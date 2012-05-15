TEXT-S&P upgrades Smart & Final Holdings

May 15 - Overview -- U.S. discount food retailer Smart & Final Holdings had strong profit gains over the past year, which we expect will continue. -- The company also enhanced its liquidity and credit protection measures from executing sale and leaseback transactions to pay its CMBS loan. -- We are raising our ratings on the company, including the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B-', and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The outlook is positive, which incorporates our expectation of the positive operating trends continuing, given the company's low-price position leading to enhanced credit ratios. Rating Action On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings services raised its corporate credit rating on Commerce, Calif.-based-Smart & Final Holdings Corp. to 'B' from 'B-'. We also removed all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on Jan. 6, 2012. The outlook is positive. In addition, we raised the rating on the company's asset-based revolving credit facility and first-lien term loan to 'BB-' from 'B+' (two notches above the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on both issues remains '1', which indicates our expectations of very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in the event of default. We also raised the issue rating on the company's second-lien term loan to 'B-' from 'CCC+' (one notch the below the corporate credit rating). The second-lien recovery rating remains '5', which indicates our expectations of modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal in the event of default. The upgrade comes after the company completed sale and leaseback transactions to fund the principal payment of its CMBS loan, which was to mature in June of this year. This action improved the company's liquidity and credit ratios, in our view. In 2011, credit ratios also benefited from better-than-expected performance and debt reduction from the sale of Henry's Holdings LLC. As a result of the better performance and our expectations for profit growth, we revised our view of the company's business risk profile to "weak" from "vulnerable." However, we maintained our assessment of the company's financial risk as "highly leveraged," based on our forecasted credit ratios and very aggressive financial policies of the company and its private-equity sponsor. Rationale The rating on Smart & Final mainly reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk as highly leveraged, based on forecasted credit ratios over the next year and the very aggressive financial policies of the company and its private-equity sponsor. We also view the company's business risk as weak, which primarily incorporates the company's participation in a very competitive food retail industry. In 2011, the company took various actions in which it reduced debt leverage. In the second quarter, it sold Henry's Holdings LLC and used the net proceeds to pay off debt. In the fourth quarter, it completed sale and lease back transactions and used the net proceeds and excess cash to pay down its CMBS loan. In total, adjusted debt decreased by close to $400 million. The company's operating performance was better than we anticipated, with comparable-store sales growth in the low-teens area and EBITDA growth in the range of 25%. (These numbers are exclusive of the sold Henry's stores.) We believe that the company's performance reflected economic and industry- and company-specific factors which will mostly continue over the near term. On an economic level, value-priced retailers generally performed well as a result of tepid economic growth and sustained high unemployment. Within the food retailing industry, there was a more rational pricing and promotional environment among traditional food retailers, who generally passed along higher food costs to customers. This, we believe, makes the company's bulk packaged product and pricing more attractive to consumers. However, in our view, the biggest future risk for the company is that the trend will reverse as inflation moderates and promotional activity increases in the industry. Finally, the company has improved its perishable products and initiated other merchandising strategies that increased customer counts and drove transactions. In general, we think these trends will persist into 2012. Below are our operating assumptions for 2012: -- Mid- to high-single-digit comparable-store sales growth, with stronger trends in the first half of the year and some moderation in the second half given strong performance in previous comparable periods; -- A modest amount of net store growth; -- Total revenue to grow in the high-single-digit area; -- Relatively stable gross margins, but overall operating margins to benefit from the better cost leveraging; and -- EBITDA growth in the high-teens. Below are the pro forma credit ratios at the end of 2011 (incorporating the higher lease expense) and anticipated credit ratios at the end of 2012: -- Debt to EBITDA of 6.0x will improve to 5.3x; -- EBITDA coverage of interest of 2.0x will be 2.6x; and -- Funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 7.1% to be 14%. The forecasted ratios are generally in line with indicative ratios of highly leveraged financial risk profiles. If credit ratios were moderately better than forecasted levels, the ratios would be commensurate with those indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile. However, an important consideration will be our view of the company's financial policy, which we view as very aggressive. We believe the private-equity sponsor could increase debt leverage to fund a capital return to equityholders. Liquidity We view Smart & Final's liquidity as "adequate," indicating that cash sources should exceed needs over the next 24 months by a ratio of at least 1.2 to 1.0. At the end of 2011, sources include some excess cash, FFO, and available borrowings on its $125 million revolving credit facility, which matures in 2016. The primary use of liquidity will be capital spending and a moderate amount of working capital. In the future, we expect that the company will fund these uses with FFO and still generate some free cash flow, which equate to about 25% of EBITDA. Relevant aspects of Smart & Final's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We see coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the next two years; -- We expect that sources would exceed uses, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA; -- In our view, the company has solid relationships with its lenders; and -- The company has no maturities or meaningful amortizations in the near term. Recovery analysis For complete analysis please see the recovery report on Smart & Final, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is positive. This reflects the possibility that credit ratios will improve such that we may consider a positive rating action within a year. If we expect adjusted leverage to be at or below 5x, we may consider a higher rating. However, we would want to be comfortable that the company's financial policies would allow for ratios maintained near or better than those levels. We estimate that the company would reach this threshold with roughly 30% EBITDA growth with current debt levels. This could occur in 2012, with 10% total revenue growth and about 60 basis points of operating margin expansion-which is beyond our 2012 performance expectation, though it could be reached in 2013 given potential sale and EBITDA growth rates. We would likely revise the outlook to stable in we felt the company would maintain profits and credit ratios near current levels. Moreover, if the company's profits grow but the company increased leverage to fund a payout to equityholders, we would also consider a stable outlook. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Standard & Poor's Approach To Analyzing Employers' Participation In U.S. Multiemployer Pension Plans, May 30, 2006 Ratings List Upgraded And Off CreditWatch To From Smart & Final Holdings Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B-/Watch Pos/-- Upgraded And Off CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Smart & Final Holdings Corp. Smart & Final Stores LLC Senior Secured Local Currency B- CCC+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 5 5 Smart & Final Stores LLC Senior Secured BB- B+ /Watch Pos Recovery Rating 1 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Charles Pinson-Rose, New York (1) 212-438-4944; charles_pinson-rose@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Mariola Borysiak, New York (1) 212-438-7839; mariola_borysiak@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 15/05/2012 WNA7 WE S&P UPGRADES SMART & FINAL HLDGS TO 13:08:58 92 SCRIP 'B'; OUTLOOK POSITIVE Overview -- U.S. discount food retailer Smart & Final Holdings had strong profit gains over the past year, which we expect will continue. -- The company also enhanced its liquidity and credit protection measures from executing sale and leaseback transactions to pay its CMBS loan. -- We are raising our ratings on the company, including the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B-', and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The outlook is positive, which incorporates our expectation of the positive operating trends continuing, given the company's low-price position leading to enhanced credit ratios. Rating Action On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings services raised its corporate credit rating on Commerce, Calif.-based-Smart & Final Holdings Corp. to 'B' from 'B-'. We also removed all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on Jan. 6, 2012. The outlook is positive. In addition, we raised the rating on the company's asset-based revolving credit facility and first-lien term loan to 'BB-' from 'B+' (two notches above the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on both issues remains '1', which indicates our expectations of very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in the event of default. We also raised the issue rating on the company's second-lien term loan to 'B-' from 'CCC+' (one notch the below the corporate credit rating). The second-lien recovery rating remains '5', which indicates our expectations of modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal in the event of default. The upgrade comes after the company completed sale and leaseback transactions to fund the principal payment of its CMBS loan, which was to mature in June of this year. This action improved the company's liquidity and credit ratios, in our view. In 2011, credit ratios also benefited from better-than-expected performance and debt reduction from the sale of Henry's Holdings LLC. As a result of the better performance and our expectations for profit growth, we revised our view of the company's business risk profile to "weak" from "vulnerable." However, we maintained our assessment of the company's financial risk as "highly leveraged," based on our forecasted credit ratios and very aggressive financial policies of the company and its private-equity sponsor. Rationale The rating on Smart & Final mainly reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk as highly leveraged, based on forecasted credit ratios over the next year and the very aggressive financial policies of the company and its private-equity sponsor. We also view the company's business risk as weak, which primarily incorporates the company's participation in a very competitive food retail industry. In 2011, the company took various actions in which it reduced debt leverage. In the second quarter, it sold Henry's Holdings LLC and used the net proceeds to pay off debt. In the fourth quarter, it completed sale and lease back transactions and used the net proceeds and excess cash to pay down its CMBS loan. In total, adjusted debt decreased by close to $400 million. The company's operating performance was better than we anticipated, with comparable-store sales growth in the low-teens area and EBITDA growth in the range of 25%. (These numbers are exclusive of the sold Henry's stores.) We believe that the company's performance reflected economic and industry- and company-specific factors which will mostly continue over the near term. On an economic level, value-priced retailers generally performed well as a result of tepid economic growth and sustained high unemployment. Within the food retailing industry, there was a more rational pricing and promotional environment among traditional food retailers, who generally passed along higher food costs to customers. This, we believe, makes the company's bulk packaged product and pricing more attractive to consumers. However, in our view, the biggest future risk for the company is that the trend will reverse as inflation moderates and promotional activity increases in the industry. Finally, the company has improved its perishable products and initiated other merchandising strategies that increased customer counts and drove transactions. In general, we think these trends will persist into 2012. Below are our operating assumptions for 2012: -- Mid- to high-single-digit comparable-store sales growth, with stronger trends in the first half of the year and some moderation in the second half given strong performance in previous comparable periods; -- A modest amount of net store growth; -- Total revenue to grow in the high-single-digit area; -- Relatively stable gross margins, but overall operating margins to benefit from the better cost leveraging; and -- EBITDA growth in the high-teens. Below are the pro forma credit ratios at the end of 2011 (incorporating the higher lease expense) and anticipated credit ratios at the end of 2012: -- Debt to EBITDA of 6.0x will improve to 5.3x; -- EBITDA coverage of interest of 2.0x will be 2.6x; and -- Funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 7.1% to be 14%. The forecasted ratios are generally in line with indicative ratios of highly leveraged financial risk profiles. If credit ratios were moderately better than forecasted levels, the ratios would be commensurate with those indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile. However, an important consideration will be our view of the company's financial policy, which we view as very aggressive. We believe the private-equity sponsor could increase debt leverage to fund a capital return to equityholders. Liquidity We view Smart & Final's liquidity as "adequate," indicating that cash sources should exceed needs over the next 24 months by a ratio of at least 1.2 to 1.0. At the end of 2011, sources include some excess cash, FFO, and available borrowings on its $125 million revolving credit facility, which matures in 2016. The primary use of liquidity will be capital spending and a moderate amount of working capital. In the future, we expect that the company will fund these uses with FFO and still generate some free cash flow, which equate to about 25% of EBITDA. Relevant aspects of Smart & Final's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We see coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the next two years; -- We expect that sources would exceed uses, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA; -- In our view, the company has solid relationships with its lenders; and -- The company has no maturities or meaningful amortizations in the near term. Recovery analysis For complete analysis please see the recovery report on Smart & Final, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is positive. This reflects the possibility that credit ratios will improve such that we may consider a positive rating action within a year. If we expect adjusted leverage to be at or below 5x, we may consider a higher rating. However, we would want to be comfortable that the company's financial policies would allow for ratios maintained near or better than those levels. We estimate that the company would reach this threshold with roughly 30% EBITDA growth with current debt levels. This could occur in 2012, with 10% total revenue growth and about 60 basis points of operating margin expansion-which is beyond our 2012 performance expectation, though it could be reached in 2013 given potential sale and EBITDA growth rates. We would likely revise the outlook to stable in we felt the company would maintain profits and credit ratios near current levels. Moreover, if the company's profits grow but the company increased leverage to fund a payout to equityholders, we would also consider a stable outlook. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Standard & Poor's Approach To Analyzing Employers' Participation In U.S. Multiemployer Pension Plans, May 30, 2006 Ratings List Upgraded And Off CreditWatch To From Smart & Final Holdings Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B-/Watch Pos/-- Upgraded And Off CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Smart & Final Holdings Corp. Smart & Final Stores LLC Senior Secured Local Currency B- CCC+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 5 5 Smart & Final Stores LLC Senior Secured BB- B+ /Watch Pos Recovery Rating 1 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Charles Pinson-Rose, New York (1) 212-438-4944; charles_pinson-rose@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Mariola Borysiak, New York (1) 212-438-7839; mariola_borysiak@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS S&P Upgrades Smart & Final Hldgs To 'B'; Outlook Positive yes (Reporting By Hilary Russ)