TEXT-S&P report answers questions about of Province of Ontario outlook revision

May 15 - Ontario’s high and rapidly increasing tax-supported debt and concerns about its ability to contain costs are behind the recent outlook revision on the province to negative, said a report published today by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. The article, entitled “Credit FAQ: Why Standard & Poor’s Revised Its Outlook On The Province of Ontario To Negative,” addresses frequently asked questions about our April 25, 2012, outlook change on the province. “We revised the outlook on Ontario to reflect our view that there is at least a one-in-three chance we could lower the long-term rating on the province within two years if it does not achieve its cost-containment targets,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Mario Angastiniotis. “The government has outlined a five-year plan in its fiscal 2013 budget to constrain overall program spending growth, but we believe the plan’s success is tied to significant cost-saving measures that could prove difficult to attain, particularly within the present context of a minority legislature,” Mr. Angastiniotis added. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor’s public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)