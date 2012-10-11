FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes review of global trading, universal banks
October 11, 2012

TEXT-Fitch publishes review of global trading, universal banks

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Trading and Universal Banks Periodic 
ReviewOct 11 - Fitch Ratings has published a report in conjunction 
with its periodic rating review of its Global Trading and Universal Bank peer 
group. This follows the affirmation of ratings on 12 of the 13 banks in the peer
group. HSBC was not included in this review with its Global Trading and 
Universal Bank peers due to ongoing previously scheduled management meetings in 
the normal course of business. Fitch expects to conclude its review of HSBC in 
early December.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
