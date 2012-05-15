FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajamar, FTA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESA Cajamar, FTA, a
securitisation of Spanish SME loans originated and serviced by Cajamar Caja
Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Cajamar, 'A'/Negative/'F1'), as follows:	
	
Class A (G) notes (ISIN ES0311997011): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative	
Class B notes (ISIN ES0311997029): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable	
Class C notes (ISIN ES0311997037): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable	
Class D notes (ISIN ES0311997045): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable	
	
The affirmation reflects the notes' high credit enhancement (CE) and good 	
performance of the portfolio. The credit protection for all the notes has 	
increased due to deleveraging and the CE levels across the capital structure are	
higher than the agency's loss expectations for the corresponding rating levels. 	
The reserve fund is close to the required balance while real estate 	
concentration in the portfolio is low at 13%.	
	
The current portfolio information provided to Fitch by Ahorro y Titulizacion, 	
SGFT, SA (AyT, the management company or Gestora) for the analysis was missing 	
essential fields. Fitch has overcome the data issues by cross-linking the 	
complete original portfolio data and information provided by AyT in the closing 	
collateral data tape. Hence the agency was able to complete the review analysis 	
that resulted in the rating actions listed above by simulating the various 	
rating stresses within its Portfolio Credit Model.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

