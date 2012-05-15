TEXT-S&P affirms Avon Products ratings

Overview -- Coty Inc. has withdrawn its unsolicited proposal to acquire Avon Products Inc. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and our 'A-3' short-term rating on Avon, and removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures will remain near current levels, as we expect the company to begin to stabilize its operations in Brazil in the second half of 2012. Rating Action On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Avon Products Inc., including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and 'A-3' short-term rating, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 2, 2012. The outlook is stable. Rationale Today's removal of the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications follows Coty Inc.'s withdrawal of its unsolicited proposal to acquire Avon for $24.75 per share, in a transaction valued at about $10.7 billion. Coty cited that Avon did not meet its deadline to begin discussing a transaction, despite an increase in its initial offer of $23.25 per share (valued at $10 billion) and despite Avon's response that it would respond to the new offer in a week. With a transaction that could have raised debt levels and weakened credit metrics now unlikely to occur, we expect credit measures to remain near current levels. We estimate adjusted leverage is 3.1x at March 31, 2012. Adjusted leverage could further increase to 3.5x in the short-term before decreasing back down to the low-3x area, as operating results slowly improve. Our assumptions for Avon include a slow operating turnaround. The company continues to face margin pressure from higher commodity costs, increased investment in its "representative value proposition" (RVP; a broad-based recruitment and reward platform), and other expenses (such as for the ongoing investigation under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ). The company's operational disruptions in Brazil continue, and the global economy continues to be soft. All of these have had an impact on Avon's operating results. The company has appointed new management; however, they have not yet announced their long-term strategy. Although the company has resolved the issues related to the Enterprise Resource Planning systems implementation in key-market Brazil, sales and profitability remain pressured. We believe a material operating turnaround over the next year will be difficult. Our assumptions over the next year include the following: -- Flat revenue growth, as we expect softness will continue in some of its key markets. -- Margin pressure persists from higher commodity costs, labor costs, and operating expenses related to continued investment spending in its representatives. -- Flat capital expenditures of about $275 million. -- Dividends of about $400 million. Under these base-case assumptions, we expect the company's credit metrics will remain near current levels, which includes adjusted leverage in the low-3x area in fiscal 2012. We forecast free operating cash flow to be $350 million to $450 million over the next year. However, we believe the company's operating performance will show some improvement in 2013 and 2014, particularly in Brazil. Our ratings on the U.S.-based cosmetics company incorporate our view that the company's business risk profile continues to be "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile "intermediate." Avon has sustained its good market share in the direct sales channel. It has also sustained a broad international presence, with more than 75% of the company's revenue generated outside North America. Additionally, the Avon brand continues to exhibit brand strength. However, we believe there are risks of direct sales distribution and near-term operating difficulties, especially in its Brazil, Russia, and North American businesses. Avon's intermediate financial risk profile is supported by its continuing strong liquidity. Credit measures are slightly weak compared with the indicative financial ratios for the "intermediate" descriptor. This includes adjusted leverage from 2x to 3x. Credit metrics have weakened as a result of declining profitability and higher debt levels. The ratio of total debt to EBITDA for March 31, 2012, increased to about 3.1x. This compares with 2.7x leverage in 2011 year-end and historical levels of 1.7x, with the leverage increase primarily attributable to the debt-funded acquisition of Silpada Designs Inc. in July 2010. We believe credit measures could strengthen in 2014 based on improving operations in Brazil. Avon's operating performance has declined significantly since 2009, despite various restructuring programs that generated significant annual cost savings. The company's EBITDA margin has been declining and is below its peers', contracting about 210 basis points from the prior year, to about 11.6% at March 31, 2012, and about 400 basis points since 2008. Avon continues to have large scale and geographic diversity, which can generally compensate for regional weaknesses. Its diverse operating base also helps offset the impact of foreign currency fluctuations in regional markets. Developing markets remain a significant portion of the company's sales, and we expect them to continue to be an important component of Avon's long-term growth strategy. Liquidity Avon has "strong" liquidity, with sources of cash that are likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. We expect the company's substantial cash balances, cash flow generation, and access to capital markets to be more than adequate to support its operating needs and debt maturities over the next couple of years. The next debt maturity is in 2013. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect cash sources to cover uses of cash by in excess of 1.5x in the next year and 1.0x in the next 24 months. -- Cash sources include existing cash balances of $1.2 billion (of which a significant portion is held overseas) and a $1 billion commercial paper program backed by a $1 billion revolving credit facility that is due in 2013. At March 31, 2012, there was nothing outstanding on the revolving credit facility and $754 million outstanding under the commercial paper program. -- We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital, about $275 million in capital spending, and about $400 million in dividends. -- We expect net sources of cash would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA. -- The company has a minimum interest coverage covenant, on which we expect the company will maintain sufficient cushion. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that credit measures will remain near current levels over the outlook period, as we expect the company to begin to stabilize its operations in Brazil in the second half of 2012. Adjusted leverage could temporarily reach 3.5x in the short term, but we expect some later deleveraging and operating performance to slowly recover, with adjusted leverage decreasing to near its current levels in the low-3x area. We would contemplate lowering the rating if the company is not able to improve its operating results, or if the bribery and FD regulation investigations lead to additional costs and result in further deterioration of credit metrics, such that leverage is sustained above 3.5x. Leverage could rise to this level if debt increased 12% to about $4.6 billion, or if EBITDA fell 10% (assuming debt levels remain unchanged). If we lower the long-term rating to speculative grade, we would lower the short-term rating to 'B'. Although unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months, we could consider raising the rating if operating results, particularly in Brazil, materially improve, such that adjusted leveraged decreases and is sustained near 2.5x. We estimate this could occur if debt decreased 20% to about $3.3 billion or EBITDA increases 25% (assuming debt levels remain unchanged). Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings affirmed, removed from CreditWatch To From Avon Products Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Senior unsecured BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg Avon Capital Corp. Commercial paper A-3 A-3/Watch Neg