TEXT-S&P affirms Health Net Inc
May 15, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Health Net Inc

Overview	
     -- The consolidated Health Net Group has a well-established
competitive 	
position, very good operating earnings and cash, and good financial 	
flexibility.	
     -- We have affirmed our rating on the holding company and raised the 	
ratings on the operating companies that we now consider to be core to the 	
enterprise.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects the unlikeliness that we would change the 	
ratings unless financial metrics deteriorate outside of our expectations for 	
2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' 	
long-term counterparty credit rating on Health Net Inc. and its 'BBB-' 	
long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on core 	
subsidiaries Health Net of California Inc. and Health Net Life Insurance Co. 	
We also raised our long-term counterparty credit and financial strength 	
ratings on Health Net of Arizona Inc. and Health Net Health Plan of Oregon 	
Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. We had considered these organizations strategically 	
important to the enterprise, but now consider them core under our group rating 	
methodology. The outlook on all of the companies is stable.	
	
Rationale	
Health Net's mix of business in commercial and government-sponsored managed 	
care plans (Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and TRICARE) supports its very good 	
business profile. The company's main product offering is structured as an 	
insured HMO, marketed primarily to commercial and government groups. In 	
addition, with TRICARE's conversion to a nonrisk business effective April 	
2011, the mix of Health Net's membership business is now 54% nonrisk (TRICARE 	
members) and 46% risk. This very good business profile helps to mitigate our 	
concerns about the company's limited geographic and product scope.	
	
Health Net maintains the capacity to generate relatively strong internal cash 	
flow and a relatively stable earnings profile. The counterparty credit rating 	
on the holding company, Health Net Inc., is two notches below the ratings on 	
the core group of operating companies. For Health Net, the two-notch 	
difference reflects the company's strong EBITDA interest and fixed-charge 	
coverage ratios and its access to significant unregulated cash flows from its 	
government contract, TRICARE. In 2011, government contract business generated 	
pretax income of about $185 million, up from approximately $179 million in 	
2010. Debt leverage remained at 34% with EBITDA interest coverage increasing 	
to about 9.8x in 2011 from 9.2x in 2010.	
	
Health Net's operating performance was better than we expected in 2011, 	
resulting in adjusted EBIT return on revenues (ROR) of 4% compared with our 	
expectation of 3%-3.5%. The three-year average adjusted EBIT ROR run rate has 	
been about 3%. Through first-quarter 2012 the company produced adjusted EBIT 	
of $55 million (ROR 2%). In our calculations of operating earnings and ROR, we 	
exclude the impact of realized gains and losses, special charges, 	
first-quarter 2012 prior-period adverse reserve charges, and divested 	
operations. If we adjust 2011 operating performance for the first-quarter 2012 	
charges, our calculation of EBIT ROR run rate for the four-year period 	
2007-2012, would be relatively stable at 3%.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that a rating change in the next 12 	
months is unlikely unless Health Net's financial metrics deteriorate outside 	
of our expectations for 2012 and 2013, or it reports any material 	
non-operating special charges. In full-year 2012, we expect Health Net to 	
report an adjusted EBIT ROR of about 3%-3.5% on revenue of more than $11 	
billion. We expect debt leverage, including postretirement benefit and 	
operating lease obligations, of less than 35% and EBITDA interest coverage, 	
including imputed interest on operating lease obligations, to be greater than 	
7x at year-end 2012.	
	
We expect consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization, including the effects of 	
double leverage, to remain redundant at the 'BBB' level.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
     -- Analysis Of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Health Net Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BB/Stable/--       	
	
Health Net Life Insurance Co.	
Health Net of California Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB-/Stable/--     	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB-/Stable/--     	
	
Health Net Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Health Net Health Plan of Oregon Inc.	
Health Net of Arizona Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB-/Stable/--     BB+/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB-/Stable/--     BB+/Stable/--

