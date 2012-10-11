FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts IMS Health rating to 'B+'
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts IMS Health rating to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- Health care information, services, and technology provider IMS Health 
Inc. is issuing an additional $1.25 billion of debt to fund a sponsor dividend 
of about $1.2 billion.
     -- Pro forma leverage will increase to 5.7x from 4.2x as of June 30, 
2012, a departure from our previous assessment of the company's financial 
policies.
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+'.
     -- We are assigning IMS' proposed $750 million term loan B our 'BB-' 
issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating, and assigned the company's $500 
million senior unsecured notes our 'B' issue-level rating and '5' recovery 
rating.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IMS will continue to 
generate organic growth and free cash flow but that the company will first use 
any increase in debt capacity for shareholder-friendly actions.

Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on IMS Health Inc., a Danbury, Conn.-based provider of 
information, services and technology for the healthcare industry, to 'B+' from 
'BB-'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the existing term loan 
B to 'BB-' in conjunction with the downgrade. The recovery rating is unchanged 
at '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in 
the event of payment default. We also lowered our issue-level rating on the 
existing unsecured notes to 'B' in conjunction with the downgrade. The 
recovery rating on this debt is unchanged at '5' (10% to 30% recovery 
expectation).

We assigned the company's proposed $750 million term loan B our 'BB-' 
issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '2' (70% to 90% recovery 
expectation). We also assigned the proposed $500 million senior unsecured 
notes our 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '5 (10% to 30% 
recovery expectation).

Rationale
The rating downgrade follows the company's announcement that it will be 
issuing $1.25 billion of additional debt to fund a sponsor dividend. TPG, the 
Canadian Pension Board, and Leonard Green & Partners acquired the company in 
February 2010. Pro forma leverage will increase to 5.7x, slightly higher than 
the leverage incurred when the sponsors acquired the company in 2010, and a 
departure from our expectation that leverage would remain below 5x on an 
ongoing basis.

The rating on IMS Health Inc. reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk 
profile (according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria), 
highlighted by our expectation of leverage sustained at more than 5x over the 
near term. We believe IMS has a "satisfactory" business risk profile because 
of its dominant position as a provider of critical information to the 
pharmaceutical market, offset by its narrow focus in providing information 
primarily to that market.

We expect revenue growth of 4% for 2012, in line with IMS' first-half revenue 
performance. EBITDA margins in the low-30% range are also trending in line 
with our expectation. Over the next year, we believe IMS will continue to 
generate low-single-digit organic revenue growth, reflecting the overall 
demand for outsourced pharmaceutical services. We expect EBITDA margins to be 
sustained in the low-30% range because of organic growth, the benefit of lower 
selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A), and lower operating 
costs. We expect those margins to support free cash flow generation of at 
least $300 million, but we believe sponsor ownership could result in IMS using 
its growing debt capacity and free cash flow for additional 
shareholder-friendly actions or business development activity. This underpins 
our belief that, despite free cash flow generation, we will not see permanent 
debt reduction.

IMS has a highly leveraged financial risk profile, reflected by pro forma 
leverage of 5.7x. EBITDA growth and the partial use of free cash flow for debt 
reduction will result in some leverage improvement, although we believe that 
leverage will still be high, at about 5x, at the end of 2013. Sustained cash 
generation also supports our belief that funds from operations to total debt 
will be about 12% by the end of 2013, also in line with a highly leveraged 
financial risk profile.

IMS' satisfactory business risk profile is predicated on the company's 
position as the leading provider of critical information to the pharmaceutical 
market. Its client base is diverse: No one customer accounts for more than 6% 
of revenues, and nearly every pharmaceutical company is a customer. There are 
local and country-level competitors, but IMS holds a significant leading 
global market position. The company's data collection network, with over 
175,000 collection points in over 100 countries, is a key competitive 
advantage and major barrier to entry. IMS' pharmaceutical clients consider 
many of the company's market data and intelligence services as critical to 
their business, leading to the relatively high visibility of IMS' annual 
revenue stream.

Despite its strong competitive position, IMS is narrowly tied to demand from 
its pharmaceutical clients. It could be susceptible to pharmaceutical industry 
dynamics, such as pharmaceutical merger and acquisition (M&A) activity and the 
success of new product launches/near-term product pipelines. The industry is 
stabilizing after a period of cost cutting and streamlining, but we still 
believe the industry could struggle to grow over the near term. This is 
reflected in our expectation of low-single-digit organic revenue growth over 
the next one to two years. IMS' margins will expand by about 100 basis points 
over that time because of the shift in service mix, aided by organic growth 
and continued cost reductions. Although a small part of IMS' business, demand 
for discretionary consulting services will likely remain muted by the 
industry's focus on cost, after the record amount of drugs losing patent 
protection through 2012. Generic drug companies, which benefit from the loss 
of patent protection on branded drugs, typically use fewer consulting 
services, but after 2012, demand for this key service could grow if pipelines 
of the major pharmaceutical companies improve.

Liquidity
We believe IMS has strong liquidity. The business is not capital intensive, 
and we expect it to generate about $300 million of free cash flow over the 
near term. Other factors supporting its liquidity profile include:
     -- We believe sources of cash will exceed mandatory uses by more than 2x 
over the next 12 to 24 months;
     -- Sources of cash include more than $400 million of cash and full 
availability of the $375 million revolver, while uses of cash include debt 
amortization, roughly $100 million of capital expenditures, and about $20 
million of working capital;
     -- A comfortable cushion underneath the company's covenants;
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity to continue 
exceeding the company's needs; and 
     -- We believe IMS can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, 
low-probability events.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report that will publish 
shortly on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on IMS Health Inc. reflects our expectation that 
IMS' size, scale, and clear leadership position will help it sustain EBITDA 
margins in the low-30% range, which should support continued free cash flow 
generation, although we do not expect a permanent improvement in its financial 
risk profile.

An upgrade is unlikely because we believe that IMS' highly leveraged financial 
risk profile will persist over the next year and also because of the 
aggressive financial policy of the company's sponsors. In particular, we 
believe the sponsor could use growing debt capacity or free cash flows to fund 
another shareholder dividend or for further business development activity, 
instead of permanent debt reduction. We could lower our rating if our 
business-risk assessment changes, under the unlikely scenario that IMS' 
reputation for providing quality, critical data is damaged. A lower rating as 
a result of a modest cyclical downturn or margin erosion is unlikely given 
strong liquidity.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded
                                           To                 From
IMS Health Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                   B+/Stable/--       BB-/Stable/--
 Senior Secured                            BB-                BB
   Recovery Rating                         2
 Senior Unsecured                          B                  B+
   Recovery Rating                         5

New Rating

IMS Health Inc.
 $750M sr secd fltg rate term loan B-1     BB-                
   Recovery Rating                         2                  
 $500M sr unsecd 10.00% nts due 2020       B                  
   Recovery Rating                         5                  

IMS AG
 $750M sr secd fltg rate term loan B-1     BB-                
   Recovery Rating                         2                  

IMS Japan K.K.
 $750M sr secd fltg rate term loan B-1     BB-                
   Recovery Rating                         2                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
