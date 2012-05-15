FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on BlackRock muni closed-ends

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

May 15 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on $3.2 	
billion of variable rate demand preferred shares (VRDP Shares) issued by 24 	
municipal closed-end funds managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. A complete list 	
of rating actions and description of each fund's VRDP Shares follows at the end 	
of this press release.	
	
SUMMARY OF RATING ACTIONS:	
	
Short-term ratings:	
	
--Fitch downgrades the short-term rating of one series of VRDP Shares to 'F1' 	
from 'F1+' following a corresponding downgrade of its liquidity provider JP 	
Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JP Morgan) to 'A+/F1' from 'AA-/F1+' by Fitch.	
	
--Fitch affirms the 'F1' short-term rating assigned to 23 others series of VRDP 	
Shares that benefit from the liquidity support of Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. 	
(Morgan Stanley, rated 'A/F1'), Citibank, N.A. (Citibank, rated 'A/F1') and Bank	
of America, N.A. (Bank of America, rated 'A/F1'). 	
	
Long-term ratings:	
	
--Fitch affirms the 'AAA' long-term ratings assigned to all 24 series of VRDP 	
Shares. 	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
The 'F1' short-term ratings primarily reflect:	
	
--The credit strength of each VRDP Shares' liquidity provider, as reflected by 	
the short-term rating assigned by Fitch to that liquidity provider; 	
	
--The terms and conditions of the VRDP Shares purchase agreement (the purchase 	
agreement).	
	
The 'AAA' long-term rating primarily reflects:	
	
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the VRDP Shares as calculated per the 	
fund's asset coverage tests;	
	
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral maintenance and 	
de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines; 	
	
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations.	
	
Both the short- and long-term ratings reflect the capabilities of BlackRock 	
Advisors, LLC. as investment advisor.	
	
TENDER AND REMARKETING 	
	
The VRDP Shares benefit from a feature giving investors the right to tender the 	
securities with a seven-day notice for remarketing. The VRDP Shares are also 	
subject to a mandatory tender for remarketing upon the occurrence of certain 	
events, such as non-payment of dividends by the fund, announcement of a special 	
rate period, among others. VRDP Shares that are unsuccessfully remarketed are 	
purchased by the liquidity providers.	
	
The VRDP Shares have a 30-year mandatory final maturity and pay an adjustable 	
dividend rate set weekly by the remarketing agents (or any subsequent 	
replacements). Should any weekly remarketing be unsuccessful, the dividend rate 	
will reset to a maximum rate as defined in transactional documents.	
	
The Bank of New York Mellon (rated 'AA-/F1+' by Fitch) serves as the tender and 	
paying agent for the VRDP Shares, and as such, provides remarketing results to 	
the holders of VRDP Shares, tender and deliver non-clearing VRDP Shares from 	
holders to the liquidity providers, and notifies the holders of VRDP Shares of a	
non-renewal or termination of the purchase agreement, among other duties.	
	
PURCHASE OBLIGATION	
	
The VRDP Shares are supported by purchase agreements (each renewed on an annual 	
basis) to ensure full and timely repayment of the liquidation preference amount 	
plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends to holders upon occurrence of certain 	
events. Each agreement requires the corresponding liquidity provider to purchase	
all VRDP Shares tendered for sale that were not successfully remarketed. The 	
liquidity provider must also purchase all outstanding VRDP Shares if the fund 	
has not obtained an alternate purchase agreement prior to the termination of the	
purchase agreement being replaced or following the downgrade of the liquidity 	
provider's ratings below 'F2' (or equivalent).	
	
The purchase of VRDP Shares pursuant to the purchase agreement is unconditional 	
and irrevocable, and as such the short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP Shares 	
are directly linked to the short-term creditworthiness of the liquidity 	
provider.	
	
ASSET COVERAGE	
	
As of end of April 2012, each funds' asset coverage ratio, as calculated in 	
accordance with the Fitch total and net over-collateralization tests per the 	
'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's criteria, were in excess of 100%, 	
which is the minimum threshold required under the VRDP Shares' transactional 	
documents.	
	
As of the same date, each funds' asset coverage ratio for the VRDP Shares, as 	
calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, were in excess	
of the minimum asset coverage threshold of 225% as currently set by the terms of	
the fee agreement between each fund and the liquidity provider and the VRDP 	
Shares' transactional documents.	
	
Each fund has also covenanted with the liquidity provider to maintain an 	
effective leverage ratios for both VRDP Shares and floating-rate certificates of	
tender option bonds below 45% (or 46% if the increase in the ratio is due 	
exclusively to asset market value volatility). Each fund's Effective Leverage 	
Ratio is currently below 45%.	
	
In the event of asset coverage decline, the VRDP Shares' transactional documents	
require a fund to reduce leverage in order to restore compliance with the 	
particular test(s) breaching the required threshold(s).	
	
FUND PROFILES	
	
The funds are non-diversified, closed-end management investment companies 	
regulated by the Investment Company Act of 1940. The funds seek to provide 	
shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income taxes. For 	
single-state funds, an additional objective exists to providing income that is 	
exempt from state income taxes. Under normal circumstances, all funds are 	
expected to invest primarily in assets that are rated at least 'BBB' by Fitch or	
equivalent.	
	
FUND ADVISOR	
	
BlackRock Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc., is the advisor to the 	
funds, responsible for the overall investment strategies and their 	
implementation. BlackRock, Inc. and its affiliates had approximately $3.513 	
trillion of assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
RATINGS SENSITIVITY	
	
The ratings assigned to the VRDP Shares may be sensitive to material changes in 	
the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality, portfolio diversification or	
market risk of the fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from 	
Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by 	
Fitch.	
	
The short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP Shares may also be sensitive to 	
changes in the financial condition of the liquidity providers. A downgrade of a 	
liquidity provider to 'F2' would result in a downgrade of the short-term rating 	
of the corresponding VRDP Shares to 'F2,' absent other mitigants. However a 	
downgrade of the liquidity provider below 'F2' would not necessarily result in a	
further corresponding downgrade given the acceleration features in the 	
transaction documents for the VRDP Shares that would result in a mandatory 	
tender of the VRDP Shares for purchase by the liquidity provider.	
	
RATING ACTIONS	
	
VRDPS WITH JP MORGAN AS THE LIQUIDITY PROVIDER:	
	
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MUI)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due Apr 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA' and short-term rating 	
downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'. 	
	
VRDPS WITH MORGAN STANLEY AS THE LIQUIDITY PROVIDER:	
	
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE: BBF)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due Oct 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE: BFY)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due Oct 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock Municipal Bond Investment Trust (NYSE: BIE)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due Oct 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE: BQH)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due Oct 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE: BSE)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due Oct 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MNE)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due Oct 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MQY)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due Oct 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
VRDPS WITH CITIBANK AS THE LIQUIDITY PROVIDER:	
	
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MCA)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due May 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MEN)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due June 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MIY) 	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due May 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE: MPA) 	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due June 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MYC)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due June 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE: MYF)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due June 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE: MYI)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due June 2041; with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MYJ) 	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due May 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE: MYM)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due June 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MYN) 	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due May 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MZA)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due June 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
VRDPS WITH BANK OF AMERICA AS THE LIQUIDITY PROVIDER:	
	
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MUJ)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due July 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MHN)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due July 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MJI)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due July 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE: MFL)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due July 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';	
	
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MYD)	
	
--VRDP Shares, series W-7, due July 2041, with a liquidation preference of 	
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1';

