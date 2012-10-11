TEXT-Fitch publishes review of global trading, universal banks

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Trading and Universal Banks Periodic ReviewOct 11 - Fitch Ratings has published a report in conjunction with its periodic rating review of its Global Trading and Universal Bank peer group. This follows the affirmation of ratings on 12 of the 13 banks in the peer group. HSBC was not included in this review with its Global Trading and Universal Bank peers due to ongoing previously scheduled management meetings in the normal course of business. Fitch expects to conclude its review of HSBC in early December.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.