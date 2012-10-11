FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts Sprint Nextel 'B+' rating on watch positive
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P puts Sprint Nextel 'B+' rating on watch positive

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Oct 11 - Overview
     -- Sprint Nextel has announced it is in talks with Japan's Softbank
Corp. (BBB/Stable/--), which is seeking to buy all or part of Sprint
Nextel.
     -- We are placing our ratings on Sprint Nextel, including our 'B+' 
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
     -- An important factor in our analysis would be the degree of support we 
would attribute to the higher-rated Softbank.

Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate 
credit rating, and all other ratings, on Overland Park, Kan.-based wireless 
service provider Sprint Nextel Corp. on CreditWatch with positive 
implications. The CreditWatch placement follows Sprint Nextel's announcement 
that it is in talks with Japan's Softbank Corp. (BBB/Stable/--), which is 
seeking to buy all or part of Sprint Nextel.  

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could raise our 
ratings on Sprint Nextel if Softbank is successful in its negotiations to 
acquire a large stake in the company.  

An important factor in our analysis would be the degree of support we would 
attribute to the higher-rated Softbank. While we would not expect to equalize 
the ratings on Sprint Nextel with those on Softbank in the absence of debt 
guarantees, it is possible that we might impute some degree of support in the 
ratings, which could also lead to a higher rating on Sprint Nextel than it 
would have on a stand-alone basis. Key determinants in this part of our 
analysis would include an assessment of Softbank's longer-term strategies in 
the U.S. market, any degree of integration with Softbank's Japanese wireless 
business, as well as the percent ownership acquired.

While there is no information on how such a transaction would be financed, we 
believe that an acquisition could also lead to improvement in Sprint Nextel's 
financial risk profile, which we currently view as "highly leveraged," given 
the company's elevated debt to EBITDA of about 5.8x as of June 30, 2012, our 
expectation for material free operating cash flow deficits over the next 
couple of years, and "less than adequate" liquidity.

Preliminarily, we do not believe a potential acquisition would offer 
meaningful synergies since the two companies operate in different geographic 
markets, nor do we expect any direct benefits to the current business risk 
assessment, which we currently view as "fair." Nevertheless, Sprint Nextel 
would likely benefit from having a parent company with greater financial 
resources to help fund its network upgrade and accelerate its rollout of 
fourth-generation (4G) services under the Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard.

Sprint Nextel's capital structure consists of about $21 billion of debt 
outstanding as of June 30, 2012. We estimate that over 40% of this debt 
(mainly at the Sprint Nextel Corp. entity) has a change of control provision. 
Other bonds at the Sprint Capital Corp. and Nextel Communications Inc. 
entities have no such change of control provision.

CreditWatch
As part of our CreditWatch review we will monitor developments related to the 
discussions between the two companies. We could raise or affirm the ratings on 
Sprint Nextel if an acquisition or large investment by Softbank is ultimately 
consummated. We would expect to provide more clarity on the ultimate ratings 
outcome if an agreement is announced and the two companies provide more 
information on financing and strategic direction.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Sprint Nextel Corp.
Sprint Capital Corp.
Nextel Finance Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Pos/--    B+/Negative/--

Sprint Nextel Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-/Watch Pos      BB-
   Recovery rating                      2                  2
 Senior Unsecured                       B+/Watch Pos       B+
   Recovery rating                      3                  3

Nextel Communications Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       B+/Watch Pos       B+
   Recovery rating                      3                  3

Nextel Systems Corp.
 Senior Secured                         BB/Watch Pos       BB
   Recovery rating                      1                  1

Sprint Capital Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       B+/Watch Pos       B+
   Recovery rating                      3                  3

iPCS Inc.
 Senior Secured                         B+/Watch Pos       B+
   Recovery rating                      4                  4



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
