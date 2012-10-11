FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms National Guardian Life Insurance 'Api' rating
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms National Guardian Life Insurance 'Api' rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 11 - Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on National Guardian Life 
Insurance Co. (NGL) and upgraded its counterparty credit and financial 
strength ratings on Settlers Life Insurance Co. to 'Api' from 'BBBpi'.

Rationale
The ratings on NGL are based on the company's strong capital adequacy as 
measured by our model, and good operating performance based on its statutory 
pretax return on revenues. NGL's acquisition strategy, which exposes the 
company to potential heightened underwriting and pricing risk, partially 
offsets its strengths. The company's growth strategy has placed some strain on 
capital and profitability.

The upgrade of Settlers Life reflects the company's good operating performance 
through year-end 2011. The rating also reflects its strong capital adequacy. 
The company's limited business profile and geographic concentration somewhat 
offset its strengths. In terms of its business profile, 83% of net premiums 
are written in the ordinary life segment, while the remaining is derived from 
the group life segment.

Based in Madison, Wis., NGL and Settlers are both insurance subsidiaries of 
the National Guardian Life Insurance Group. The companies share a common 
strategy and performance, and we look at them on a consolidated basis. NGL 
offers primarily traditional group and individual life insurance, with some 
annuity and accident and health products. Settlers offers individual ordinary, 
term, and universal life, and group universal and pre-need life. Both 
companies began operations in 1910 and are licensed in 49 states and the 
District of Columbia.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

National Guardian Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating              Api

Upgraded                                To              From

Settlers Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating             Api              BBBpi
 

This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

