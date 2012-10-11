FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Metro AG ratings
October 11, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Metro AG ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- We believe that Germany-based retailer Metro AG's  
profitability will continue to weaken as indicated by the company's 2012 EBIT
revision to EUR2 billion from almost EUR2.4 billion. In our view, Metro's global
diversification fails to compensate for operating underperformance in some of
its European markets.
     -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Metro to 
'BBB-' from 'BBB'. At the same time, we lowered our short-term corporate 
credit rating to 'A-3' from 'A-2'. The outlook is stable.
     -- The rating downgrade reflects our assessment that Metro's business 
risk profile has deteriorated to "satisfactory" from "strong".
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company has sufficient 
financial flexibility to maintain its financial risk profile in line with 
credit ratios, which we believe are commensurate with the rating.

Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its long-term 
corporate credit rating on German retailer Metro AG to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. At 
the same time, we lowered our short-term corporate credit rating on the 
company to 'A-3' from 'A-2'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The downgrade reflects a continuing trend of lower-than-expected 
profitability. Metro revised its 2012 EBIT guidance before special items by 
more than 15% to around EUR2.0 billion from about EUR2.4 billion, which Metro AG
achieved in 2011 and 2010. We believe that cost savings from the company's 
"Shape2012" efficiency program, which should have unfolded this year, have 
been fully depleted as a result of intense competition and challenging 
macroeconomic conditions in some of its European countries. In the first six 
months of 2012 the company's EBIT before special items was 30% below last 
year's numbers; the fourth quarter however is traditionally the crucial 
quarter for Metro's profitability (about 60% of annual EBIT).

We have revised our assessment of Metro's business risk profile to 
"satisfactory" from "strong" based on our view that the MediaMarkt-Saturn 
(MMS) business will continue to be hurt by price competition from online 
retailers and that MMS' historic profitability levels will not be achievable 
going forward. Furthermore, we believe that lower in-store sales will 
transform the Cash & Carry (C&C) business and that it will remain difficult 
for Metro to run the C&C business profitably in some major countries. This was 
evidenced by Metro's exit from the U.K. and its unsuccessful efforts to turn 
the German C&C business around to date. In addition, we believe that the 
Russian, North European, and Asian businesses, where Metro generates about 60% 
of its sales, will not compensate for difficult trading conditions in some of 
its South and East European markets. Therefore, based on the second profit 
warning from the company in the last 10 months, we now believe that the 
company will continue to demonstrate lower profitability in the face of these 
structural trends.

Given Metro's focus on improving its working capital position in 2012 and 
lowering its capital expenditures for 2013, we believe that the company will 
be able to maintain an FFO to debt ratio of about 20% in December 2012 and  
December 2013. Nonetheless, we think that inflexible dividend payments could 
jeopardize Metro's goals for improving cash flow and reducing net debt, given 
its ownership structure. German operating holding company Franz Haniel & Cie 
GmbH (FHC; BB/Stable/B) owns 34.2% of Metro and is one of its controlling 
shareholders. Metro's "significant" financial risk profile under our criteria 
with sizable debt on a lease-adjusted basis has yet to benefit meaningfully 
from the group's real estate and noncore assets as potential sources of 
financial flexibility.

Liquidity
The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We view Metro's liquidity as "adequate" 
under our criteria. We base our opinion on our estimate that liquidity sources 
will exceed funding needs by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources in excess of about EUR6.6 
billion. 

These include:
     -- Surplus cash of EUR1.6 billion, excluding EUR0.15 billion which we
regard 
as tied up in operations;
     -- Undrawn revolving credit facilities of about EUR3.1 billion maturing in 
more than 12 months, of which EUR1.5 billion mature in 2015 and EUR1 billion in 
2017; and
     -- EUR1.6 billion of reported funds from operations (FFO) that we forecast 
over the next 12 months.

We estimate Metro's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about EUR4.8 
billion, consisting of:

     -- EUR3 billion of short-term debt,
     -- EUR1.2 billion of cash relevant capex, and
     -- Up to EUR0.6 billion in dividends based on the historic track record.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Metro has enough financial 
flexibility to maintain its credit ratios in line with our rating guidance, 
namely adjusted FFO to debt and debt to EBITDA ratios of about 20% and 3.5x, 
respectively, in December 2012 and December 2013. Our base-case scenario 
assumes that the adjusted EBITDA margin will fall by about 50 basis points in 
2012 before stabilizing and that Metro will reduce its capital expenditures.

We could lower the ratings if Metro appears unable keep credit ratios in line 
with our guidance. Such a possibility would arise in the case of a 
sharper-than-anticipated deterioration of operating performances or if the 
company adopts a more shareholder-friendly financial policy.

We could raise the rating if Metro succeeds in turning around the currently 
negative business trends and improves its key financial metrics to above 25% 
FFO to debt and 3.0x debt to EBITDA. We consider such an outcome unlikely over 
the next 12 months.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
Ratings List

Downgraded; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Metro AG
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/A-3    BBB/Negative/A-2
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BBB
 Commercial Paper                       A-3                A-2

Downgraded
Metro Euro-Finance B.V.
 Commercial Paper                       A-3                A-2

Metro Finance B.V.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BBB

Metro International Finance B.V.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BBB

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
