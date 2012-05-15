FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Athlon Car Lease Nederland deal

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

May 15 - 	
OVERVIEW	
	
     -- We have assigned our credit ratings to HIGHWAY 2012-I's class A notes.	
     -- The transaction securitizes a pool of Dutch auto lease receivables and 	
associated residual values.	
  	
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) May 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today assigned its credit ratings to HIGHWAY 2012-I B.V.'s EUR450.0 million 	
class A floating-rate notes. At closing, HIGHWAY 2012-I also issued EUR242.4 	
million unrated class B notes (see list below).	
	
This is Athlon Car Lease Nederland B.V.'s (Athlon) third term securitization 	
in the Netherlands. It follows Athlon Securitisation B.V. and Athlon 	
Securitisation 2005 B.V. (neither of which we have rated), which closed in May 	
2003 and February 2005.	
	
HIGHWAY 2012-I securitizes a pool of auto lease receivables and related 	
residual values. Athlon originated the lease contracts to its Dutch commercial 	
and public-sector customers in the ordinary course of its business. All of 	
those lease contracts are operating leases that contain a servicing component 	
and a financing component. HIGHWAY 2012-I securitizes only the financing 	
component.	
	
Athlon is 100% subsidiary of De Lage Landen International B.V. (DLL), which 	
forms part of the Rabobank Nederland group (Rabo; AA/Negative/A-1+) and was 	
established in 1916.	
	
In our view, the most relevant risks for the transaction are the credit risk 	
of the underlying lessees and the market-value decline risk of the vehicles 	
backing the residual value receivables. The transaction is revolving, and so 	
our assessment of credit risk also considered portfolio deterioration through 	
adverse migration, which is partially offset by certain portfolio limits in 	
the transaction documents. Our analysis has also considered liquidity risk, 	
commingling risk, set-off risk, tax risks, and lease-termination risk.	
	
A combination of subordination, a subordinated loan, excess spread, and a cash 	
reserve (which provides both liquidity and credit support) provides credit 	
enhancement in the transaction. A liquidity facility provides further 	
liquidity support. Additionally, a commingling reserve and a maintenance 	
reserve aim to protect noteholders from seller risks. Athlon fully funded the 	
cash and maintenance reserves at closing. As per the transaction documents, it 	
would also fund the commingling reserve if our long-term rating on Rabo drops 	
below 'BBB' with an 'A-2' short-term rating, or 'BBB+' in the absence of an 	
'A-2' short-term rating. Rabo guarantees the funding of the commingling 	
reserve.	
	
With regards to lease-termination risk, our analysis has taken into account 	
the presence of a "hot" back-up servicer (DLL), the maintenance reserve that 	
can be used to pay maintenance costs, and the availability of sufficient cash 	
to make certain contractual payments to the lessees following seller's 	
insolvency.	
	
In our view, counterparty risk is present with regard to the account bank, the 	
commingling reserve guarantor, and the interest rate swap provider (Rabo). We 	
consider that exposure to Rabo is mitigated through appropriate 	
downgrade/replacement language, in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria 	
(see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," 	
published on Dec. 6, 2010).	
	
We assigned initial credit ratings at closing--as a result of a satisfactory 	
review of the transaction documents, swap agreement, and legal opinions. We 	
have obtained comfort that risks due to the transfer of obligations of the 	
originator to the issuer, following Athlon's insolvency, are mitigated in line 	
with the rating we have assigned to the class A note.	
	
RATING RATIONALE	
	
Our ratings reflect our assessment of the following factors:	
	
Sector Outlook	
The Dutch economy is performing in line with the northern European Economic 	
and Monetary Union countries (Germany and France) and has recovered the ground 	
it lost since 2007 (see "Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's 	
Recession," published on April 4, 2012). While the risk of a double dip 	
recession in Europe remains high at 40%, we consider that the tighter 	
origination standards and more conservative approach to SME lending in the 	
Netherlands in the recent years will offset any losses from a decline in macro 	
indicators.	
	
Operational	
Athlon is a long-established and stable brand in the Netherlands. Our ratings 	
on the class A notes reflect our assessment of the company's origination 	
policies, as well as our evaluation of its ability to fulfill its role as 	
servicer under the transaction documents.	
	
Credit	
In our analysis, we have considered credit risk, in line with our European 	
consumer finance criteria, by looking at historical performance measures such 	
as delinquencies, gross losses, and recovery rates, whilst taking into account 	
macroeconomic and industry trends (see "European Consumer Finance Criteria," 	
published on March 10, 2000). Additionally, due to the nature of the assets, 	
we have considered obligor and industry concentration risks present in the 	
portfolio. The presence of securitized residual values gives rise to 	
market-value decline risk.	
	
Cash Flow	
We have constructed a worst-case scenario pool, considering the replenishment 	
and eligibility criteria, and modeled the amortization period only. Our cash 	
flow runs include high/low constant prepayment rates and high/low/flat Euro 	
interbank offered rate (EURIBOR) stress scenarios, and reflect the mechanics 	
laid out in the transaction documents. There are suitable structural 	
enhancements present in the transaction, in our view, and the class A notes 	
pass at the 'AAA' and lower levels.	
	
Counterparty	
The transaction is exposed to Rabo in its capacities as the account bank, 	
back-up swap counterparty, and commingling reserve guarantor. Rabo provides 	
direct limited, derivative, and other support to the issuer--in line with our 	
2010 counterparty criteria. We have considered risks associated with the 	
originator's insolvency or guarantor--such as set-off, commingling, and lease 	
termination--by sizing and comparing against available reserves with any 	
differences subtracted from the cash flows.	
	
Legal	
We consider the issuer to be a bankruptcy-remote entity, in line with our 	
European legal criteria, and have received legal comfort that the sale of the 	
assets would survive the insolvency of Athlon as the seller (see "European 	
Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions," published on Aug. 28, 	
2008).	
	
Due to the unique nature of the jurisdiction's legal framework, the issuer 	
would take on all of the seller's liabilities under the leasing contracts if 	
the latter becomes insolvent. We have analyzed the corresponding contractual 	
and statutory risks and concluded these are all mitigated in line with our 	
assigned rating.	
	
Lease Termination	
The lessees could terminate whole-lease agreements if contractually agreed 	
maintenance services cease to be provided. To mitigate this risk, DLL acts as 	
hot back-up servicer. Furthermore, a maintenance reserve is present to ensure 	
DLL has enough funds to carry out the obligations in its capacity as the hot 	
back-up servicer.	
	
Credit Stability	
We have analyzed the effect of a moderate stress on the credit variables and 	
their ultimate effect on our ratings on the notes (see "Scenario Analysis: 	
Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto 	
ABS Performance," published on May 12, 2009). We have run two scenarios, 	
reflecting varying stress levels, in line with our credit stability criteria 	
(see "Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
report is available here.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- New issue: HIGHWAY 2012-I B.V., May 15, 2012	
     -- Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession, April 4, 	
2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations 	
Methodology And Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011	
	
     -- BICRA On The Netherlands Revised To Group '2' From Group '1', Nov. 9, 	
2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011	
     -- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
     -- Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The 	
Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance, May 12, 2009	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009	
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 	
2008	
     -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings 	
Process, Feb. 7, 2008	
     -- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000	
     -- European Auto ABS Index Report, published quarterly	
  	
RATINGS LIST	
  	
HIGHWAY 2012-I B.V.	
EUR692.4 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2012-I	
  	
Class          Rating           Amount	
                               (mil. EUR)	
	
A              AAA (sf)           450.0	
B              NR                 242.4	
	
NR--Not rated.	
	
 (Reporting By Hilary Russ)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.