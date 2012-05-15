TEXT-S&P revises Hillenbrand outlook to negative

Overview -- Persistent burial casket weakness may be a spur for further debt-financed diversification. -- We now believe that Hillenbrand's modest financial risk profile, which has been a bulwark for its rating, is less secure than it was. -- The ratings outlook was revised to negative from stable, reflecting our belief that there is a one-third chance management may become more financially aggressive to increase earnings. -- Because the revolving credit debt now comes due within a year, we revised our liquidity descriptor to "adequate," from "strong." Rating Action On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Batesville, Ind.-based Hillenbrand Inc. to negative from stable. We affirmed our ratings on the company, including our 'BBB' corporate credit rating. We also affirmed our 'BBB' rating on the company's $150 million senior unsecured notes. We believe ongoing weakness in the company's mature burial casket business is placing increased pressure on Hillenbrand to diversify its activities. The growing potential for debt-financed acquisitions increases the possibility that adjusted debt to EBITDA might be sustained above 2x, which would be beyond our guideline for a "modest" financial risk profile Rationale The rating on Hillenbrand Inc. reflects its fair business risk profile, highlighted by its dependence upon a well-established but mature burial casket business, bolstered by its modest financial risk profile. We expect Hillenbrand to report low-double-digit revenue growth in 2012 mostly on expansion in the Process Equipment Group (PEG) segment. This growth will likely offset low-single-digit revenue declines in Hillenbrand's casket business. We now believe similar modest casket revenue weakness may persist in fiscal 2013 as the rise in cremations continues. We believe Hillenbrand's modest financial risk profile, which has been a bulwark for its rating, is now less secure. Over the past few years, weakness in its burial casket business, debt related to acquisitions, and only partial-year earnings from them, contributed to greater financial leverage than we expected. Debt to EBITDA averaged about 2.4x in the past two fiscal years, above our expectations for leverage to remain below 2x. Recent debt repayment and acquisition earnings lowered debt leverage in the March, 2012 quarter to about the 2x level, at the top end of our guideline for a modest financial risk profile. We expect the burial casket business to remain under pressure from the growing popularity of cremations. Equity underperformance over the past several months coincides with ongoing volume declines in that business. Accordingly, Hillenbrand (to be headed by a new chairman in March 2013) could choose to increase the pace of its acquisition activity or conduct share repurchases, which have been minimal. In our opinion, the company has moderate capacity at the current rating to expand debt levels for growth or shareholder returns, but cannot continue to fund debt-financed acquisitions at the pace of the last two years. We still view Hillenbrand's business risk profile as fair, with persistently lackluster burial casket growth prospects a spur for further diversification. The company experienced recent declines in its Batesville Casket business (about 70% of revenues and gross profit), despite a well-established market leading position. In the last quarter, a rise in the cremation rate and a weak flu season contributed to a 5% year-to-year burial casket revenue decline in the fiscal second fiscal quarter, extending first-quarter weakness. While our base case assumes a leveling in the number of deaths in the year ahead, the ongoing increase in cremations suggests a low-single-digit revenue decline in the casket business through fiscal 2013. Declines in this segment's EBITDA margins, which remain quite respectable, at 26%, should plateau through fiscal 2013 on restructuring efforts. The expansion of the PEG segment, along with dimmer casket business prospects, contributes to our lowered assessment of Hillenbrand's business risk profile within the "fair" category. While PEG acquisitions supported double-digit revenue growth for Hillenbrand, the segment's EBITDA margins of 19% are lower than those in the casket segment. Moreover, these businesses are more tied to economic cycles than Batesville, with less-defensible market positions. Still, the acquisitions over the past few years have given Hillenbrand diversity as a bulk solids material handling equipment manufacturer. Revenue stability is partly afforded by replacement parts (over one-third of PEG revenues). Bolstered by a growing backlog, we believe organic revenue growth can continue at low-double-digit rates at least through fiscal 2013. Volume, and the application of Hillenbrand's lean operating efficiencies, contributes to our base-case expectation of a modest expansion in segment margins. We expect PEG margin improvement to offset Batesville profit pressures, and contribute to a low-single-digit rise in fiscal 2012 EBITDA. We also expect that, after paying its annual dividend of $48 million, discretionary cash flow will help fund measured acquisition activity that does not raise debt leverage. Acquisitions are currently limited under the Hill-Rom judgment sharing agreement, which caps the level of debt to EBITDA to 1.8x without requiring waivers. This commitment expires when the antitrust litigation is either resolved by dismissal or after satisfaction of all required settlement funding obligations. The application of cash to repay debt led to a reduction of debt to EBITDA to below 2x at March 31, 2012, from 2.3x at the end of calendar 2011. We believe 10% average annual EBITDA growth in fiscal 2012 and 2013, and annual discretionary cash flow of at least $75 million during that time, provides capacity for acquisitions costing a total of about $150 million without taking leverage over 2x in fiscal 2013. Liquidity Hillenbrand's liquidity is revised to "adequate", from "strong," given $199 million of debt that is now current, because the revolver matures in March of 2013. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by at least 1.2x, once the company enters into a new revolving credit agreement as it intends to do prior to the expiration of the current $400 million facility. Cash totaled $60 million at March 31,2012 -- After capital expenditures of $25 million, free operating cash flow of well over $100 million is sufficient to cover an annual dividend of close to $50 million. -- We do not currently expect Hillenbrand to repurchase stock under its $100 million share repurchase program; only $22.5 million has been purchased since being authorized in July 2008. -- There are no debt maturities until 2013, when the revolver comes due. Outlook Our rating outlook on Hillenbrand is negative. The ratings could be lowered if we believe acquisitions will increase leverage beyond 2x for a sustained period, or that EBITDA margins are not at least at the 23% level that we expect. Under such circumstances, we also believe FFO to debt would remain below 45%, inconsistent with the minimum guideline for a modest financial risk profile. An upgrade is unlikely, because a transformative transaction that improves our assessment of the company's business risk would likely simultaneously raise its financial risk. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Hillenbrand Inc. Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Senior Unsecured BBB