TEXT-Fitch rates Carolina Power & Light mortgage bonds
May 15, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Carolina Power & Light mortgage bonds

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Carolina Power and
Light Co.'s, DBA Progress Energy Carolinas, Inc. (PEC), $1 billion 	
dual tranche debt offering comprised of a $500 million, 2.8% first mortgage
bonds due May 15, 2022 and $500 million, 4.1% first mortgage bonds due May 15, 	
2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 	
	
Proceeds of the offering will be used to retire $500 million 6.5% notes due July	
15, 2012 and to repay a portion of short-term debt, which totaled approximately 	
$575 million at April 30, 2012. 	
	
Key Rating Drivers	
	
Solid Financial Metrics: Credit metrics are strong, despite some weakening in 	
recent periods. Fitch expects interest and funds from operations (FFO) coverage 	
measures to be well in excess of 6 times (x) over the next several years and 	
debt to EBITDA to range between 3.0x-3.25x. Over the past 15 months these 	
measures have been adversely affected by unfavorable weather, higher nuclear 	
expenses, merger related integration costs and higher debt balances.	
	
Rate Support: The ratings and forecasted credit metrics assume a base rate 	
increase in 2013 to recover investments in PEC's fleet modernization plan and 	
other cost of service items. Management indicated it plans to file a rate case 	
in North Carolina later this year with new rates to be effective mid-2013. The 	
company has not raised base rates since 1988. The above average sales and 	
customer growth which allowed PEC to avoid base rate filings over the past 	
24-years has subsided due to the economic downturn.    	
	
Constructive Regulatory Environment: Fitch considers regulation in North 	
Carolina, PEC's primary regulatory jurisdiction, to be constructive. NC state 	
regulation permits annual tariff adjustments to recover fuel, demand side 	
management, energy efficiency and certain renewable costs.   	
	
Large Capital Expenditure Program: PEC is engaged in a multi-year capex program 	
that will require debt financing in each of the next several years and rate 	
support to maintain its current financial position. The spending program is 	
designed to replace coal-fired generating facilities that do not have sufficient	
pollution controls to meet existing and pending environmental regulations with 	
new natural gas-fired generating facilities. Current projects include replacing 	
the coal fired Lee and Sutton plants with natural gas-fueled combined cycle 	
units. The new natural gas facilities, expected to enter service in January and 	
December 2013, respectively, have an aggregate generating capacity of 1,545MW 	
compared to 957MW for the retiring coal units.  	
	
Parent Leverage: PEC's ratings also consider the upstream dividend payments to 	
Progress Energy, Inc. (PGN; IDR 'BBB', Outlook Stable), needed to help support 	
the substantial holding company debt and its common dividend to shareholders. 	
	
Duke Merger: The pending merger between PEC's parent, Progress Energy Corp. 	
(PGN) and Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) is not expected by Fitch to impact PEC's 	
credit ratings. PGN and its subsidiaries will be structured as subsidiaries of 	
DUK. There is no incremental debt associated with the planned stock for stock 	
merger. However, economies of scale of the merged entity and the geographic 	
proximity of the service territories should create synergy opportunities. 	
	
Liquidity: PEC has adequate liquidity. PEC has a $750 million committed 	
revolving credit agreement (RCA) that matures Oct. 15, 2013. The RCA provide 	
liquidity support for issuances of commercial paper. Post merger, PEC will have 	
a $750 million sub-borrowing limit in DUK's $6 billion credit facility maturing 	
in 2016.

