRs at 'A/F1'.