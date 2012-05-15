FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts Residential Capital LLC rating to 'D'
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Residential Capital LLC rating to 'D'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer 	
Default Rating (IDR) of Residential Capital LLC (ResCap) to 'D' from
'C' following the company's filing of voluntary petition seeking relief under 	
Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy code. In addition, Fitch has maintained the 	
Rating Watch Negative on the 'BB-' Long-term IDR and senior unsecured debt 	
rating of Ally Financial Inc. (Ally) and its subsidiaries. A full list of rating	
actions follows at the end of this release.	
	
Concurrent with its filing, ResCap announced that it has reached a settlement 	
agreement with Ally and some of its key creditors on terms of a pre-arranged 	
Chapter 11 plan. Under the settlement agreement, Ally has agreed to take certain	
steps to support ResCap during the Chapter 11 process, which among other terms 	
include release of all existing and potential claims between Ally and ResCap, as	
well as release of all potential causes for action against Ally by third 	
parties. This settlement plan is subject to Bankruptcy court approval. 	
	
If Ally is released from existing and potential claims this would be a positive 	
development, though litigation may continue to be an overhang as creditors or 	
third parties may challenge such a release. 	
	
To facilitate ResCap's bankruptcy, Ally will be taking a $1.3 billion charge in 	
2Q12 ($750 million cash contribution to ResCap, $400 million equity writedown, 	
and $130 million related to establishment of mortgage repurchase reserve at Ally	
Bank). Fitch believes that while this charge is significant, it is manageable 	
for Ally in the context of its liquidity and the earnings the firm generates 	
from its auto finance operations.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, Ally had $7.0 billion in liquidity comprised of cash and 	
marketable securities, with another $12 billion of committed and unused credit 	
capacity against $11.0 billion in unsecured debt maturities due in 2012. The 	
North American auto finance operations have generated approximately $2.0 billion	
in pre-tax income for the trailing twelve months ending March 31, 2012. Fitch 	
notes that the above number includes contribution from Ally's auto finance 	
business in Canada, which along with Ally's international auto operations are 	
under strategic evaluation to divest. 	
	
In addition, Ally's secured debt exposure of $1.4 billion with ResCap consisting	
of $1.0 billion in a secured credit line and $410 million in a secured letter of	
credit facility remains outstanding as of March 31, 2012. Fitch views this as a 	
material exposure that remains outstanding, but will have recoveries because 	
they are secured.	
	
Fitch also notes that as a result of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, ResCap will be 	
deconsolidated from Ally's financial statements. The deconsolidation will likely	
lead to a decline in risk weighted assets for regulatory capital purposes, 	
offsetting some of the losses incurred by Ally. 	
	
In resolving the Rating Watch on Ally, Fitch will focus on the repayment of the 	
secured debt facility with ResCap, monitor the court approval process of the 	
proposed settlement agreement with ResCap and its creditors and assess the 	
overall impact of these actions on Ally's capital and liquidity position. Fitch 	
will also continue to monitor Ally's costs and access to funding for its core 	
auto business. 	
	
Fitch downgrades the following ratings:	
	
ResCap	
--Long-term IDR to 'D' from 'C';	
--Short-term IDR to 'D' from 'C';	
--Senior unsecured to 'D' from 'C/RR6';	
--Short-term debt to 'D' from 'C'.	
	
 	
	
The following ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative: 	
	
Ally Financial Inc.	
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';	
--Senior unsecured 'BB-'; 	
--Viability rating 'bb-';	
--Perpetual preferred securities, series A 'CCC'.	
	
GMAC Capital Trust I	
--Trust preferred securities, series 2 'B-'.	
	
GMAC International Finance B.V. 	
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';	
--Senior unsecured 'BB-'; 	
	
GMAC Bank GmbH	
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';	
--Senior unsecured 'BB-'; 	
	
Ally Credit Canada Limited	
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';	
--Senior unsecured 'BB-'; 	
	
GMAC Financial Services NZ Limited	
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';	
	
GMAC Australia LLC	
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.