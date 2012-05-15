FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch upgrades Multibank's IDR to 'BB+'; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 15, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch upgrades Multibank's IDR to 'BB+'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 15 (Reuters) - 	
 
 
 	
NEW YORK, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Multibank's Issuer 	
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A 	
complete list of the ratings is provided at the end of this release.	
	
Multibank's Viability Rating and IDRs were upgraded as the bank strengthened its	
competitive position and gained market share while maintaining a sound credit 	
profile within a very competitive market. The ratings reflect Multibank's 	
consistent performance, robust asset quality and adequate reserves and capital. 	
The ratings also consider its improved funding mix and adequate liquidity. 	
Fitch's view of Multibank's ratings is tempered by its relatively high operating	
costs, modest efficiency and moderate concentrations.	
	
Upside potential for Multibank's ratings is deemed limited unless the bank 	
achieves structural changes to gradually raise its capital levels, diversify its	
revenues, improve efficiency and adequately manage liquidity and asset/liability	
gaps in the medium term; this is specially important as the bank expands into 	
longer tenor loans in retail and mortgages. The bank is expected to maintain a 	
reasonable performance while preserving asset quality ratios - where a moderate 	
decline is to be expected due to portfolio seasoning - and its capital/reserves 	
cushion.	
	
Ratings would be negatively affected by a sharp deterioration in asset quality 	
that would affect performance and erode the capital/reserve cushion or excessive	
growth that would overstretch the capital. In addition, an extension of the 	
average tenor of its loans without a correspondent extension of the liabilities 	
maturities would be a rating negative.	
	
During the last seven years, a thorough corporate overhaul, change of name, and 	
new commercial strategy - coupled with aggressive marketing and new product 	
rollout - helped position Multibank as a worthy contender in the medium market 	
and retail segments. 	
	
As the Panamanian economy boomed, Multibank grew into retail and SME but also 	
found opportunities arising from the consolidation at the top of the market. 	
Multibank gained in market share, diversified and strengthened its balance 	
sheet. Multibank consolidated its franchise at home while steadily growing its 	
business abroad amid a strong economic backdrop in Panama and Colombia. Similar 	
to other medium sized banks in the region, Fitch warns about the fast pace of 	
loan growth; especially in countries where bank penetration is above the median 	
of other EM countries. 	
	
Sound credit origination policies, adequate remedial management and a positive 	
economic environment underpinned asset quality that remained better (below) the 	
industry average and is consistently well covered by reserves. Fitch expects 	
that such trends will be preserved, although, it's possible that some 	
deterioration on asset quality ratios may happen as the loan portfolio seasons. 	
However, in Fitch's base case scenario, such trends should not undermine the 	
bank's profitability, reserve cushion and capital. 	
	
Leveraging its expertise in SME/consumer lending and the know-how of local 	
partners, Multibank expanded into Colombia and is gradually building a retail 	
franchise. A similar approach is used since first quarter 2012 (1Q'12) in a new 	
car loan venture in Costa Rica.	
	
Resilient margins and growing loan volumes coupled with moderate credit costs 	
allow Multibank to post moderate but consistent profitability ratios and 	
underpin capital in spite of its important investments to expand its network at 	
home and abroad. Further income diversification and the control of funding costs	
will be decisive in order to provide the bank with enough cushion in times of 	
interest rate increase and in general fierce local competition.	
	
Marketing efforts help build an increasingly wider deposit base and new products	
aim to change the deposit mix thus contributing to lower funding costs. 	
Multibank's liquidity remains sound and is supplemented by adequate contingency 	
plans; although, the sustained increase of longer tenor loans will require a 	
further diversification of its funding sources in order to preserve a good 	
balance of asset and liability maturities.	
	
A disciplined effort to reduce concentration on both sides of the balance sheet 	
has mitigated this risk but progress - while possible - may be harder to 	
achieve. 	
	
Multibank's significant investments to expand its retail oriented network fuel 	
operating expenses. These are nevertheless expected to stabilize in the medium 	
term as the bank leverages its footprint and customer base to bolster headline 	
revenues and cross selling.	
	
High liquidity, low interest rates and a number of smaller banks struggling to 	
find their place in the sun heighten competition and may create pressures to 	
become more aggressive in credit or pricing.	
	
Multibank is Panama's third largest locally controlled private bank in a highly 	
concentrated market where the largest two private players control about 33% of 	
the market and public owned banks control another 11%. The bank offers a growing	
array of products and services to customers in the middle market, SME and retail	
segments.	
	
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:	
	
Multibank	
	
	
	
 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.