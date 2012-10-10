FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Rodopa's $100 million notes 'B-'
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Rodopa's $100 million notes 'B-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
assigned its 'B-' rating to Rodopa Industria e Comercio de Alimentos Ltda's
planned $100 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. 

We expect the company to use most of the notes to improve its capital 
structure, refinance more expensive short-term maturities, and fund part of 
its expansion capital expenditures. At the same time, the company announced 
that there was a change in its control, following the current CEO's 
acquisition of it. The CEO is already in charge of company's daily decisions. 
We don't foresee any different guidance, as the board of directors will remain 
unchanged. While details of the acquisition are not yet clear, we expect that 
part of the proceeds from the notes issuance will help fund the buyout.

Rodopa plans to double its slaughtering capacity within five years, and the 
notes issuance will help to finance the related working-capital requirements 
and capital expenditures to accomplish the expansion. We already incorporated 
into our forecast additional debt, but the long-term notes issuance will help 
extend maturities and reduce the company's refinancing risks. For the latest 
credit rationale on Rodopa, please see "Rodopa Industria e Comercio Alimentos 
Ltda 'B-' Corporate Credit Rating Affirmed; Outlook Positive."


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009 

RATINGS LIST

Rodopa Industria e Comercio Alimentos Ltda
 Corporate Credit Rating                             B-/Positive/--     
 Brazilian Rating Scale                              brBB/Positive/--
Rating Assigned

Rodopa Industria e Comercio Alimentos Ltda
  $100 million senior unsecured notes due 2017       B-

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.