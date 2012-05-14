FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P asgns Triton Container Fin iii LLC 2012-1 nts prelim rtg
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 9:40 PM / in 5 years

S&P asgns Triton Container Fin iii LLC 2012-1 nts prelim rtg

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - 	
 
 
 	
OVERVIEW	
     -- Triton Container Finance III LLC's (TCF III's) issuance
is an ABS securitization backed by a $493,511,109 (NBV)
portfolio containing 180,249 	
containers. TCF III has the right to lease revenues from the
portfolio and any 	
residual cash flows from the sale of containers. This collateral
is shared 	
with TCF III's series 2009-1 notes.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary rating to the series 2012-1
notes.	
     -- The preliminary rating reflects our view of the
transaction's 	
portfolio characteristics, the likelihood of timely interest and
principal 	
payments, the initial and future lessees' estimated credit
quality, and the 	
structure, among other factors.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services 	
today assigned its preliminary rating to Triton Container
Finance III LLC's 	
$275 million fixed-rate secured notes series 2012-1 (see list).	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by
$493,511,109 	
(net book value) portfolio containing 180,249 containers. TCF
III has the 	
right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash
flows from 	
the sale of containers. This collateral is shared with TCF III's
series 2009-1 	
notes.	
	
The preliminary rating is based on information as of May 14,
2012. Subsequent 	
information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the 	
preliminary ratings.	
	
The preliminary rating reflects our view of:	
     -- The likelihood that timely interest and ultimate
principal payments 	
will be made on or before the legal final maturity date.	
     -- The initial and future lessees' estimated credit
quality.	
     -- The transaction's structure, which is expected to be
bankruptcy remote.	
     -- The portfolio characteristics.	
     -- The manager's experience and management team.	
     -- Certain compliance tests, concentration limitations, and
early 	
amortization events included in the transaction documents, as
described below.	
 	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
 	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a
credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to
include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement
mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from
the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating 	
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Presale: Triton Container Finance III LLC - Series
2012-1, published 	
May 14, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity
Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4,
2011.	
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Global Railcar
And Container 	
Lease Securitizations, published June 21, 2010.	
 	
 	
PRELIMINARY RATING ASSIGNED	
Triton Container Finance III LLC - Series 2012-1	
 	
Class       Rating         Amount	

2012-1      A- (sf)           275

