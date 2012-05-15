TEXT-S&P revises Ascend Learning outlook to negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S. health care-related educational services provider Ascend Learning is putting in place a $370 million first-lien senior secured credit facility to refinance its existing first-lien debt. -- We are assigning the first-lien credit facilities an issue rating of 'B' with a recovery rating of '3'. -- We are also affirming our ratings on Ascend Learning, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable as first-quarter operating performance has been weaker than we expected. Rating Action On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) to Ascend Learning LLC's $370 million first-lien senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $330 million term loan B due 2017 and a $40 million revolving credit facility due 2015. We assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the debt, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on Ascend Learning, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, but revising the outlook to negative from stable as first-quarter operating performance has been weaker than we expected. Rationale Standard & Poor's ratings on Ascend Learning reflect our expectation that EBITDA will grow at a moderate pace given solid end-market demand, notwithstanding high product development spending, but leverage will remain elevated, reflecting the company's acquisition-driven growth and shareholder-return focused strategy. We consider the company's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our criteria), reflecting its lack of critical mass, niche focus, and concentration in health care and related fields, which are highly fragmented and competitive. Ascend Learning has a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, in our view, because of its debt financing of high-priced acquisitions, our expectation of ongoing debt-funded acquisitions, a high debt to EBITDA ratio, and a history of special dividends. Ascend Learning is a provider of educational products with a focus on health care-related disciplines and professional training and testing. Our assessment of Ascend Learning's business risk profile as weak stems from the company's limited scale of operations, small size, and competitive threats. The company's peers are larger and better capitalized and--like Ascend--offer test preparation divisions for the nursing licensing exam. We currently expect both increased federal government regulation of for-profit educational institutions and a potential reduction in federal funding of student loans to have a minor effect on the company, as roughly 14% of its revenues derive from for-profit nursing institutions. Still, we expect the company's revenues to maintain a healthy growth trend because of low turnover in the company's nursing schools and favorable nursing employment opportunities. Under our base-case scenario, we expect full-year 2012 and 2013 revenue growth at a low-double-digit percentage rate and EBITDA growth in the mid-teen percentage range as a result of growing demand for the company's products and services because of increasing employment in health care-related fields and effective integration of recent acquisitions. Our base case could be undermined by slightly lower nursing school enrollments if federal funding for student loans is reduced. Also, Ascend Learning's competitors may invest additional resources to compete more effectively against it, given decent growth prospects and its high penetration rate among nursing schools. Revenue increased 17% in the three months ended March 31, 2012, but EBITDA fell 13% due to increased investment in technology infrastructure and sales and marketing staff. Lease-adjusted debt leverage increased to 7.8x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, versus 7.2x for the same period last year due to the May 2011 $22 million special dividend and debt-financed acquisitions. Leverage is consistent with our 5x-or-higher threshold that we associate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Our full-year base case suggests lease-adjusted gross debt leverage will be in the low-7x area in 2012. We expect debt leverage to decline to the mid- to high-6x area in 2013, based on our outlook for continued organic revenue growth and the contribution from recent acquisitions. Notwithstanding the potential for a decline in lease-adjusted leverage, we expect the net leverage covenant to remain tight. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense declined to 1.4x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, versus 1.7x for the same period last year. Our base-case scenario indicates that interest coverage will increase to the high-1x area in 2012 and the roughly 2x area in 2013. Discretionary cash flow was slightly negative in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, at about 7% of EBITDA, while EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow was roughly 50% in the prior 12 months due to higher interest expense and increased product development spending. We expect positive discretionary cash flow in 2012, amounting to a low-teen percentage conversion for the full year 2012 and 2013 due to revenue momentum. Liquidity Ascend Learning's liquidity position is "adequate," in our view. Our assessment of its liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We expect the company's sources to cover uses for the upcoming 12 to 18 months by 1.2x or more. -- We also expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months. -- Compliance with the net debt leverage coverage covenant would not survive a 15% drop in EBITDA over the coming 12-18 months because of step-downs, but we believe the company would be able to afford increased debt service costs associated with an amendment to its credit agreement should its margin of compliance decline. -- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks over the coming 12 months, in our view. -- We believe the company currently has good relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $11 million as of March 31, 2012, and access to the undrawn $40 million revolving credit facility due 2015, subject to covenant constraints. Pro forma debt maturities consist of nominal annual amortization of $3.3 million on the term loan B. The interest coverage covenant previously was the more restrictive financial covenant. We estimate that pro forma compliance with this covenant will increase to more than 15% as of March 31, 2012 due to lower interest costs resulting from the refinancing. This covenant steps up from 2.25x to 2.75x at March 31, 2013, and we estimate that compliance with this covenant will remain adequate after the refinancing is completed. The net debt leverage covenant was 4.77x at March 31, 2012, providing a 13.3% EBITDA margin of compliance with the 5.5x covenant. The covenant steps down to 5.25x at Sept. 30, 2012, and 5.0x at Dec. 31, 2012, 4.25x on March 31, 2013, and finally to 3.5x on March 31, 2014. We estimate the margin of compliance will be thin, at less than 10% with the March 31, 2013 step-down despite the company's favorable revenue outlook. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Ascend Learning, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the company's need to grow EBITDA at a mid- to high-teen percent rate over the next two to three years to maintain an adequate margin of compliance with the net debt leverage covenant as a result of the aggressive step-down schedule. We could lower the rating if the recent drop in EBITDA becomes prolonged, if revenue growth slows, or if the current refinancing is not consummated, which would result in a thin margin of compliance with the interest coverage covenant. Specifically, this could occur if competition or a resurgence of economic pressures, which could result in flat revenues and an even decline of greater than 5% over the next 12 months. We regard a revision of the outlook to stable as a less likely scenario, involving consistent improvement in overall profitability, sustainable positive discretionary cash flow, and financial policies that support progress in reducing leverage and restoring a healthy margin of compliance with financial covenants. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Ascend Learning LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- New Ratings Ascend Learning LLC Senior Secured US$40 mil first-lien revolving bank B ln due 2015 Recovery Rating 3 US$330 mil first-lien term bank ln B due 2017 Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Affirmed Ascend Learning LLC Senior Secured first-lien B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Secured second-lien CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 (Caryn Troike, New York Ratings Unit)