TEXT-S&P upgrades Energy XXI notes to 'B+'
October 11, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P upgrades Energy XXI notes to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has revised its
recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt of Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc., a
subsidiary of Energy XXI (Bermuda) Ltd., to '4' from '5'. The '4'
recovery rating reflects our expectation that creditors would receive an average
(30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. As a result, we have
raised our rating on Energy XXI Gulf Coast's $750 million 9.25% notes and $250
million 7.75% notes to 'B+' from 'B'.

Our 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Energy XXI (Bermuda) 
Ltd. are unchanged. 

The upgrade of the senior unsecured issues and revised recovery ratings 
reflect the higher recovery valuation following the implementation of our 
recently revised price and recovery methodology for exploration and production 
companies. Our recovery analysis incorporated an updated PV-10 valuation based 
on June 30, 2012, proven reserves. For the complete recovery analysis, see our 
recovery report on Energy XXI, to be published after this release on 
RatingsDirect.

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA 
     -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of Oil 
And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 14, 2012
     -- Recovery Price Deck For Exploration And Production Companies Revised, 
Sept. 14, 2012

RATING LIST

Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised
                              To           From
Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc.
 Senior unsecured notes       B+           B
  Recovery rating             4            5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
