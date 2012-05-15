TEXT-Fitch Solutions:JP Morgan, Portugal Drive Global CDS 5% Wider

May 15 - Unrest among North American banks and European sovereigns drove global credit default swap (CDS) spreads nearly 5%, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor. JPMorgan’s $2 billion trading loss, not surprisingly, led to spreads on the bank widening 20% at the end of the last week and a further 7% yesterday. More notable is the ripple effect it seems to be having on other major banks. ‘Wells Fargo and Capital One’s spreads have both come out 14%,’ said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. Elsewhere, renewed concern over the Eurozone credit crisis also led spreads on European sovereign 5% wider last week and a further 5% just yesterday. Portugal was at the forefront of the CDS widening last week, with spreads coming out nearly 12%. ‘Other notable movers include France and Spain, with CDS on each country widening over 8%,’ said Allmendinger. Meanwhile Eastern European sovereigns led the sell-off yesterday with CDS spreads on Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria 7%-8% wider. Fitch Solutions’ Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions’ Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features. The ‘Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor’ is available by clicking on the above link.