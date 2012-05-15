TEXT-S&P affirms Health Net Inc

Overview -- The consolidated Health Net Group has a well-established competitive position, very good operating earnings and cash, and good financial flexibility. -- We have affirmed our rating on the holding company and raised the ratings on the operating companies that we now consider to be core to the enterprise. -- The stable outlook reflects the unlikeliness that we would change the ratings unless financial metrics deteriorate outside of our expectations for 2012. Rating Action On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' long-term counterparty credit rating on Health Net Inc. and its 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on core subsidiaries Health Net of California Inc. and Health Net Life Insurance Co. We also raised our long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Health Net of Arizona Inc. and Health Net Health Plan of Oregon Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. We had considered these organizations strategically important to the enterprise, but now consider them core under our group rating methodology. The outlook on all of the companies is stable. Rationale Health Net's mix of business in commercial and government-sponsored managed care plans (Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and TRICARE) supports its very good business profile. The company's main product offering is structured as an insured HMO, marketed primarily to commercial and government groups. In addition, with TRICARE's conversion to a nonrisk business effective April 2011, the mix of Health Net's membership business is now 54% nonrisk (TRICARE members) and 46% risk. This very good business profile helps to mitigate our concerns about the company's limited geographic and product scope. Health Net maintains the capacity to generate relatively strong internal cash flow and a relatively stable earnings profile. The counterparty credit rating on the holding company, Health Net Inc., is two notches below the ratings on the core group of operating companies. For Health Net, the two-notch difference reflects the company's strong EBITDA interest and fixed-charge coverage ratios and its access to significant unregulated cash flows from its government contract, TRICARE. In 2011, government contract business generated pretax income of about $185 million, up from approximately $179 million in 2010. Debt leverage remained at 34% with EBITDA interest coverage increasing to about 9.8x in 2011 from 9.2x in 2010. Health Net's operating performance was better than we expected in 2011, resulting in adjusted EBIT return on revenues (ROR) of 4% compared with our expectation of 3%-3.5%. The three-year average adjusted EBIT ROR run rate has been about 3%. Through first-quarter 2012 the company produced adjusted EBIT of $55 million (ROR 2%). In our calculations of operating earnings and ROR, we exclude the impact of realized gains and losses, special charges, first-quarter 2012 prior-period adverse reserve charges, and divested operations. If we adjust 2011 operating performance for the first-quarter 2012 charges, our calculation of EBIT ROR run rate for the four-year period 2007-2012, would be relatively stable at 3%. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that a rating change in the next 12 months is unlikely unless Health Net's financial metrics deteriorate outside of our expectations for 2012 and 2013, or it reports any material non-operating special charges. In full-year 2012, we expect Health Net to report an adjusted EBIT ROR of about 3%-3.5% on revenue of more than $11 billion. We expect debt leverage, including postretirement benefit and operating lease obligations, of less than 35% and EBITDA interest coverage, including imputed interest on operating lease obligations, to be greater than 7x at year-end 2012. We expect consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization, including the effects of double leverage, to remain redundant at the 'BBB' level. Related Criteria And Research -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Analysis Of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Health Net Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BB/Stable/-- Health Net Life Insurance Co. Health Net of California Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB-/Stable/-- Health Net Inc. Senior Unsecured BB Upgraded To From Health Net Health Plan of Oregon Inc. Health Net of Arizona Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Stable/--