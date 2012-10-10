FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch puts Walker & Dunlop Capital servicer rating on negative watch
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch puts Walker & Dunlop Capital servicer rating on negative watch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings places Walker & Dunlop Capital, LLC's (formerly known
as CWCapital LLC) master and primary servicer ratings of 'CMS3' and 'CPS2+' on
Rating Watch Negative following the sale of CWCapital's master and primary
servicing operations to Walker & Dunlop, LLC.

On Sept. 4, 2012, Walker & Dunlop, LLC, a subsidiary of Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
 (NYSE: WD) completed the acquisition of CWCapital LLC, renaming it Walker
& Dunlop Capital, LLC.
    
The Rating Watch Negative status is due to the uncertainty surrounding the
integration, staffing and financial condition of the Walker and Dunlop servicing
operations. Fitch expects to resolve the rating watch status following an
operational review of the integrated Walker & Dunlop servicing platform before
the end of 2012.

The servicer rating is based on the methodology described in Fitch's reports
'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria,' dated Feb. 18, 2011, and
'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' dated Aug. 16, 2010,
available on Fitch's web site www.fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers
U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria

