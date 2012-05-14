FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch downgrades GMAC mortgage's U.S. residential servicer ratings
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 9:45 PM / in 5 years

Fitch downgrades GMAC mortgage's U.S. residential servicer ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - NEW YORK, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has downgraded the U.S. residential mortgage master servicer
rating of GMAC-RFC, LLC (RFC) as follows: --U.S. residential
master servicer rating downgraded to 'RMS4' from 'RMS3'. The
rating downgrade is due to the bankruptcy filing by RFC's
parent, Residential Capital LLC (ResCap), on May 14, 2012. Fitch
had placed RFC's servicer rating on Rating Watch Negative on
April 19, 2012. Fitch rates residential mortgage primary,
master, and special servicers on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being
the highest rating. Within some of these rating levels, Fitch
further differentiates ratings by plus (+) and minus (-) as well
as the flat rating. For more information on Fitch's residential
servicer rating program, please see Fitch's report 'U.S.
Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer
Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2011, which is available on the
Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.