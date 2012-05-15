FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Hillenbrand outlook to negative
May 15, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Hillenbrand outlook to negative

Overview	
     -- Persistent burial casket weakness may be a spur for further 	
debt-financed diversification. 	
     -- We now believe that Hillenbrand's modest financial risk profile, which 	
has been a bulwark for its rating, is less secure than it was.	
     -- The ratings outlook was revised to negative from stable, reflecting 	
our belief that there is a one-third chance management may become more 	
financially aggressive to increase earnings.	
     -- Because the revolving credit debt now comes due within a year, we 	
revised our liquidity descriptor to "adequate," from "strong."	
	
Rating Action	
On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook 	
on Batesville, Ind.-based Hillenbrand Inc. to negative from stable. We 	
affirmed our ratings on the company, including our 'BBB' corporate credit 	
rating. We also affirmed our 'BBB' rating on the company's $150 million senior 	
unsecured notes. 	
	
We believe ongoing weakness in the company's mature burial casket business is 	
placing increased pressure on Hillenbrand to diversify its activities. The 	
growing potential for debt-financed acquisitions increases the possibility 	
that adjusted debt to EBITDA might be sustained above 2x, which would be 	
beyond our guideline for a "modest" financial risk profile 	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Hillenbrand Inc. reflects its fair business risk profile, 	
highlighted by its dependence upon a well-established but mature burial casket 	
business, bolstered by its modest financial risk profile. We expect 	
Hillenbrand to report low-double-digit revenue growth in 2012 mostly on 	
expansion in the Process Equipment Group (PEG) segment. This growth will 	
likely offset low-single-digit revenue declines in Hillenbrand's casket 	
business. We now believe similar modest casket revenue weakness may persist in 	
fiscal 2013 as the rise in cremations continues.  	
	
We believe Hillenbrand's modest financial risk profile, which has been a 	
bulwark for its rating, is now less secure. Over the past few years, weakness 	
in its burial casket business, debt related to acquisitions, and only 	
partial-year earnings from them, contributed to greater financial leverage 	
than we expected. Debt to EBITDA averaged about 2.4x in the past two fiscal 	
years, above our expectations for leverage to remain below 2x. Recent debt 	
repayment and acquisition earnings lowered debt leverage in the March, 2012 	
quarter to about the 2x level, at the top end of our guideline for a modest 	
financial risk profile. We expect the burial casket business to remain under 	
pressure from the growing popularity of cremations. Equity underperformance 	
over the past several months coincides with ongoing volume declines in that 	
business. Accordingly, Hillenbrand (to be headed by a new chairman in March 	
2013) could choose to increase the pace of its acquisition activity or conduct 	
share repurchases, which have been minimal. In our opinion, the company has 	
moderate capacity at the current rating to expand debt levels for growth or 	
shareholder returns, but cannot continue to fund debt-financed acquisitions at 	
the pace of the last two years.  	
	
We still view Hillenbrand's business risk profile as fair, with persistently 	
lackluster burial casket growth prospects a spur for further diversification. 	
The company experienced recent declines in its Batesville Casket business 	
(about 70% of revenues and gross profit), despite a well-established market 	
leading position. In the last quarter, a rise in the cremation rate and a weak 	
flu season contributed to a 5% year-to-year burial casket revenue decline in 	
the fiscal second fiscal quarter, extending first-quarter weakness. While our 	
base case assumes a leveling in the number of deaths in the year ahead, the 	
ongoing increase in cremations suggests a low-single-digit revenue decline in 	
the casket business through fiscal 2013. Declines in this segment's EBITDA 	
margins, which remain quite respectable, at 26%, should plateau through fiscal 	
2013 on restructuring efforts.	
	
The expansion of the PEG segment, along with dimmer casket business prospects, 	
contributes to our lowered assessment of Hillenbrand's business risk profile 	
within the "fair" category. While PEG acquisitions supported double-digit 	
revenue growth for Hillenbrand, the segment's EBITDA margins of 19% are lower 	
than those in the casket segment. Moreover, these businesses are more tied to 	
economic cycles than Batesville, with less-defensible market positions. Still, 	
the acquisitions over the past few years have given Hillenbrand diversity as a 	
bulk solids material handling equipment manufacturer. Revenue stability is 	
partly afforded by replacement parts (over one-third of PEG revenues). 	
Bolstered by a growing backlog, we believe organic revenue growth can continue 	
at low-double-digit rates at least through fiscal 2013. Volume, and the 	
application of Hillenbrand's lean operating efficiencies, contributes to our 	
base-case expectation of a modest expansion in segment margins.	
	
We expect PEG margin improvement to offset Batesville profit pressures, and 	
contribute to a low-single-digit rise in fiscal 2012 EBITDA. We also expect 	
that, after paying its annual dividend of $48 million, discretionary cash flow 	
will help fund measured acquisition activity that does not raise debt 	
leverage. Acquisitions are currently limited under the Hill-Rom judgment 	
sharing agreement, which caps the level of debt to EBITDA to 1.8x without 	
requiring waivers. This commitment expires when the antitrust litigation is 	
either resolved by dismissal or after satisfaction of all required settlement 	
funding obligations. The application of cash to repay debt led to a reduction 	
of debt to EBITDA to below 2x at March 31, 2012, from 2.3x at the end of 	
calendar 2011. We believe 10% average annual EBITDA growth in fiscal 2012 and 	
2013, and annual discretionary cash flow of at least $75 million during that 	
time, provides capacity for acquisitions costing a total of about $150 million 	
without taking leverage over 2x in fiscal 2013. 	
Liquidity	
Hillenbrand's liquidity is revised to "adequate", from "strong," given $199 	
million of debt that is now current, because the revolver matures in March of 	
2013. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our 	
criteria, are:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses 	
by at least 1.2x, once the company enters into a new revolving credit 	
agreement as it intends to do prior to the expiration of the current $400 	
million facility. Cash totaled $60 million at March 31,2012 	
     -- After capital expenditures of $25 million, free operating cash flow of 	
well over $100 million is sufficient to cover an annual dividend of close to 	
$50 million. 	
     -- We do not currently expect Hillenbrand to repurchase stock under its 	
$100 million share repurchase program; only $22.5 million has been purchased 	
since being authorized in July 2008. 	
     -- There are no debt maturities until 2013, when the revolver comes due.	
	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Hillenbrand is negative. The ratings could be lowered if 	
we believe acquisitions will increase leverage beyond 2x for a sustained 	
period, or that EBITDA margins are not at least at the 23% level that we 	
expect. Under such circumstances, we also believe FFO to debt would remain 	
below 45%, inconsistent with the minimum guideline for a modest financial risk 	
profile. An upgrade is unlikely, because a transformative transaction that 	
improves our assessment of the company's business risk would likely 	
simultaneously raise its financial risk.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Hillenbrand Inc.	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                       To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Negative/--    BBB/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Senior Unsecured                       BBB

