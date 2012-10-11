FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Mutual of America insurance financial strength rating
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 11, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Mutual of America insurance financial strength rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Oct 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company (MOA). The Rating
Outlook is Stable. 

MOA's rating continues to be based on the company's extremely strong balance 
sheet fundamentals, conservative investment portfolio, and established niche 
position in the small- and medium-sized not-for-profit pension market. 

MOA maintains extremely strong and stable risk-based statutory capitalization, 
relatively low operating leverage, and no financial leverage. The total 
financing and commitments ratio is zero. Fitch estimates that MOA's risk-based 
capital (RBC) ratio was 444% at June 30, 2012 and expects it to remain well 
above 400% over the medium term. 

Fitch continues to view MOA as having one of the most conservative investment 
portfolios in the Fitch universe. The company's investments are concentrated in 
investment-grade public bonds, which accounted for about 96% of total bonds as 
of June 30, 2012. Risky assets ratio, which includes below-investment grade 
(BIG) bonds, troubled real estate, unaffiliated common stock and Schedule BA 
assets to total adjusted capital (TAC) was 44% at year-end 2011 compared to 101%
for the mutual company peer group. Fitch notes that MOA has very limited 
exposure to commercial mortgage related assets at less than 1% of total invested
assets.

Fitch views MOA's statutory operating profitability as below average for the 
rating category but notes significant improvement beginning in 2010 due in part 
to higher asset-based fee income and reduced credited rates. Assets grew 5% in 
the first half of 2012. Total net flows, driven by the company's 403(b) and 
401(k) growth products, were positive as of June 30, 2012.  

Fitch's primary concern is MOA's above-average exposure to interest rate risk 
due to the focus on spread-based defined contribution pension products. MOA has 
reduced crediting rates and increased fees over the past three years to offset 
the impact of low interest rates. MOA's contracts remain competitive relative to
peers despite the changes. Fitch believes the company still has flexibility to 
strengthen earnings through further reduction of crediting rates. Competitive 
pressures and 3% minimum guaranteed rates on about one-third of general account 
reserves limit that flexibility. 

Fitch's ratings also consider MOA's operating profile as a moderate-sized 
insurer competing in the group pension market against competitors that have much
greater scale and financial resources. MOA's business concentration also exposes
it to unanticipated adverse regulatory changes that could have a negative impact
on revenue and earnings. 

MOA had total admitted assets of $14.1 billion, including general account 
invested assets of $7.6 billion, and TAC of $921 million at June 30, 2012. 

Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include an RBC below 400%, 
adverse regulatory developments that would negatively impact demand for the 
company's pension products, and sustained negative net flows.

Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near-to-intermediate term due to 
MOA's operating profile. 

Fitch affirms the following rating with a Stable Outlook:

Mutual of America Life Insurance Co. 
--IFS at 'AA-'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.