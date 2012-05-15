TEXT-S&P rates Sally Beauty Holdings

Overview -- Sally Beauty Holdings, Sally Holdings, and Sally Capital Inc. have filed an unlimited Rule 415 shelf registration for debt securities. Also, Sally Holdings and Sally Capital Inc., as co-issuers, are proposing to issue $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022. -- We are assigning a 'BB+' corporate credit rating to Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Sally Holdings LLC. -- We are also assigning our preliminary 'BBB-' and 'BB+' senior secured and senior unsecured debt ratings, respectively, to the Rule 415 shelf registration, while, at the same time, assigning the notes issue our 'BB+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating. -- The outlook is positive, reflecting our view that Sally Beauty will maintain its positive operating momentum, resulting in improving credit metrics over the near term. Rating Action On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' corporate credit rating to Denton, Texas-based Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The outlook is positive. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BBB-' and 'BB+' senior secured and senior unsecured debt ratings, respectively, to Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., Sally Holdings LLC, and Sally Capital Inc.'s unlimited Rule 415 shelf registration for debt securities and guarantees of debt securities. Concurrently, we assigned our 'BB+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2022, which is a drawdown from the shelf registration. We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Furthermore, we affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating and our 'BBB' senior secured debt rating on Sally Holdings. The recovery rating remains '1', indicating our expectations for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. According to the company, it intends to use the proceeds from the note offering to pay in full all amounts outstanding under its senior secured term loan B facility due Nov. 16, 2013, and to repay about $91 million outstanding under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes. Upon completion of the refinancing, we will withdraw our ratings on the term loan B facility. Rationale Standard & Poor's rating reflects our view that Sally Beauty Holdings and its indirect wholly owned subsidiaries, Sally Holdings and Sally Capital, will maintain its positive momentum with organic sales growth of 9% to 11%, positive comparable-store sales, and modest gross margin improvement, resulting in improving credit protection measures over the next 12 months. In our opinion, Sally's financial risk profile is "significant," reflecting its moderately leveraged capital structure, its predictable positive cash flow generation--given the fairly stable characteristics of its distribution business--and its improving credit protection measures. In addition, we view the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," given its position as the largest U.S. beauty supply distributor in the U.S., somewhat countered by its participation in the competitive and very fragmented professional beauty supply industry, both domestically and internationally. The rating also reflects our expectation that Sally will make small tuck-in acquisitions over the intermediate term that are not credit-damaging. In our view, Sally has performed well since its spinoff from Alberto-Culver in 2006, and has exceeded our expectations in terms of its operating performance through the recession and its debt reduction. Despite the sluggish economy and fragile retail sector, sales were up 10.9% in the second quarter because of same-store sales growth, new store openings, and acquisitions. Same-store sales increased 9.1% in the second quarter compared with 6.0% in the prior year. We believe that the company will be able to sustain these trends over the next several years because of the stable, recurring nature of its business. We expect new store openings and small acquisitions to continue, like the recent acquisition of Kapperservice Floral B.V., the largest professional beauty supply group in the Netherlands, which the company funded primarily with free cash flow, to propel sales growth. Debt leverage has consistently improved because of EBITDA growth and debt repayment and was 3.1x and EBITDA to interest coverage was 4.2x as of March 31, 2012. Over the next year, we estimate that credit ratios could be indicative of an "intermediate" financial risk profile. We project leverage will be below 3x, EBITDA interest coverage should improve to the 5x area and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will be in the low- to mid-20% area. Specifically, our assumptions for Sally over the near term include the following: -- High-single-digit positive revenue increases and mid- to high-single-digit same-store growth; -- Modest improvement in margin due to sales leverage, low-cost sourcing, and increased sales of higher margin exclusive-label products; -- Capital expenditures of about $70 million in fiscal 2012 and about $75 million in fiscal 2013; and -- Share repurchases of $200 million in fiscal 2012. Liquidity We believe Sally's liquidity is "strong" and will meet its needs over the next 12 months. Furthermore, we estimate that there should be no significant shortfalls in liquidity in the next two years, given that the company has very modest debt maturities. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, cash flow from operations, and availability under its revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.5x or more. -- We estimate that, when measured over the next 24 months, sources over uses will remain well above 1x. -- We estimate that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30% and debt is more than 25% below covenant limits. -- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability under its revolving credit facility so that no material financial ratio maintenance covenant will apply. -- We believe that the company has generally high standing in the credit markets. -- We expect that the company will likely be able to absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. -- We believe that the company has well-established, solid relationships with banks. Sally had $64.8 million of cash and $378.9 million of availability (subject to the borrowing base and letters of credit outstanding) under its $400 million senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2012. We expect the company to maintain significant availability over the next year, given that we estimate peak usage of approximately $100 million. The credit facility matures in November 2015. The unrated revolving credit facility requires Sally to maintain a fixed-charge coverage ratio of at least 1:1x if availability under the credit agreement falls below the lesser of $60 million or 15% of the then-current borrowing base and $40 million. We estimate that Sally will be able to maintain significant availability under the revolving credit facility over the next year; compliance should not be an issue, in our view. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Sally, to be published as soon as possible after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on Sally is positive. We expect the company to maintain its upward momentum, with organic sales growth of 9% to 11%, positive comparable-store sales, and modest margin improvement, which should result in stronger credit protection measures over the next year. We could raise the rating if the company were to improve and sustain debt leverage (adjusted for operating leases) between the 2.0x to 2.5x range. We estimate that this could occur over the next 12 months if Sally's operating performance continues at its current pace, with gross margin improving by more than 100 basis points (bps) or more while growing revenues in the high-single-digit range, or a combination of the two factors. New Rating Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- Sally Capital Inc. Sally Holdings LLC Senior Unsecured US$700 mil nts due 2022 BB+ Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Affirmed Sally Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- Sally Capital Inc. Sally Holdings LLC Senior Unsecured BB+ Recovery Rating 3 Sally Holdings LLC Senior Secured BBB Recovery Rating 1