TEXT-S&P upgrades AAA Life Insurance to 'BBBpi'
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P upgrades AAA Life Insurance to 'BBBpi'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 11 - Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its counterparty 
credit and financial strength ratings on AAA Life Insurance Co. to 'BBBpi' 
from 'BBpi'.

Rationale
The upgrade reflects the company's steady growth in total adjusted capital 
from 2007 through 2011. The ratings on AAA Life reflect the company's 
operating performance, which has weakened during the past five years. We 
consider AAA Life's strong capital adequacy to be a company strength.

AAA Life is a Michigan-domiciled life and accident and health-insurance 
company licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The 
company writes individual life and annuity products, as well as group life and 
accident and health products for members of the automobile clubs affiliated 
with the American Automobile Association. AAA Life is owned by ACLI 
Acquisition Co., a subsidiary of a group of AAA clubs. We rate AAA Life 
Insurance on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Upgraded                          To              From

AAA Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                  BBBpi           BBpi
 

This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
