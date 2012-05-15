Fitch upgrades Multibank's IDR to 'BB+'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 15 (Reuters) - NEW YORK, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Multibank's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of the ratings is provided at the end of this release. Multibank's Viability Rating and IDRs were upgraded as the bank strengthened its competitive position and gained market share while maintaining a sound credit profile within a very competitive market. The ratings reflect Multibank's consistent performance, robust asset quality and adequate reserves and capital. The ratings also consider its improved funding mix and adequate liquidity. Fitch's view of Multibank's ratings is tempered by its relatively high operating costs, modest efficiency and moderate concentrations. Upside potential for Multibank's ratings is deemed limited unless the bank achieves structural changes to gradually raise its capital levels, diversify its revenues, improve efficiency and adequately manage liquidity and asset/liability gaps in the medium term; this is specially important as the bank expands into longer tenor loans in retail and mortgages. The bank is expected to maintain a reasonable performance while preserving asset quality ratios - where a moderate decline is to be expected due to portfolio seasoning - and its capital/reserves cushion. Ratings would be negatively affected by a sharp deterioration in asset quality that would affect performance and erode the capital/reserve cushion or excessive growth that would overstretch the capital. In addition, an extension of the average tenor of its loans without a correspondent extension of the liabilities maturities would be a rating negative. During the last seven years, a thorough corporate overhaul, change of name, and new commercial strategy - coupled with aggressive marketing and new product rollout - helped position Multibank as a worthy contender in the medium market and retail segments. As the Panamanian economy boomed, Multibank grew into retail and SME but also found opportunities arising from the consolidation at the top of the market. Multibank gained in market share, diversified and strengthened its balance sheet. Multibank consolidated its franchise at home while steadily growing its business abroad amid a strong economic backdrop in Panama and Colombia. Similar to other medium sized banks in the region, Fitch warns about the fast pace of loan growth; especially in countries where bank penetration is above the median of other EM countries. Sound credit origination policies, adequate remedial management and a positive economic environment underpinned asset quality that remained better (below) the industry average and is consistently well covered by reserves. Fitch expects that such trends will be preserved, although, it's possible that some deterioration on asset quality ratios may happen as the loan portfolio seasons. However, in Fitch's base case scenario, such trends should not undermine the bank's profitability, reserve cushion and capital. Leveraging its expertise in SME/consumer lending and the know-how of local partners, Multibank expanded into Colombia and is gradually building a retail franchise. A similar approach is used since first quarter 2012 (1Q'12) in a new car loan venture in Costa Rica. Resilient margins and growing loan volumes coupled with moderate credit costs allow Multibank to post moderate but consistent profitability ratios and underpin capital in spite of its important investments to expand its network at home and abroad. Further income diversification and the control of funding costs will be decisive in order to provide the bank with enough cushion in times of interest rate increase and in general fierce local competition. Marketing efforts help build an increasingly wider deposit base and new products aim to change the deposit mix thus contributing to lower funding costs. Multibank's liquidity remains sound and is supplemented by adequate contingency plans; although, the sustained increase of longer tenor loans will require a further diversification of its funding sources in order to preserve a good balance of asset and liability maturities. A disciplined effort to reduce concentration on both sides of the balance sheet has mitigated this risk but progress - while possible - may be harder to achieve. Multibank's significant investments to expand its retail oriented network fuel operating expenses. These are nevertheless expected to stabilize in the medium term as the bank leverages its footprint and customer base to bolster headline revenues and cross selling. High liquidity, low interest rates and a number of smaller banks struggling to find their place in the sun heighten competition and may create pressures to become more aggressive in credit or pricing. Multibank is Panama's third largest locally controlled private bank in a highly concentrated market where the largest two private players control about 33% of the market and public owned banks control another 11%. The bank offers a growing array of products and services to customers in the middle market, SME and retail segments. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Multibank (Reporting By Joan Gralla)