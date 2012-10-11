FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: FAQ on Venezuela's rating, election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 - The re-election of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez will not
change Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' key assumptions regarding its rating
on the sovereign, according to a published article titled "What Does President
Chavez's Victory Mean For The Rating On Venezuela?"

"Our rating already incorporates a large degree of political uncertainty that 
balances an otherwise relatively solid balance sheet for a 'B+' rated 
sovereign," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sebastian Briozzo.

Our base-case scenario already assumed the re-election of President Chavez and 
the continuation of the economic policies implemented in recent years. 
Although Venezuela's expected public sector deficit represents a high 8.6% of 
GDP for year-end 2012, the general government's debt remains a moderate 25% of 
GDP, based on our estimates.

Venezuela's incumbent President Hugo Chavez won a fourth term on October 7 
with 54.66% of the votes. Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski, 
governor of the state of Miranda, got 44.73%.


 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
