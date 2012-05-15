FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Ascend Learning outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 15, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Ascend Learning outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- U.S. health care-related educational services provider Ascend Learning 	
is putting in place a $370 million first-lien senior secured credit facility 	
to refinance its existing first-lien debt.	
     -- We are assigning the first-lien credit facilities an issue rating of 	
'B' with a recovery rating of '3'. 	
     -- We are also affirming our ratings on Ascend Learning, including the 	
'B' corporate credit rating.	
     -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable as first-quarter 	
operating performance has been weaker than we expected.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' rating 	
(the same as the corporate credit rating) to Ascend Learning LLC's $370 	
million first-lien senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $330 	
million term loan B due 2017 and a $40 million revolving credit facility due 	
2015. We assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the debt, indicating our 	
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 	
payment default.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on Ascend Learning, including the 	
'B' corporate credit rating, but revising the outlook to negative from stable 	
as first-quarter operating performance has been weaker than we expected.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's ratings on Ascend Learning reflect our expectation that 	
EBITDA will grow at a moderate pace given solid end-market demand, 	
notwithstanding high product development spending, but leverage will remain 	
elevated, reflecting the company's acquisition-driven growth and 	
shareholder-return focused strategy. We consider the company's business risk 	
profile as "weak" (based on our criteria), reflecting its lack of critical 	
mass, niche focus, and concentration in health care and related fields, which 	
are highly fragmented and competitive. Ascend Learning has a "highly 	
leveraged" financial risk profile, in our view, because of its debt financing 	
of high-priced acquisitions, our expectation of ongoing debt-funded 	
acquisitions, a high debt to EBITDA ratio, and a history of special dividends. 	
	
Ascend Learning is a provider of educational products with a focus on health 	
care-related disciplines and professional training and testing. Our assessment 	
of Ascend Learning's business risk profile as weak stems from the company's 	
limited scale of operations, small size, and competitive threats. The 	
company's peers are larger and better capitalized and--like Ascend--offer test 	
preparation divisions for the nursing licensing exam. We currently expect both 	
increased federal government regulation of for-profit educational institutions 	
and a potential reduction in federal funding of student loans to have a minor 	
effect on the company, as roughly 14% of its revenues derive from for-profit 	
nursing institutions. Still, we expect the company's revenues to maintain a 	
healthy growth trend because of low turnover in the company's nursing schools 	
and favorable nursing employment opportunities.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect full-year 2012 and 2013 revenue growth 	
at a low-double-digit percentage rate and EBITDA growth in the mid-teen 	
percentage range as a result of growing demand for the company's products and 	
services because of increasing employment in health care-related fields and 	
effective integration of recent acquisitions. Our base case could be 	
undermined by slightly lower nursing school enrollments if federal funding for 	
student loans is reduced. Also, Ascend Learning's competitors may invest 	
additional resources to compete more effectively against it, given decent 	
growth prospects and its high penetration rate among nursing schools.	
	
Revenue increased 17% in the three months ended March 31, 2012, but EBITDA 	
fell 13% due to increased investment in technology infrastructure and sales 	
and marketing staff. Lease-adjusted debt leverage increased to 7.8x for the 12 	
months ended March 31, 2012, versus 7.2x for the same period last year due to 	
the May 2011 $22 million special dividend and debt-financed acquisitions. 	
Leverage is consistent with our 5x-or-higher threshold that we associate with 	
a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Our full-year base case suggests 	
lease-adjusted gross debt leverage will be in the low-7x area in 2012. We 	
expect debt leverage to decline to the mid- to high-6x area in 2013, based on 	
our outlook for continued organic revenue growth and the contribution from 	
recent acquisitions. Notwithstanding the potential for a decline in 	
lease-adjusted leverage, we expect the net leverage covenant to remain tight. 	
Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense declined to 1.4x for the 12 	
months ended March 31, 2012, versus 1.7x for the same period last year. Our 	
base-case scenario indicates that interest coverage will increase to the 	
high-1x area in 2012 and the roughly 2x area in 2013. 	
	
Discretionary cash flow was slightly negative in the 12 months ended March 31, 	
2012, at about 7% of EBITDA, while EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash 	
flow was roughly 50% in the prior 12 months due to higher interest expense and 	
increased product development spending. We expect positive discretionary cash 	
flow in 2012, amounting to a low-teen percentage conversion for the full year 	
2012 and 2013 due to revenue momentum. 	
	
Liquidity	
Ascend Learning's liquidity position is "adequate," in our view. Our 	
assessment of its liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, 	
assumptions, and factors:	
     -- We expect the company's sources to cover uses for the upcoming 12 to 	
18 months by 1.2x or more.	
     -- We also expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%-20% 	
drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months.	
     -- Compliance with the net debt leverage coverage covenant would not 	
survive a 15% drop in EBITDA over the coming 12-18 months because of 	
step-downs, but we believe the company would be able to afford increased debt 	
service costs associated with an amendment to its credit agreement should its 	
margin of compliance decline. 	
     -- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability 	
shocks over the coming 12 months, in our view. 	
     -- We believe the company currently has good relationships with its banks 	
and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.	
	
Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $11 million as of March 	
31, 2012, and access to the undrawn $40 million revolving credit facility due 	
2015, subject to covenant constraints. Pro forma debt maturities consist of 	
nominal annual amortization of $3.3 million on the term loan B. 	
	
The interest coverage covenant previously was the more restrictive financial 	
covenant. We estimate that pro forma compliance with this covenant will 	
increase to more than 15% as of March 31, 2012 due to lower interest costs 	
resulting from the refinancing. This covenant steps up from 2.25x to 2.75x at 	
March 31, 2013, and we estimate that compliance with this covenant will remain 	
adequate after the refinancing is completed.	
	
The net debt leverage covenant was 4.77x at March 31, 2012, providing a 13.3% 	
EBITDA margin of compliance with the 5.5x covenant. The covenant steps down to 	
5.25x at Sept. 30, 2012, and 5.0x at Dec. 31, 2012, 4.25x on March 31, 2013, 	
and finally to 3.5x on March 31, 2014. We estimate the margin of compliance 	
will be thin, at less than 10% with the March 31, 2013 step-down despite the 	
company's favorable revenue outlook. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Ascend 	
Learning, to be published separately on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the company's need to grow EBITDA at a mid- to 	
high-teen percent rate over the next two to three years to maintain an 	
adequate margin of compliance with the net debt leverage covenant as a result 	
of the aggressive step-down schedule. We could lower the rating if the recent 	
drop in EBITDA becomes prolonged, if revenue growth slows, or if the current 	
refinancing is not consummated, which would result in a thin margin of 	
compliance with the interest coverage covenant. Specifically, this could occur 	
if competition or a resurgence of economic pressures, which could result in 	
flat revenues and an even decline of greater than 5% over the next 12 months. 	
	
We regard a revision of the outlook to stable as a less likely scenario, 	
involving consistent improvement in overall profitability, sustainable 	
positive discretionary cash flow, and financial policies that support progress 	
in reducing leverage and restoring a healthy margin of compliance with 	
financial covenants.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Ascend Learning LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Ascend Learning LLC	
 Senior Secured                                           	
  US$40 mil first-lien revolving bank   B                  	
  ln due 2015                	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
  US$330 mil first-lien term bank ln    B                  	
  due 2017                     	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Ascend Learning LLC	
 Senior Secured first-lien              B	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
 Senior Secured second-lien             CCC+               	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.