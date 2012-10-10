FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates ERAC USA Finance notes 'BBB+'
October 10, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates ERAC USA Finance notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB+' issue rating to ERAC USA Finance LLC's notes, rule 144A offerings
without registration rights. ERAC's parent, Enterprise Holdings Inc., guarantees
the notes. The company will use proceeds for general corporate purposes,
including repayment of debt.

The ratings on St. Louis-based Enterprise and ERAC, Enterprise's wholly owned 
finance subsidiary, reflect Enterprise's leading market position in the 
relatively stable off-airport (replacement and local) segment of the car 
rental industry, good earnings, and cash flow generation. Enterprise (parent 
of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent-A-Car, and National Car Rental) is the 
largest global car rental company, although most of its operations are based 
in the U.S., with $14.1 billion of revenues in fiscal 2011 (ended July 31).

Despite expected pressure on earnings and cash flow because of higher vehicle 
prices, we expect Enterprise's financial profile to remain relatively 
consistent through 2013, with funds from operation (FFO) to debt averaging in 
the mid- to high-40% area over that period. We could raise ratings if demand 
is stronger or prices on new vehicles are lower than we currently expect, 
resulting in FFO to debt of more than 50% on a sustained basis. We are 
unlikely to lower ratings. However, we could if FFO to debt declined to the 
mid-30% area for a sustained period, for example because of significantly 
weaker demand associated with reduced airline travel, or if the used car 
market declined to the depressed levels of late 2008 to early 2009, resulting 
in losses on sales of vehicles.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Summary: Enterprise Holdings Inc., Sept. 25, 2012
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Enterprise Holdings Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                       BBB+/Stable/A-2

Ratings Assigned

ERAC USA Finance LLC
 Senior unsecured notes                        BBB+


 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

