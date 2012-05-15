TEXT-Fitch affirms Real Estate Capital Foundation notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Real Estate Capital (Foundation) Limited’s GBP163.5m class A CMBS notes (XS0210882428) at ‘AAAsf’ with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation reflects the improvement in the transaction’s underlying performance. Since the last rating action in May 2011, there has been a GBP10m partial prepayment of the loan and concomitant repayment of the notes. This was paid from cash held in account, the balance of which has reduced to GBP12.5m from GBP23.1m in the last year. Over the last year, net income has increased by GBP1.1m to GBP24.7m, which in conjunction with the loan paydown has seen debt service coverage rise to 2.4x from 2.1x, whilst the sale of the All Saints, West Bromwich property is responsible for the market value falling to GBP328.7m. The transaction is structured with two swaps. One covers a current notional balance of GBP52.5m and expires at loan maturity in 2014. The other covers the remaining GBP111m (equal to the reserve note issuance in June 2007), which expires two years after loan maturity in July 2016. As prevailing swap rates have fallen since 2007, the mark-to-market will be in favour of the counterparty, and unless reversed would represent a borrower liability ranking ahead of the loan. If prevailing swap rates remain broadly static, this additional liability is estimated to add GBP10m to borrower indebtedness. With this estimated swap liability, Fitch calculates an exit-debt-yield of 14.3%, assuming cash held on account is used to pay down debt. Despite a high level of property flexibility, Fitch notes that the borrower is unable to release collateral while the LTV exceeds 35%, which is not considered attainable without a credit-enhancing injection of equity. As such, the high debt yield will support refinancing at loan maturity in July 2014, even under conditions of significant additional financial stress. Alongside the three-year tail period, the fundamental strength of the loan supports a ‘AAAsf’ rating. Real Estate Capital (Foundation) Limited is a securitisation of a single commercial mortgage loan that closed in March 2005. The loan is currently secured over a portfolio of 58 properties located throughout the UK. By market value, the use types are office (48%), retail (26%), industrial (24%) and other (2%). The transaction allows for 100% substitution throughout the life of the loan, albeit governed by criteria. At closing, the total debt was GBP152.5m. Subsequently, in June 2007, GBP111.0m of reserve notes were issued, taking the balance to GBP263.5m. In October 2008, GBP50.0m was prepaid along with a further GBP40.0m in January 2010, which along with the most recent paydown brings the balance to its current GBP163.5m. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance report will be published shortly on www.fitchratings.com. (Reporting By Hilary Russ)