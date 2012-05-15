FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P upgrades Smart & Final Holdings
May 15, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P upgrades Smart & Final Holdings

Reuters Staff

30 Min Read

May 15 - 	
Overview	
     -- U.S. discount food retailer Smart & Final Holdings had strong profit 	
gains over the past year, which we expect will continue.	
     -- The company also enhanced its liquidity and credit protection measures 	
from executing sale and leaseback transactions to pay its CMBS loan. 	
     -- We are raising our ratings on the company, including the corporate 	
credit rating to 'B' from 'B-', and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with 	
positive implications.	
     -- The outlook is positive, which incorporates our expectation of the 	
positive operating trends continuing, given the company's low-price position 	
leading to enhanced credit ratios.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Commerce, Calif.-based-Smart & Final Holdings Corp. to 'B' 	
from 'B-'. We also removed all ratings from CreditWatch with positive 	
implications, where they were placed on Jan. 6, 2012. The outlook is positive.	
	
In addition, we raised the rating on the company's asset-based revolving 	
credit facility and first-lien term loan to 'BB-' from 'B+' (two notches above 	
the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on both issues remains '1', 	
which indicates our expectations of very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal 	
in the event of default.  	
	
We also raised the issue rating on the company's second-lien term loan to 'B-' 	
from 'CCC+' (one notch the below the corporate credit rating). The second-lien 	
recovery rating remains '5', which indicates our expectations of modest 	
(10%-30%) recovery of principal in the event of default.	
	
The upgrade comes after the company completed sale and leaseback transactions 	
to fund the principal payment of its CMBS loan, which was to mature in June of 	
this year. This action improved the company's liquidity and credit ratios, in 	
our view. In 2011, credit ratios also benefited from better-than-expected 	
performance and debt reduction from the sale of Henry's Holdings LLC. 	
	
As a result of the better performance and our expectations for profit growth, 	
we revised our view of the company's business risk profile to "weak" from 	
"vulnerable." However, we maintained our assessment of the company's financial 	
risk as "highly leveraged," based on our forecasted credit ratios and very 	
aggressive financial policies of the company and its private-equity sponsor.  	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Smart & Final mainly reflects our assessment of the company's 	
financial risk as highly leveraged, based on forecasted credit ratios over the 	
next year and the very aggressive financial policies of the company and its 	
private-equity sponsor. We also view the company's business risk as weak, 	
which primarily incorporates the company's participation in a very competitive 	
food retail industry.	
	
In 2011, the company took various actions in which it reduced debt leverage. 	
In the second quarter, it sold Henry's Holdings LLC and used the net proceeds 	
to pay off debt. In the fourth quarter, it completed sale and lease back  	
transactions and used the net proceeds and excess cash to pay down its CMBS 	
loan. In total, adjusted debt decreased by close to $400 million.	
	
The company's operating performance was better than we anticipated, with 	
comparable-store sales growth in the low-teens area and EBITDA growth in the 	
range of 25%. (These numbers are exclusive of the sold Henry's stores.) We 	
believe that the company's performance reflected economic and industry- and 	
company-specific factors which will mostly continue over the near term. On an 	
economic level, value-priced retailers generally performed well as a result of 	
tepid economic growth and sustained high unemployment. Within the food 	
retailing industry, there was a more rational pricing and promotional 	
environment among traditional food retailers, who generally passed along 	
higher food costs to customers. This, we believe, makes the company's bulk 	
packaged product and pricing more attractive to consumers. 	
	
However, in our view, the biggest future risk for the company is that the 	
trend will reverse as inflation moderates and promotional activity increases 	
in the industry. Finally, the company has improved its perishable products and 	
initiated other merchandising strategies that increased customer counts and 	
drove transactions. In general, we think these trends will persist into 2012. 	
	
Below are our operating assumptions for 2012:	
     -- Mid- to high-single-digit comparable-store sales growth, with stronger 	
trends in the first half of the year and some moderation in the second half 	
given strong performance in previous comparable periods;	
     -- A modest amount of net store growth;	
     -- Total revenue to grow in the high-single-digit area;	
     -- Relatively stable gross margins, but overall operating margins to 	
benefit from the better cost leveraging; and	
     -- EBITDA growth in the high-teens.	
	
Below are the pro forma credit ratios at the end of 2011 (incorporating the 	
higher lease expense) and anticipated credit ratios at the end of 2012:	
     -- Debt to EBITDA of 6.0x will improve to 5.3x;	
     -- EBITDA coverage of interest of 2.0x will be 2.6x; and 	
     -- Funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 7.1% to be 14%.	
	
The forecasted ratios are generally in line with indicative ratios of highly 	
leveraged financial risk profiles. If credit ratios were moderately better 	
than forecasted levels, the ratios would be commensurate with those indicative 	
of an "aggressive" financial risk profile. However, an important consideration 	
will be our view of the company's financial policy, which we view as very 	
aggressive. We believe the private-equity sponsor could increase debt leverage 	
to fund a capital return to equityholders.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Smart & Final's liquidity as "adequate," indicating that cash sources 	
should exceed needs over the next 24 months by a ratio of at least 1.2 to 1.0. 	
At the end of 2011, sources include some excess cash, FFO, and available 	
borrowings on its $125 million revolving credit facility, which matures in 	
2016. The primary use of liquidity will be capital spending and a moderate 	
amount of working capital.  In the future, we expect that the company will 	
fund these uses with FFO and still generate some free cash flow, which equate 	
to about 25% of EBITDA. 	
	
Relevant aspects of Smart & Final's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:	
     -- We see coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the 	
next two years;	
     -- We expect that sources would exceed uses, even with a 15% drop in 	
EBITDA;	
     -- In our view, the company has solid relationships with its lenders; and	
     -- The company has no maturities or meaningful amortizations in the near 	
term.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For complete analysis please see the recovery report on Smart & Final, to be 	
published shortly on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is positive. This reflects the possibility that credit ratios will 	
improve such that we may consider a positive rating action within a year. If 	
we expect adjusted leverage to be at or below 5x, we may consider a higher 	
rating. However, we would want to be comfortable that the company's financial 	
policies would allow for ratios maintained near or better than those levels. 	
We estimate that the company would reach this threshold with roughly 30% 	
EBITDA growth with current debt levels. This could occur in 2012, with 10% 	
total revenue growth and about 60 basis points of operating margin 	
expansion-which is beyond our 2012 performance expectation, though it could be 	
reached in 2013 given potential sale and EBITDA growth rates.  	
	
We would likely revise the outlook to stable in we felt the company would 	
maintain profits and credit ratios near current levels. Moreover, if the 	
company's profits grow but the company increased leverage to fund a payout to 	
equityholders, we would also consider a stable outlook.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded And Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Smart & Final Holdings Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Positive/--      B-/Watch Pos/--	
	
Upgraded And Off CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
Smart & Final Holdings Corp.	
Smart & Final Stores LLC	
 Senior Secured	
  Local Currency                        B-                 CCC+/Watch Pos	
  Recovery Rating                       5                  5	
	
Smart & Final Stores LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                B+ /Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1	
	
	
	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Charles Pinson-Rose, New York (1) 212-438-4944;	
                        charles_pinson-rose@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Mariola Borysiak, New York (1) 212-438-7839;	
                   mariola_borysiak@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
