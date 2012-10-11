FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Genworth Canada ratings unchanged by Genworth downgrade
October 11, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Genworth Canada ratings unchanged by Genworth downgrade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-'
financial strength rating and 'A-' issuer credit rating on Genworth Financial
Mortgage Insurance Co. Canada and Genworth MI Canada Inc., respectively
(collectively referred to as Genworth Canada), and the stable outlook on these
ratings are unaffected by the recent downgrade of their ultimate parent and
majority shareholder, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) to BBB-/Negative/A-3
from BBB/Negative/A-2. The ratings on the Genworth U.S. life insurance companies
were also affected by these actions (for details see "Genworth Financial Inc.
Downgraded To 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative", published Oct 11, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). 

Although Genworth Canada is part of the GNW group, we consider there to be 
negligible links between the creditworthiness of GNW and Genworth Canada. We 
consider Genworth Canada to be non-strategically important to GNW. 
Accordingly, we attribute no support to the stand-alone credit rating on 
Genworth Canada from GNW. We are cognizant of the influence GNW has on its 
Canadian operations as a majority shareholder but, in our view, Genworth 
Canada has some protection against financial deterioration at the group level, 
aided by prudential supervision by the Office of the Superintendent of 
Financial Institutions, presence of independent directors on the boards of 
both the Canadian operating company and publicly listed holding company, and 
senior management/boards' recognition of the necessity of a financially strong 
entity in order to operate in the Canadian market, considering that the main 
competitor and largest player, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. 
(AAA/Stable/A-1+), is a highly rated federal government-owned entity. In the 
normal course of business, we expect Genworth Canada to return capital 
including payout of dividends. However, if the level of return of excess 
capital, in our view, hinders the company's very strong capitalization, the 
ratings could come under pressure.

